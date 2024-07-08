Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of SHUAA Capital PSC Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements Our opinion In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of SHUAA Capital PSC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") as at 31 December 2023, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. What we have audited The Group's consolidated financial statements comprise: the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the year ended 31 December 2023;

the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year then ended;

the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023

the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended;

the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and

the notes to the consolidated financial statements, comprising material accounting policy information and other explanatory information. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Independence We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code) and the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the United Arab Emirates. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code.

Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of SHUAA Capital PSC Material uncertainty relating to going concern We draw attention to Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Group has incurred a net loss of AED 1,155 million during the year ended 31 December 2023, which has resulted in accumulated losses of AED 829 million as of that date. The Group has borrowings of AED 822 million repayable within the next twelve months from the date of approval of the consolidated financial statements, including outstanding balance of AED 231 million due on bilateral banking facilities which are repayable on demand as a result of covenant breaches, although the Group continues to service and make repayments on due dates. The Group is dependent on the successful execution of its plans, which includes an equity raise through the proposed Mandatory Convertible Bond ("MCB") offering and concluding on ongoing negotiations on the bilateral banking facilities to enable it to both meet its debt obligations as and when they fall due, and to continue its operations without a significant curtailment. These events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 2, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. The accompanying consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that may be necessary if the Group were unable to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Our audit approach Overview Key Audit Matters ● Impairment of Goodwill ● Impairment of Investments in associate ● Valuation of Financial assets at fair value (Level 3) As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, we considered where management made subjective judgements; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including among other matters consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud. We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Group, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which the Group operates. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the material uncertainty relating to going concern section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. 5

Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of SHUAA Capital PSC Our audit approach (continued) Key audit matters (continued) Key audit matters How our audit addressed the Key audit matter Impairment of goodwill As part of the purchase price allocation Our audit procedures performed in relation to the performed in 2019 upon the merger of impairment assessment of goodwill included: SHUAA Capital PSC ("SHUAA") and Abu Dhabi Financial Group ("ADFG"), significant ● Obtaining an understanding of the cash flow goodwill was identified and recognised in the projections related to each cash generating Group's consolidated statement of financial unit ("CGU") by: position. ○ Inquiring with key management personnel As at 31 December 2023, the Group had a on business plans for each CGU; ○ Assessing reasonableness of management goodwill of AED 518 million (2022: AED 877 million) in respect of which an impairment budgets and forecasts against the historical performance; charge of AED 365 million was recognized in ○ Inspecting minutes of meetings and 2023. As per IAS 36, management is required to at least on an annual basis correspondence, where applicable, in relation to future plans; perform an assessment to determine the ○ Assessing reasonableness of ongoing requirement for any impairment using the higher of fair value less costs to sell and contracts, ongoing investment banking mandates and other data inputs for the value in use models. identified pipeline projects considered in We determined that the impairment of the future cash flow projections; ○ Assess reasonableness and sensitivity of goodwill is significant to the audit of the current year's consolidated financial stress case scenario prepared by management; statements due to the materiality of the amounts involved and the significant ● Comparing the budgeted cash flows for the judgements and assumptions exercised by previous financial year to the actual management: performance and assessing the ● the determination of the expected cash appropriateness of forecasted revenue through flows related to each CGU; comparison to historical data. ● the determination of the discount rates used by management in the value in use ● Involving our internal valuation experts to test calculations; and the appropriateness of key management ● the determination of the growth rates inputs used in the weighted average cost of used by management in the expected capital calculation, including the discount rates cash flows. and growth rates used in the value in use Further details of the Group's Goodwill is ("ViU") calculation. set out in Note 4 and 16. ● Assessing the adequacy of the disclosures made in Note 4 and 16 of the Group's consolidated financial statements in relation to goodwill as required by IFRS Accounting standards. 6

Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of SHUAA Capital PSC Our audit approach (continued) Key audit matters (continued) Key audit matter How our audit addressed the Key audit matter Impairment of investments in associate At 31 December 2023, the market value of the Our audit procedures performed in relation to Group's investment in one of its significant the impairment assessment of investment in associates, based on the share price quoted, associate included: was consistently lower than its carrying amount. This is an impairment indicator under IAS 36. ● Involving our internal valuation experts to The carrying amount of the Group's investment test management expert's valuation, in the associate amounts to AED 522 million at including assessing the reasonableness of 31 December 2023. the valuation technique and methodology Management performed an impairment used to conclude on the expert determined valuation. assessment by involving their valuation experts, to value the Group's investment in the ● Performing the following audit procedures associate, using an appropriate valuation on the Group's investment in associate: technique. On this basis, management ○ Inquiring with management on concluded that the carrying amount of the investment is recoverable as at 31 December strategy related to the investment; 2023 with no requirement for impairment. ○ Assessing historical data used by management in their valuation We considered this to be a key audit matter in report; view of the significance of the Group's ○ Obtaining evidence to corroborate investment in the associate and the judgments and challenge the data supporting involved in both the identification of potential valuation assumptions, including impairment indicators as well as the underlying review of publicly available financial assumptions and inputs used by management information and external market in the valuation methodology and in performing information; the impairment assessment. ○ Assessing the appropriateness of the inputs used by management's expert Further details of the Group's investment in in the valuation. associates are disclosed in Note 4 and 14. ● Assessing the adequacy of the disclosures made in Note 4 and 14 of the Group's consolidated financial statements in relation to investment in associates as required by IFRS Accounting standards. 7