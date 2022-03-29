SHUAA Capital PSC : FY 2021 Financials English

1

Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of SHUAA Capital PSC

Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our opinion

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of SHUAA Capital PSC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") as at 31 December 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

What we have audited

The Group's consolidated financial statements comprise:

● the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021;

● the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the year then ended;

● the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year then ended;

● the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended;

● the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and

● the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code) and the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the United Arab Emirates. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code.

