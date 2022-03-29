Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. SHUAA Capital PSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHUAA   AES000101015

SHUAA CAPITAL PSC

(SHUAA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHUAA Capital PSC : FY 2021 Financials English

03/29/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of SHUAA Capital PSC

Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our opinion

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of SHUAA Capital PSC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") as at 31 December 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

What we have audited

The Group's consolidated financial statements comprise:

  • the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021;

  • the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the year then ended;

  • the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year then ended;

  • the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended;

  • the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and

  • the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code) and the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the United Arab Emirates. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (Dubai Branch), License no. 102451

Emaar Square, Building 5, P O Box 11987, Dubai - United Arab Emirates T: +971 (0)4 304 3100, F: +971 (0)4 346 9150,www.pwc.com/me

Jacques Fakhoury, Douglas O'Mahony, Murad Alnsour and Rami Sarhan are registered as practising auditors with the UAEMinistry of Economy

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SHUAA Capital PSC published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 10:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHUAA CAPITAL PSC
06:04aSHUAA CAPITAL PSC : reports strong full year 2021 results reflecting strong core business ..
PU
06:04aSHUAA CAPITAL PSC : FY 2021 Financials English
PU
03/02SHUAA CAPITAL PSC : successfully prices USD 100 million SPAC on NASDAQ New York
PU
03/02Dubai's Shuaa Capital prices IPO of Nasdaq-bound SPAC
RE
02/21Gulf Capital considering SPAC with Abu Dhabi listing -sources
RE
02/15SHUAA Capital PSC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/15SHUAA CAPITAL PSC : النتائج الم..
PU
02/14SHUAA CAPITAL PSC : Net Profit before one-off impairments reaches record high of AED 229 m..
PU
02/08Dubai's SHUAA Capital Plans Potential SPAC Listing in US
MT
02/08Dubai's SHUAA Capital files with SEC for potential SPAC listing in NY
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 391 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 492 M 406 M 406 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,82x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart SHUAA CAPITAL PSC
Duration : Period :
SHUAA Capital PSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHUAA CAPITAL PSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,59 AED
Average target price 0,93 AED
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
Managers and Directors
Jassim Mohamed Rafie Al-Ansaari Group Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Müller Chief Financial Officer
Fadhel Abdulbaqi Abul Hasan Al-Ali Independent Chairman
Bechara Antoun Raad Group Chief Operating Officer
Bachir Al Shalhoun Al Nawar Group Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHUAA CAPITAL PSC-13.87%406
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-2.59%55 177
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.57%12 318
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-17.63%7 719
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.5.74%6 575