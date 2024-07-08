E a r n i n g s P re s e n ta t i o n

F Y 2 0 2 3

28 May 2024

© 2024 SHUAA Capital psc. All rights reserved

Executive Summary

Financial

Measures

Key Metrics

Capital

Optimization

Process

  • In 2023, the Group achieved substantial growth, with revenues reaching AED 161 million, a significant increase from the AED 123 million compared to the previous year on a normalized basis driven by growth in Asset Management business via recurring management fees and performance- based income.
  • FY 2023 adjusted operating income amounted to AED 19 million, a significant increase from AED 11 million in prior year, driven by higher fees and performance-basedincome from managed funds and cost efficiencies undertaken in prior year realizing in the 2023 financial results.
  • The Group reported net loss of AED 337 million in Q4 2023 and AED 907 million in FY 2023 mainly due to one-off impairments taken on legacy assets and investment in associate.
  • In FY 2023, the operating margins for the business reached 12%, reflecting a notable increase compared to the prior year. This growth can primarily be attributed to the increase in revenues from the asset management business and the successful implementation of cost reduction initiatives from prior year.
  • The cost-incomeratio of 88% in FY 2023 is lower than prior year mainly driven by cost optimization measures undertaken in 2022 but deviating from management's medium-termtarget of 65%. Further efforts in cost optimization and revenue enhancing initiatives are planned in the near term.

Update on SHUAA Bond and Capital Optimization Process

  • Company has reached an agreement with the noteholders to amend and extend the bonds till Mar 31, 2025.
  • Deal offers equity conversion not less than $50 to $75m via MCB issuance and mandatory redemption at 20c subject to equity raise once regulatory and shareholder approval received.

Next steps are to progress with the Capital Optimization plan to issue 2 MCB offerings 1) to equitize the noteholders 2) to bring in new money.

Key Financial Highlights 2023

2023 Financial Performance

Income Statement (AED M)

Q4-23

Q3-23

Change vs.

FY 2023

FY 2022

Q3-23

Net Fee and Commission Revenue

30.9

29.1

1.7

145.5

273.8

Other Revenue

2.4

1.6

0.8

16.0

14.7

Total Revenues

33.3

30.7

2.6

161.4

288.4

Operating Expenses (excl. one-off items)

(39.4)

(33.1)

(6.3)

(142.4)

(277.8)

Adjusted Net Operating Income 1

(6.1)

(2.4)

(3.7)

19.0

10.7

One-off items

(76.6)

(123.6)

47.0

(186.8)

(11.3)

Net Operating Income/(Loss)

(82.7)

(126.0)

43.3

(167.8)

(0.6)

Other Income/(Expenses)

(223.6)

(296.0)

72.4

(517.8)

220.9

Profit/(Loss) before finance costs

(306.3)

(421.9)

115.6

(685.6)

220.2

Finance Cost

8.8

(19.3)

28.1

(44.2)

(93.6)

Other Items

(19.3)

(364.7)

345.4

(384.1)

(125.6)

Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

(123.9)

Non-Controlling Interests

21.1

216.0

(194.9)

248.1

(12.7)

Corporate Tax

(40.9)

-

(40.9)

(40.9)

-

Net Profit/(Loss) 2

(336.7)

(590.0)

253.3

(906.6)

(135.2)

Key Metrics - Income Statement

Q4-23

Q3-23

Change vs.

FY 2023

FY 2022

Q3-23

Operating Margin (%) excl. one-off items

(18%)

(8%)

(11%)

12%

4%

CIR (%) excl. one-off items

118%

108%

(11%)

88%

96%

Balance Sheet (AED Mn)

Q4-23

Q3-23

% Change vs.

Q4-22

% Change

Q3-23

vs. Q4-22

Total Assets

1,721

2,232

(23%)

3,476

(50%)

Total Debt

1,231

1,329

7%

1,594

23%

Total Equity

350

705

(50%)

1,520

(77%)

Key Metrics - Balance Sheet

Q4-23

Q3-23

% Change vs.

Q4-22

% Change

Q3-23

vs. Q4-22

Debt to Equity

3.52x

1.89x

(163%)

1.05x

(247%)

Return on Equity - Parent

NMF

NMF

-

2.2%

-

Commentary

Adjusted Net Operating Income of AED 19 million in FY 2023 mainly driven by growth in Asset Management business via recurring fees and performance-based incentive fees

  • FY 2023 net loss of AED 907 million due to one-off non- cash impairments taken in the 2nd half of 2023 related to legacy investments in the UK and KSA, losses incurred via associate, one-off impact of deferred tax liability.
  • FY 2023 revenues AED 161 million higher than FY 2022 on a normalized basis post deconsolidation of revenues from NCM and Astrea.
  • Cost to income ratio at 88% in FY 2023 lower than 2022 due to cost optimization measures undertaken in 2022.
  • One-offcharges taken in 2023 mainly relate to impairments associated with the Group's real estate investments in the UK, impact of losses arising from underlying investments of associate and one-off deferred tax liability impact.

Significant erosion in asset value since Q3 2023 due to legacy investment impairments

  • Asset write-offs and impairments to facilitate capital optimization plan and right-size the balance sheet.

1 Excluding one-off items

3

2 Net Profit attributable to shareholders

Revenue Breakdown

Year-over-Year Revenues

AEDm

Commentary

Asset Management

Investment Banking

Corporate

Discontinued Operations

60

38

33

31

6

1

2

4

2

54

288

164

123

16

110

161

3

+38m

+31% 13

146

2023 Revenues AED 38 million higher than 2022 on a normalized basis on the back of strong performance of managed funds and successful exit from BBD real estate fund.

  • FY 2023 Asset management revenues significantly higher than 2022 on a normalized basis mainly driven by AED 36m of performance fees generated via ICC funds, Goldilocks and successful exit from BBD real estate fund.
  • Investment banking revenues came in lower in 2023 mainly due to lack of mandates closing in the year partially offset by sales & trading income.
  • Sale of NCM and successful completion of SHUAA subsidiary Astrea's portfolio management mandate in London contributed deconsolidation of AED 164 million of revenues in 2022.

33

28

31

(2)

Q1-23

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

FY-22

FY-23

4

Asset Management Segment Performance

AEDm

Asset Management Revenues

Commentary

Net

Profit

Real Estate

Public Markets

Private Markets

Debt

Discontinued

Operations

54

133

8

181

7

2517

8

Q1-23Q2-23

31

6

28

0

7

14

7

Q3-23

(215)

31

0

6

19

6

Q4-23

(13)

169

59

110

5

19

31

55

FY 22

(39)

146

3

+36m

+32% 28

69

46

FY-23

(191)

Record revenues in 2023 driven by recurring management fees and outperformance of the investment funds generating performance fees.

Normalized revenues from prior year accounting for the completion of Astrea's mandate in the UK.

Real Estate:

  • Recurring fund management fees from the Palm Project, JLT and performance fees realized in Q1 2023, offset by lower revenues from the UK and KSA.
  • Deconsolidation of AED 59 million of revenues from prior year due to completion of Astrea's mandate.

Public Markets:

  • Increase in AUM in 2023 due to launch of new funds indicating strong fundraising activity in the ICC Fund vehicle driving up management fees by AED 16m compared to FY 2022.
  • Performance fees realized in 2023 through ICC Fund vehicle and Goldilocks contributing to AED 20m of higher revenues compared to 2022.

Private Markets:

Higher valuation of the fund Thalassa driving up

management fees by AED 13m partially offset by

EBITDA

9

(211)

(10)

35

(11)

(177)

lower fees from other managed funds AED 5m.

5

Investment Banking Segment Performance

Investment Banking Revenues

AEDm

Commentary

Advisory

Markets

Investment Management

6

4

1

3

1

3

2

0

Q1-23

Q2-23

Net

(2)

(2)

Profit

0

EBITDA

0

2

1

1

0

Q3-23

(5)

(3)

2

0

1

-

Q4-23

(5)

(3)

16

(3m)

(16%) 13

3

3

7

8

6

2

FY 22

FY 23

(9)

(13)

(3)

(5)

Investment banking revenues declined by AED 3 million compared to prior year primarily driven by lower advisory income partially offset by sales and trading income through robust trading volumes traded through the SHUAA the fixed income desk.

Advisory:

  • Lower revenues mainly resulting from lack of mandates closing in 2023.

Markets:

  • Fixed Income trading volumes remained robust with traded volume growing by 6% compared to prior year driving up revenues by 14% achieving a record ~85% ROC for the desk.

Investment Management:

  • Equity business reported consistent revenues in 2023 compared to prior year with record growth in placement fees offsetting lower equity execution and custody fees.

6

Corporate Segment Performance

AEDm

Corporate Revenues

Commentary

0

Q1-23

Net (15) Profit

EBITDA

(3)

7

1

1

0

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

1

(371)

(333)

(354)

(271)

19

105

Revenues linked

to NCM

(discontinued ops)

3

(2)

FY 22

FY-23

(87)

(703)

140

(609)

Corporate revenues will make up a smaller portion of overall revenues in 2023 and beyond mainly due to Group's strategic initiative to divest and wind down non- core legacy assets.

  • Corporate revenues recognized in 2023 mainly non- recurring in nature.
  • Deconsolidation of AED 105 million of revenues linked to sale of NCM to Goldilocks.
  • As part of the organizational changes communicated recently the newly created Non-Core unit division will centralize legacy assets to exit and wind down. Currently undergoing FDD for the sale of GFC UAE with potential buyer.

Operating Expense Breakdown

Year-over-Year Expenses

AEDm

278

Staff Costs

Carry Expense

G&A

Other Expenses

77

D&A

Controllable Costs

200

+58m

Discontinued Operations

+29%

19

6

142

19

3

48

12

13

41

35

35

33

39

1

105

1

2

1

3

3

74

3

3

3

3

3

11

13

7

10

21

19

15

19

Q1-23

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

FY 22

FY23

Commentary

Firm cost discipline maintained across the Group in 2023 with continued decline in operating expenses due to cost optimization initiatives undertaken in 2022.

2022 operating expenses normalized by deconsolidating NCM and Astrea.

  • Controllable costs which includes staff costs and G&A reduced significantly in 2023 on the back of cost optimization measures.
  • D&A declined in 2023 compared to prior year mainly due to accelerated amortization from intangibles .
  • Cost-incomeratio of 88% FY 2023 lower than 2022 year but higher than management's medium-term guidance of 65%.
  • AED 77 million of Opex related to NCM and Astrea deconsolidated from prior year.

CIR1

Operating Margin1

58%

42%

93%

7%

108%

(8%)

118%

(18%)

96%

4%

88%

12%

8

1

CIR and Operating Margin = Calculated by excluding one-off items

Appendix

Quarterly P&L

AED '000

Revenue

Net foreign exchange gain/(loss)

Other income/(expense)

Change in fair value gains/(losses) from financial assets at FVTPL

Share of net profit /(loss) of investments in associates

Gain/(loss) on derivative financial liability

Interest income

Interest expense

Total income

Staff costs

Employee carried interest

Fee and commission expense

General and administrative expenses

Depreciation and amortisation

Provision for impairment losses on financial assets

Impairment of intangibles and other items

Total expenses

Profit/(loss) before finance costs

Finance cost

Finance credit relating to unit holders

Profit/(loss) for the period

Non-controlling interests

Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to Owners before tax

Corporate tax

Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to Owners after tax

10

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

2023

2023

2023

2023

33,270

30,692

37,737

59,719

(9,582)

7,303

(4,556)

(3,107)

(27,199)

(60,216)

52,103

(6,683)

(71,860)

(220,553)

(50,502)

13,218

(114,993)

(22,653)

9,689

(8,201)

0

(84)

(52)

(71)

3,598

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(186,766)

(265,511)

44,420

54,876

(19,015)

(15,355)

(19,210)

(7,277)

(3,441)

(3,336)

(1,784)

(3,082)

(536)

(1,152)

337

(1,150)

(15,516)

(9,757)

(11,471)

(6,522)

(3,045)

(3,106)

(3,102)

(3,272)

(74,412)

(123,724)

72

(144)

(19,320)

(364,743)

0

(9)

(135,286)

(521,172)

(35,158)

(21,456)

(322,052)

(786,683)

9,262

33,420

(24,128)

(19,291)

(19,909)

(13,755)

29,290

0

0

0

(316,889)

(805,974)

(10,648)

19,665

21,059

215,979

15,969

(4,952)

(295,830)

(589,995)

5,321

14,713

(40,854)

0

0

0

(336,684)

(589,995)

5,321

14,713

