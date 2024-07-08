Commentary

Adjusted Net Operating Income of AED 19 million in FY 2023 mainly driven by growth in Asset Management business via recurring fees and performance-based incentive fees

FY 2023 net loss of AED 907 million due to one-off non- cash impairments taken in the 2 nd half of 2023 related to legacy investments in the UK and KSA, losses incurred via associate, one-off impact of deferred tax liability.

FY 2023 revenues AED 161 million higher than FY 2022 on a normalized basis post deconsolidation of revenues from NCM and Astrea.

Cost to income ratio at 88% in FY 2023 lower than 2022 due to cost optimization measures undertaken in 2022.

One-off charges taken in 2023 mainly relate to impairments associated with the Group's real estate investments in the UK, impact of losses arising from underlying investments of associate and one-off deferred tax liability impact.

Significant erosion in asset value since Q3 2023 due to legacy investment impairments