Executive Summary
Financial
Measures
Key Metrics
Capital
Optimization
Process
- In 2023, the Group achieved substantial growth, with revenues reaching AED 161 million, a significant increase from the AED 123 million compared to the previous year on a normalized basis driven by growth in Asset Management business via recurring management fees and performance- based income.
- FY 2023 adjusted operating income amounted to AED 19 million, a significant increase from AED 11 million in prior year, driven by higher fees and performance-basedincome from managed funds and cost efficiencies undertaken in prior year realizing in the 2023 financial results.
- The Group reported net loss of AED 337 million in Q4 2023 and AED 907 million in FY 2023 mainly due to one-off impairments taken on legacy assets and investment in associate.
- In FY 2023, the operating margins for the business reached 12%, reflecting a notable increase compared to the prior year. This growth can primarily be attributed to the increase in revenues from the asset management business and the successful implementation of cost reduction initiatives from prior year.
- The cost-incomeratio of 88% in FY 2023 is lower than prior year mainly driven by cost optimization measures undertaken in 2022 but deviating from management's medium-termtarget of 65%. Further efforts in cost optimization and revenue enhancing initiatives are planned in the near term.
Update on SHUAA Bond and Capital Optimization Process
- Company has reached an agreement with the noteholders to amend and extend the bonds till Mar 31, 2025.
- Deal offers equity conversion not less than $50 to $75m via MCB issuance and mandatory redemption at 20c subject to equity raise once regulatory and shareholder approval received.
Next steps are to progress with the Capital Optimization plan to issue 2 MCB offerings 1) to equitize the noteholders 2) to bring in new money.
Key Financial Highlights 2023
2023 Financial Performance
Income Statement (AED M)
Q4-23
Q3-23
Change vs.
FY 2023
FY 2022
Q3-23
Net Fee and Commission Revenue
30.9
29.1
1.7
145.5
273.8
Other Revenue
2.4
1.6
0.8
16.0
14.7
Total Revenues
33.3
30.7
2.6
161.4
288.4
Operating Expenses (excl. one-off items)
(39.4)
(33.1)
(6.3)
(142.4)
(277.8)
Adjusted Net Operating Income 1
(6.1)
(2.4)
(3.7)
19.0
10.7
One-off items
(76.6)
(123.6)
47.0
(186.8)
(11.3)
Net Operating Income/(Loss)
(82.7)
(126.0)
43.3
(167.8)
(0.6)
Other Income/(Expenses)
(223.6)
(296.0)
72.4
(517.8)
220.9
Profit/(Loss) before finance costs
(306.3)
(421.9)
115.6
(685.6)
220.2
Finance Cost
8.8
(19.3)
28.1
(44.2)
(93.6)
Other Items
(19.3)
(364.7)
345.4
(384.1)
(125.6)
Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
(123.9)
Non-Controlling Interests
21.1
216.0
(194.9)
248.1
(12.7)
Corporate Tax
(40.9)
-
(40.9)
(40.9)
-
Net Profit/(Loss) 2
(336.7)
(590.0)
253.3
(906.6)
(135.2)
Key Metrics - Income Statement
Q4-23
Q3-23
Change vs.
FY 2023
FY 2022
Q3-23
Operating Margin (%) excl. one-off items
(18%)
(8%)
(11%)
12%
4%
CIR (%) excl. one-off items
118%
108%
(11%)
88%
96%
Balance Sheet (AED Mn)
Q4-23
Q3-23
% Change vs.
Q4-22
% Change
Q3-23
vs. Q4-22
Total Assets
1,721
2,232
(23%)
3,476
(50%)
Total Debt
1,231
1,329
7%
1,594
23%
Total Equity
350
705
(50%)
1,520
(77%)
Key Metrics - Balance Sheet
Q4-23
Q3-23
% Change vs.
Q4-22
% Change
Q3-23
vs. Q4-22
Debt to Equity
3.52x
1.89x
(163%)
1.05x
(247%)
Return on Equity - Parent
NMF
NMF
-
2.2%
-
Commentary
Adjusted Net Operating Income of AED 19 million in FY 2023 mainly driven by growth in Asset Management business via recurring fees and performance-based incentive fees
- FY 2023 net loss of AED 907 million due to one-off non- cash impairments taken in the 2nd half of 2023 related to legacy investments in the UK and KSA, losses incurred via associate, one-off impact of deferred tax liability.
- FY 2023 revenues AED 161 million higher than FY 2022 on a normalized basis post deconsolidation of revenues from NCM and Astrea.
- Cost to income ratio at 88% in FY 2023 lower than 2022 due to cost optimization measures undertaken in 2022.
- One-offcharges taken in 2023 mainly relate to impairments associated with the Group's real estate investments in the UK, impact of losses arising from underlying investments of associate and one-off deferred tax liability impact.
Significant erosion in asset value since Q3 2023 due to legacy investment impairments
- Asset write-offs and impairments to facilitate capital optimization plan and right-size the balance sheet.
1 Excluding one-off items
3
2 Net Profit attributable to shareholders
Revenue Breakdown
Year-over-Year Revenues
AEDm
Commentary
Asset Management
Investment Banking
Corporate
Discontinued Operations
60
38
33
31
6
1
2
4
2
54
288
164
123
16
110
161
3
+38m
+31% 13
146
2023 Revenues AED 38 million higher than 2022 on a normalized basis on the back of strong performance of managed funds and successful exit from BBD real estate fund.
- FY 2023 Asset management revenues significantly higher than 2022 on a normalized basis mainly driven by AED 36m of performance fees generated via ICC funds, Goldilocks and successful exit from BBD real estate fund.
- Investment banking revenues came in lower in 2023 mainly due to lack of mandates closing in the year partially offset by sales & trading income.
- Sale of NCM and successful completion of SHUAA subsidiary Astrea's portfolio management mandate in London contributed deconsolidation of AED 164 million of revenues in 2022.
33
28
31
(2)
Q1-23
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
FY-22
FY-23
4
Asset Management Segment Performance
AEDm
Asset Management Revenues
Commentary
Net
Profit
Real Estate
Public Markets
Private Markets
Debt
Discontinued
Operations
54
133
8
181
7
2517
8
Q1-23Q2-23
31
6
28
0
7
14
7
Q3-23
(215)
31
0
6
19
6
Q4-23
(13)
169
59
110
5
19
31
55
FY 22
(39)
146
3
+36m
+32% 28
69
46
FY-23
(191)
Record revenues in 2023 driven by recurring management fees and outperformance of the investment funds generating performance fees.
Normalized revenues from prior year accounting for the completion of Astrea's mandate in the UK.
Real Estate:
- Recurring fund management fees from the Palm Project, JLT and performance fees realized in Q1 2023, offset by lower revenues from the UK and KSA.
- Deconsolidation of AED 59 million of revenues from prior year due to completion of Astrea's mandate.
Public Markets:
- Increase in AUM in 2023 due to launch of new funds indicating strong fundraising activity in the ICC Fund vehicle driving up management fees by AED 16m compared to FY 2022.
- Performance fees realized in 2023 through ICC Fund vehicle and Goldilocks contributing to AED 20m of higher revenues compared to 2022.
Private Markets:
Higher valuation of the fund Thalassa driving up
management fees by AED 13m partially offset by
EBITDA
9
(211)
(10)
35
(11)
(177)
lower fees from other managed funds AED 5m.
5
Investment Banking Segment Performance
Investment Banking Revenues
AEDm
Commentary
Advisory
Markets
Investment Management
6
4
1
3
1
3
2
0
Q1-23
Q2-23
Net
(2)
(2)
Profit
0
EBITDA
0
2
1
1
0
Q3-23
(5)
(3)
2
0
1
-
Q4-23
(5)
(3)
16
(3m)
(16%) 13
3
3
7
8
6
2
FY 22
FY 23
(9)
(13)
(3)
(5)
Investment banking revenues declined by AED 3 million compared to prior year primarily driven by lower advisory income partially offset by sales and trading income through robust trading volumes traded through the SHUAA the fixed income desk.
Advisory:
- Lower revenues mainly resulting from lack of mandates closing in 2023.
Markets:
- Fixed Income trading volumes remained robust with traded volume growing by 6% compared to prior year driving up revenues by 14% achieving a record ~85% ROC for the desk.
Investment Management:
- Equity business reported consistent revenues in 2023 compared to prior year with record growth in placement fees offsetting lower equity execution and custody fees.
6
Corporate Segment Performance
AEDm
Corporate Revenues
Commentary
0
Q1-23
Net (15) Profit
EBITDA
(3)
7
1
1
0
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
1
(371)
(333)
(354)
(271)
19
105
Revenues linked
to NCM
(discontinued ops)
3
(2)
FY 22
FY-23
(87)
(703)
140
(609)
Corporate revenues will make up a smaller portion of overall revenues in 2023 and beyond mainly due to Group's strategic initiative to divest and wind down non- core legacy assets.
- Corporate revenues recognized in 2023 mainly non- recurring in nature.
- Deconsolidation of AED 105 million of revenues linked to sale of NCM to Goldilocks.
- As part of the organizational changes communicated recently the newly created Non-Core unit division will centralize legacy assets to exit and wind down. Currently undergoing FDD for the sale of GFC UAE with potential buyer.
Operating Expense Breakdown
Year-over-Year Expenses
AEDm
278
Staff Costs
Carry Expense
G&A
Other Expenses
77
D&A
Controllable Costs
200
+58m
Discontinued Operations
+29%
19
6
142
19
3
48
12
13
41
35
35
33
39
1
105
1
2
1
3
3
74
3
3
3
3
3
11
13
7
10
21
19
15
19
Q1-23
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
FY 22
FY23
Commentary
Firm cost discipline maintained across the Group in 2023 with continued decline in operating expenses due to cost optimization initiatives undertaken in 2022.
2022 operating expenses normalized by deconsolidating NCM and Astrea.
- Controllable costs which includes staff costs and G&A reduced significantly in 2023 on the back of cost optimization measures.
- D&A declined in 2023 compared to prior year mainly due to accelerated amortization from intangibles .
- Cost-incomeratio of 88% FY 2023 lower than 2022 year but higher than management's medium-term guidance of 65%.
- AED 77 million of Opex related to NCM and Astrea deconsolidated from prior year.
CIR1
Operating Margin1
58%
42%
93%
7%
108%
(8%)
118%
(18%)
96%
4%
88%
12%
8
1
CIR and Operating Margin = Calculated by excluding one-off items
Appendix
Quarterly P&L
AED '000
Revenue
Net foreign exchange gain/(loss)
Other income/(expense)
Change in fair value gains/(losses) from financial assets at FVTPL
Share of net profit /(loss) of investments in associates
Gain/(loss) on derivative financial liability
Interest income
Interest expense
Total income
Staff costs
Employee carried interest
Fee and commission expense
General and administrative expenses
Depreciation and amortisation
Provision for impairment losses on financial assets
Impairment of intangibles and other items
Total expenses
Profit/(loss) before finance costs
Finance cost
Finance credit relating to unit holders
Profit/(loss) for the period
Non-controlling interests
Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to Owners before tax
Corporate tax
Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to Owners after tax
10
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
2023
2023
2023
2023
33,270
30,692
37,737
59,719
(9,582)
7,303
(4,556)
(3,107)
(27,199)
(60,216)
52,103
(6,683)
(71,860)
(220,553)
(50,502)
13,218
(114,993)
(22,653)
9,689
(8,201)
0
(84)
(52)
(71)
3,598
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(186,766)
(265,511)
44,420
54,876
(19,015)
(15,355)
(19,210)
(7,277)
(3,441)
(3,336)
(1,784)
(3,082)
(536)
(1,152)
337
(1,150)
(15,516)
(9,757)
(11,471)
(6,522)
(3,045)
(3,106)
(3,102)
(3,272)
(74,412)
(123,724)
72
(144)
(19,320)
(364,743)
0
(9)
(135,286)
(521,172)
(35,158)
(21,456)
(322,052)
(786,683)
9,262
33,420
(24,128)
(19,291)
(19,909)
(13,755)
29,290
0
0
0
(316,889)
(805,974)
(10,648)
19,665
21,059
215,979
15,969
(4,952)
(295,830)
(589,995)
5,321
14,713
(40,854)
0
0
0
(336,684)
(589,995)
5,321
14,713
