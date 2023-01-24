SHUAA Capital PSC : 2022 MENA Venture Debt Investment Report

At SHUAA we are committed to be at the forefront of the latest market trends and provide innovative investment solutions for our clients and stakeholders.

With venture debt gaining interest in the MENA region, we have collaborated with MAGNiTT and mapped the evolution of venture debt funding over the past five years along with its target countries and industries in the 2022 MENA Venture Debt Investment Report.

The report maps the evolution of venture debt funding in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region over the past five years along with its target countries and industries, along with funding and deal activity.

The role of venture debt has been growing in the MENA region over the past five years, with 2021 reporting a record-high funding total. The 18x rise in venture debt funding between 2020 and 2021 highlighted its elevated position as a strategic tool to support startup growth. 2021 and 2022 saw a growing appetite for venture debt as a funding tool, as the ecosystem started regaining momentum following the pandemic.

In a look at the numbers, venture debt deals almost doubled between 2021 and 2022, despite 2022 falling $6M short of the total funding in 2021. Venture debt aggregated $260M across 18 deals in 2022, a year that saw the first MEGA deal for venture debt in the MENA region. The deal was closed by UAE-based FinTech startup tabby and contributed 39% to the total venture debt funding reported in 2022.