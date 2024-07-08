Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of SHUAA Capital PSC

Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our opinion

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of SHUAA Capital PSC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") as at 31 December 2023, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

What we have audited

The Group's consolidated financial statements comprise:

  • the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the year ended 31 December 2023;
  • the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year then ended;
  • the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023
  • the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended;
  • the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and
  • the notes to the consolidated financial statements, comprising material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code) and the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the United Arab Emirates. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code.

Material uncertainty relating to going concern

We draw attention to Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Group has incurred a net loss of AED 1,155 million during the year ended 31 December 2023, which has resulted in accumulated losses of AED 829 million as of that date. The Group has borrowings of AED 822 million repayable within the next twelve months from the date of approval of the consolidated financial statements, including outstanding balance of AED 231 million due on bilateral banking facilities which are repayable on demand as a result of covenant breaches, although the Group continues to service and make repayments on due dates. The Group is dependent on the successful execution of its plans, which includes an equity raise through the proposed Mandatory Convertible Bond ("MCB") offering and concluding on ongoing negotiations on the bilateral banking facilities to enable it to both meet its debt obligations as and when they fall due, and to continue its operations without a significant curtailment. These events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 2, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. The accompanying consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that may be necessary if the Group were unable to continue as a going concern.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Our audit approach

Overview

Key Audit Matters

Impairment of Goodwill

Impairment of Investments in associate

Valuation of Financial assets at fair value (Level 3)

As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, we considered where management made subjective judgements; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including among other matters consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.

We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Group, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which the Group operates.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the material uncertainty relating to going concern section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Our audit approach (continued)

Key audit matters (continued)

Key audit matters

How our audit addressed the Key audit matter

Impairment of goodwill

As part of the purchase price allocation

Our audit procedures performed in relation to the

performed in 2019 upon the merger of

impairment assessment of goodwill included:

SHUAA Capital PSC ("SHUAA") and Abu

Dhabi Financial Group ("ADFG"), significant

Obtaining an understanding of the cash flow

goodwill was identified and recognised in the

projections related to each cash generating

Group's consolidated statement of financial

unit ("CGU") by:

position.

Inquiring with key management personnel

As at 31 December 2023, the Group had a

on business plans for each CGU;

Assessing reasonableness of management

goodwill of AED 518 million (2022: AED 877

million) in respect of which an impairment

budgets and forecasts against the historical

performance;

charge of AED 365 million was recognized in

Inspecting minutes of meetings and

2023. As per IAS 36, management is

required to at least on an annual basis

correspondence, where applicable, in

relation to future plans;

perform an assessment to determine the

Assessing reasonableness of ongoing

requirement for any impairment using the

higher of fair value less costs to sell and

contracts, ongoing investment banking

mandates and other data inputs for the

value in use models.

identified pipeline projects considered in

We determined that the impairment of

the future cash flow projections;

Assess reasonableness and sensitivity of

goodwill is significant to the audit of the

current year's consolidated financial

stress case scenario prepared by

management;

statements due to the materiality of the

amounts involved and the significant

Comparing the budgeted cash flows for the

judgements and assumptions exercised by

previous financial year to the actual

management:

performance and assessing the

the determination of the expected cash

appropriateness of forecasted revenue through

flows related to each CGU;

comparison to historical data.

the determination of the discount rates

used by management in the value in use

Involving our internal valuation experts to test

calculations; and

the appropriateness of key management

the determination of the growth rates

inputs used in the weighted average cost of

used by management in the expected

capital calculation, including the discount rates

cash flows.

and growth rates used in the value in use

Further details of the Group's Goodwill is

("ViU") calculation.

set out in Note 4 and 16.

Assessing the adequacy of the disclosures

made in Note 4 and 16 of the Group's

consolidated financial statements in relation to

goodwill as required by IFRS Accounting

standards.

Our audit approach (continued)

Key audit matters (continued)

Key audit matter

How our audit addressed the Key audit matter

Impairment of investments in associate

At 31 December 2023, the market value of the

Our audit procedures performed in relation to

Group's investment in one of its significant

the impairment assessment of investment in

associates, based on the share price quoted,

associate included:

was consistently lower than its carrying amount.

This is an impairment indicator under IAS 36.

Involving our internal valuation experts to

The carrying amount of the Group's investment

test management expert's valuation,

in the associate amounts to AED 522 million at

including assessing the reasonableness of

31 December 2023.

the valuation technique and methodology

Management performed an impairment

used to conclude on the expert

determined valuation.

assessment by involving their valuation experts,

to value the Group's investment in the

Performing the following audit procedures

associate, using an appropriate valuation

on the Group's investment in associate:

technique. On this basis, management

Inquiring with management on

concluded that the carrying amount of the

investment is recoverable as at 31 December

strategy related to the investment;

2023 with no requirement for impairment.

Assessing historical data used by

management in their valuation

We considered this to be a key audit matter in

report;

view of the significance of the Group's

Obtaining evidence to corroborate

investment in the associate and the judgments

and challenge the data supporting

involved in both the identification of potential

valuation assumptions, including

impairment indicators as well as the underlying

review of publicly available financial

assumptions and inputs used by management

information and external market

in the valuation methodology and in performing

information;

the impairment assessment.

Assessing the appropriateness of the

inputs used by management's expert

Further details of the Group's investment in

in the valuation.

associates are disclosed in Note 4 and 14.

Assessing the adequacy of the

disclosures made in Note 4 and 14 of the

Group's consolidated financial statements

in relation to investment in associates as

required by IFRS Accounting standards.

Our audit approach (continued)

Key audit matters (continued)

Key audit matter

How our audit addressed the Key audit matter

Valuation of financial assets at fair value (Level

3)

The Group's financial assets at fair value

Our approach to addressing this key audit

matter included the following procedures:

portfolio includes certain level 3 securities for

which the Group determines the fair values

Evaluation by our experts of the

using discounted cash flow models, residual

methodologies and significant inputs used

value and net asset valuations (NAVs) that use

by the Group in the valuation models;

significant unobservable inputs.

Testing, with involvement of our experts,

Unobservable inputs require the use of

the fair values of a sample of unquoted

significant judgement. The key unobservable

securities. Depending on the nature of the

inputs used in the valuation models of such

security, key unobservable inputs

unquoted investment securities include discount

including future cash flows were

rates, growth rates, future cash flows and

compared to relevant information or point

adjusted book values.

estimates of fair value were developed

and compared to the fair values

We determined that the assessment of the fair

determined by the Group; and

value of unquoted securities is significant to the

audit of the current year's consolidated financial

Assessing the disclosures made in note 4

statements due to the materiality of unquoted

and 24 of the Group's consolidated

investments and the high degree of

financial statements, in relation to

measurement uncertainty involved in the

valuation of financial assets at fair value

determination of unobservable inputs used in

as required by IFRS Accounting

the valuation models.

standards.

Further details of financial instruments are

disclosed in Note 4 and 24.

Other information

The Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Board of Directors' Report (but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon), which we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report, and the Annual report which is expected to be made available to us after that date.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

