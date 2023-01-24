Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. SHUAA Capital PSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHUAA   AES000101015

SHUAA CAPITAL PSC

(SHUAA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2023-01-22
0.3900 AED   -1.02%
07:47aShuaa Capital Psc : 2022 MENA Venture Debt Investment Report
PU
2022Shuaa Capital Psc : Ellington Properties, SHUAA Capital and Sol Properties partner to develop prime waterfront property on Palm Jumeirah
PU
2022Shuaa Capital Psc : Earnings Presentation Q3 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

SHUAA Capital PSC : 2022 MENA Venture Debt Investment Report

01/24/2023 | 07:47am EST
At SHUAA we are committed to be at the forefront of the latest market trends and provide innovative investment solutions for our clients and stakeholders.

With venture debt gaining interest in the MENA region, we have collaborated with MAGNiTT and mapped the evolution of venture debt funding over the past five years along with its target countries and industries in the 2022 MENA Venture Debt Investment Report.

The report maps the evolution of venture debt funding in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region over the past five years along with its target countries and industries, along with funding and deal activity.

The role of venture debt has been growing in the MENA region over the past five years, with 2021 reporting a record-high funding total. The 18x rise in venture debt funding between 2020 and 2021 highlighted its elevated position as a strategic tool to support startup growth. 2021 and 2022 saw a growing appetite for venture debt as a funding tool, as the ecosystem started regaining momentum following the pandemic.

In a look at the numbers, venture debt deals almost doubled between 2021 and 2022, despite 2022 falling $6M short of the total funding in 2021. Venture debt aggregated $260M across 18 deals in 2022, a year that saw the first MEGA deal for venture debt in the MENA region. The deal was closed by UAE-based FinTech startup tabby and contributed 39% to the total venture debt funding reported in 2022.

To that avail, the rise in the number of deals accompanied by a drop in funding pushed the average transaction size down from $26.6M in 2021 to $14.4M in 2022.

Venture debt funding was concentrated in four countries of the MENA region, namely UAE, KSA, Egypt and Jordan. UAE-based startups were the MENA leaders in the number and value of venture debt deals closed, as they took over half the number of deals and value of funding reported for the MENA region between 2018 and 2022.

Mirroring the venture capital trend in the MENA region, FinTech captured the highest share of venture debt deals between 2018 and 2022 by number of deals raising 61% of total venture debt funding over the same period. While FinTech, Transport & Logistics and E-Commerce remain industries of choice, Agriculture landed in the top three following $50M venture debt deal closed by Pure Harvest Smart Farms and to which SHUAA Capital and Shorooq Partners were investors.

With the rising interest in venture debt funding in 2021 and 2022, the number of investors reached 26.The share of international (Non-MENA) investors rose from 20% in 2021 to 47% in 2022, reflecting the rising international interest in venture debt as a financing tool for the region.

What's In The Report?

This report provides a comprehensive overview and deep dive into the MENA region's venture debt investment space and includes the following:

  • A 5-year analysis of the MENA region's venture debt funding evolution
  • MENA country comparison by venture debt funding and deals
  • Industry comparison by venture debt funding and deals
  • Active investors by number of investments
  • Top 5 startup venture debt funding rounds between 2018 and 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

SHUAA Capital PSC published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 12:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
