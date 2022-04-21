Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHUAU   KYG811731259

SHUAA PARTNERS ACQUISITION CORP I

(SHUAU)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/19 12:35:45 pm EDT
10.03 USD   +0.10%
06:06aSHUAA PARTNERS ACQUISITION I : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing April 22, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
06:03aSHUAA PARTNERS ACQUISITION CORP I : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing April 22, 2022
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHUAA Partners Acquisition I : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing April 22, 2022 - Form 8-K

04/21/2022 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing April 22, 2022

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (PR NEWSWIRE) - SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: SHUAU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing April 22, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "SHUA" and "SHUAW," respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "SHUAU." No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. BTIG, LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as the co-manager for the offering. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022, or by e-mail at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com.

About SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to search for a target within the technology or tech-enabled financial services sectors, across the high growth markets of the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey region (collectively, "MENAT"). The search for a target will be tech-focused and sector-agnostic, allowing the Company to fundamentally leverage new and growing trends within the tech sector and access potential targets that are targeting key areas for change within traditional business sectors in the MENAT region.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Fawad Tariq Khan

Chief Executive Officer

projectspark@shuaa.com

1

Disclaimer

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp. I published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 10:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHUAA PARTNERS ACQUISITION CORP I
06:06aSHUAA PARTNERS ACQUISITION I : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shar..
PU
06:03aSHUAA PARTNERS ACQUISITION CORP I : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
04/20SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinar..
PR
03/15SHUAA PARTNERS ACQUISITION CORP I : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
03/04SHUAA PARTNERS ACQUISITION CORP I : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregister..
AQ
03/04SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I announced that it has received $7.25 million in fundi..
CI
03/01SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has completed an IPO in the amount of $100 million.
CI
2021SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has filed an IPO in the amount of $200 million.
CI
2021SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I announced that it expects to receive $10.27 million i..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,01 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,09 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart SHUAA PARTNERS ACQUISITION CORP I
Duration : Period :
SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHUAA PARTNERS ACQUISITION CORP I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fawad Tariq Khan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mohammad El Beitam Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ali A. Ojjeh Independent Director
Dhaen M. Dhaen Mahasoon Al-Hameli Independent Director
Saleh Hashim Sayed Al-Hashemi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHUAA PARTNERS ACQUISITION CORP I0.00%125
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-5.07%70 183
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED13.82%27 986
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-3.34%15 063
HAL TRUST-5.21%13 009
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-7.21%12 138