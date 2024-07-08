Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of SHUAA Capital PSC
Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Our opinion
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of SHUAA Capital PSC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") as at 31 December 2023, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.
What we have audited
The Group's consolidated financial statements comprise:
- the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the year ended 31 December 2023;
- the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year then ended;
- the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023
- the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended;
- the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and
- the notes to the consolidated financial statements, comprising material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Independence
We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code) and the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the United Arab Emirates. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code.
Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of SHUAA Capital PSC
Material uncertainty relating to going concern
We draw attention to Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Group has incurred a net loss of AED 1,155 million during the year ended 31 December 2023, which has resulted in accumulated losses of AED 829 million as of that date. The Group has borrowings of AED 822 million repayable within the next twelve months from the date of approval of the consolidated financial statements, including outstanding balance of AED 231 million due on bilateral banking facilities which are repayable on demand as a result of covenant breaches, although the Group continues to service and make repayments on due dates. The Group is dependent on the successful execution of its plans, which includes an equity raise through the proposed Mandatory Convertible Bond ("MCB") offering and concluding on ongoing negotiations on the bilateral banking facilities to enable it to both meet its debt obligations as and when they fall due, and to continue its operations without a significant curtailment. These events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 2, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. The accompanying consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that may be necessary if the Group were unable to continue as a going concern.
Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Our audit approach
Overview
Key Audit Matters
●
Impairment of Goodwill
● Impairment of Investments in associate
●
Valuation of Financial assets at fair value (Level 3)
As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, we considered where management made subjective judgements; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including among other matters consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.
We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Group, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which the Group operates.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the material uncertainty relating to going concern section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.
Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of SHUAA Capital PSC
Our audit approach (continued)
Our audit approach (continued)
Key audit matters (continued)
Key audit matters
How our audit addressed the Key audit matter
Impairment of goodwill
As part of the purchase price allocation
Our audit procedures performed in relation to the
performed in 2019 upon the merger of
impairment assessment of goodwill included:
SHUAA Capital PSC ("SHUAA") and Abu
Dhabi Financial Group ("ADFG"), significant
● Obtaining an understanding of the cash flow
goodwill was identified and recognised in the
projections related to each cash generating
Group's consolidated statement of financial
unit ("CGU") by:
position.
○ Inquiring with key management personnel
As at 31 December 2023, the Group had a
on business plans for each CGU;
○ Assessing reasonableness of management
goodwill of AED 518 million (2022: AED 877
million) in respect of which an impairment
budgets and forecasts against the historical
performance;
charge of AED 365 million was recognized in
○ Inspecting minutes of meetings and
2023. As per IAS 36, management is
required to at least on an annual basis
correspondence, where applicable, in
relation to future plans;
perform an assessment to determine the
○ Assessing reasonableness of ongoing
requirement for any impairment using the
higher of fair value less costs to sell and
contracts, ongoing investment banking
mandates and other data inputs for the
value in use models.
identified pipeline projects considered in
We determined that the impairment of
the future cash flow projections;
○ Assess reasonableness and sensitivity of
goodwill is significant to the audit of the
current year's consolidated financial
stress case scenario prepared by
management;
statements due to the materiality of the
amounts involved and the significant
● Comparing the budgeted cash flows for the
judgements and assumptions exercised by
previous financial year to the actual
management:
performance and assessing the
● the determination of the expected cash
appropriateness of forecasted revenue through
flows related to each CGU;
comparison to historical data.
● the determination of the discount rates
used by management in the value in use
● Involving our internal valuation experts to test
calculations; and
the appropriateness of key management
● the determination of the growth rates
inputs used in the weighted average cost of
used by management in the expected
capital calculation, including the discount rates
cash flows.
and growth rates used in the value in use
Further details of the Group's Goodwill is
("ViU") calculation.
set out in Note 4 and 16.
● Assessing the adequacy of the disclosures
made in Note 4 and 16 of the Group's
consolidated financial statements in relation to
goodwill as required by IFRS Accounting
standards.
Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of SHUAA Capital PSC
Our audit approach (continued)
Our audit approach (continued)
Key audit matters (continued)
Key audit matter
How our audit addressed the Key audit matter
Impairment of investments in associate
At 31 December 2023, the market value of the
Our audit procedures performed in relation to
Group's investment in one of its significant
the impairment assessment of investment in
associates, based on the share price quoted,
associate included:
was consistently lower than its carrying amount.
This is an impairment indicator under IAS 36.
● Involving our internal valuation experts to
The carrying amount of the Group's investment
test management expert's valuation,
in the associate amounts to AED 522 million at
including assessing the reasonableness of
31 December 2023.
the valuation technique and methodology
Management performed an impairment
used to conclude on the expert
determined valuation.
assessment by involving their valuation experts,
to value the Group's investment in the
● Performing the following audit procedures
associate, using an appropriate valuation
on the Group's investment in associate:
technique. On this basis, management
○ Inquiring with management on
concluded that the carrying amount of the
investment is recoverable as at 31 December
strategy related to the investment;
2023 with no requirement for impairment.
○ Assessing historical data used by
management in their valuation
We considered this to be a key audit matter in
report;
view of the significance of the Group's
○ Obtaining evidence to corroborate
investment in the associate and the judgments
and challenge the data supporting
involved in both the identification of potential
valuation assumptions, including
impairment indicators as well as the underlying
review of publicly available financial
assumptions and inputs used by management
information and external market
in the valuation methodology and in performing
information;
the impairment assessment.
○ Assessing the appropriateness of the
inputs used by management's expert
Further details of the Group's investment in
in the valuation.
associates are disclosed in Note 4 and 14.
● Assessing the adequacy of the
disclosures made in Note 4 and 14 of the
Group's consolidated financial statements
in relation to investment in associates as
required by IFRS Accounting standards.
Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of SHUAA Capital PSC
Our audit approach (continued)
Our audit approach (continued)
Key audit matters (continued)
Key audit matter
How our audit addressed the Key audit matter
Valuation of financial assets at fair value (Level
3)
The Group's financial assets at fair value
Our approach to addressing this key audit
matter included the following procedures:
portfolio includes certain level 3 securities for
which the Group determines the fair values
● Evaluation by our experts of the
using discounted cash flow models, residual
methodologies and significant inputs used
value and net asset valuations (NAVs) that use
by the Group in the valuation models;
significant unobservable inputs.
● Testing, with involvement of our experts,
Unobservable inputs require the use of
the fair values of a sample of unquoted
significant judgement. The key unobservable
securities. Depending on the nature of the
inputs used in the valuation models of such
security, key unobservable inputs
unquoted investment securities include discount
including future cash flows were
rates, growth rates, future cash flows and
compared to relevant information or point
adjusted book values.
estimates of fair value were developed
and compared to the fair values
We determined that the assessment of the fair
determined by the Group; and
value of unquoted securities is significant to the
audit of the current year's consolidated financial
● Assessing the disclosures made in note 4
statements due to the materiality of unquoted
and 24 of the Group's consolidated
investments and the high degree of
financial statements, in relation to
measurement uncertainty involved in the
valuation of financial assets at fair value
determination of unobservable inputs used in
as required by IFRS Accounting
the valuation models.
standards.
Further details of financial instruments are
disclosed in Note 4 and 24.
Other information
The Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Board of Directors' Report (but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon), which we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report, and the Annual report which is expected to be made available to us after that date.
Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
