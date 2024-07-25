Tel: +96522426999 Al Shaheed Tower, 6th Floor Fax: +96522401666 Khaled Ben Al Waleed street, Sharq www.bdo.com.kw P.O. Box 25578, Safat 13116 Kuwait

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To The Board of Directors,

Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C.

State of Kuwait

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. (the "Parent Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") as at 30 June 2024, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six month period then ended. The Parent Company's management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim condensed consolidated financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Furthermore, based on our review, the interim condensed consolidated financial information is in agreement with the books of account of the Parent Company. We further report that nothing has come to our attention indicating any violations of the Companies' Law No. 1 of 2016, and its Executive Regulations, as amended, or Law No. 7 of 2010 concerning the Establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and Organization of Securities Activity and its Executive Regulations, as amended, nor of the Parent Company's Memorandum of Incorporation and Articles of Association, as amended, have occurred during the six month period ended 30 June 2024, that might have had a material effect on business of the Group or its consolidated financial position.

Faisal Saqer Al Saqer

License No. 172 - A

BDO Al Nisf & Partners

Kuwait: 25 July 2024

