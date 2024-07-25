Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries State of Kuwait
Interim condensed consolidated financial information (Unaudited) and review report
For the six month period ended 30 June 2024
Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries
State of Kuwait
Interim condensed consolidated financial information (Unaudited) and review report For the six month period ended 30 June 2024
Contents
Pages
Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial information
1
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited)
2
Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss (Unaudited)
3
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Unaudited)
4
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity (Unaudited)
5
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited)
6
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information (Unaudited)
7-16
Tel: +96522426999
Al Shaheed Tower, 6th Floor
Fax: +96522401666
Khaled Ben Al Waleed street, Sharq
www.bdo.com.kw
P.O. Box 25578, Safat 13116
Kuwait
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To The Board of Directors,
Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C.
State of Kuwait
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. (the "Parent Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") as at 30 June 2024, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six month period then ended. The Parent Company's management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim condensed consolidated financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
Furthermore, based on our review, the interim condensed consolidated financial information is in agreement with the books of account of the Parent Company. We further report that nothing has come to our attention indicating any violations of the Companies' Law No. 1 of 2016, and its Executive Regulations, as amended, or Law No. 7 of 2010 concerning the Establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and Organization of Securities Activity and its Executive Regulations, as amended, nor of the Parent Company's Memorandum of Incorporation and Articles of Association, as amended, have occurred during the six month period ended 30 June 2024, that might have had a material effect on business of the Group or its consolidated financial position.
Faisal Saqer Al Saqer
License No. 172 - A
BDO Al Nisf & Partners
Kuwait: 25 July 2024
1
BDO Al Nisf & Partners is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by gurantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms.
Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries
State of Kuwait
Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss (Unaudited)
For the six month period ended 30 June 2024
Three months ended
Six months ended
30 June
30 June
2024
2023
2024
2023
Notes
KD
KD
KD
KD
Sales
10
3,296,580
3,927,701
7,076,260
8,105,193
Cost of sales
(2,748,673)
(3,141,802)
(5,791,761)
(6,511,520)
Gross profit
547,907
785,899
1,284,499
1,593,673
Other income
21,933
24,288
35,519
39,402
Profit income from term deposits
13,505
-
28,751
10,389
Gain on disposal of property,
plant and equipment
201
-
201
1,519
Provision for slow moving
inventories
-
(64,500)
-
(64,500)
Provision for expected credit
losses
4
-
(37)
-
(21,910)
Foreign exchange (loss) / gain
(9,925)
4,702
(11,139)
7,757
General and administrative
expenses
(226,559)
(278,102)
(490,996)
(611,896)
Selling and distribution expenses
(35,910)
(39,661)
(82,141)
(94,877)
Finance costs
(30,923)
(14,025)
(47,014)
(23,187)
Profit before contribution to
Kuwait Foundation for the
Advancement of Sciences
("KFAS"), National Labour
Support Tax ("NLST") and
Zakat
280,229
418,564
717,680
836,370
KFAS
(1,643)
(3,767)
(6,486)
(7,527)
NLST
(4,877)
(12,529)
(18,711)
(22,349)
Zakat
(1,951)
(5,011)
(7,484)
(8,939)
Profit for the period
271,758
397,257
684,999
797,555
Basic and diluted earnings per
share (fils)
11
2.74
4
6.90
8.04
The notes on pages 7 to 16 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial
information.
3
Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries
State of Kuwait
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Unaudited)
For the six month period ended 30 June 2024
Three months ended
Six months ended
30 June
30 June
2024
2023
2024
2023
KD
KD
KD
KD
Profit for the period
271,758
397,257
684,999
797,555
Other comprehensive (loss) / income items:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
the interim condensed consolidated statement
of profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences
(2,591)
11,496
2,425
17,073
Total other comprehensive (loss) / income
for the period
(2,591)
11,496
2,425
17,073
Total comprehensive income for the period
269,167
408,753
687,424
814,628
The notes on pages 7 to 16 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial
information.
4
Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries
State of Kuwait
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity (Unaudited)
For the six month period ended 30 June 2024
Foreign
Treasury
currency
Share
Share
Statutory
Voluntary
Treasury
shares
translation
Retained
Total
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
shares
reserve
reserve
earnings
equity
KD
KD
KD
KD
KD
KD
KD
KD
KD
At 1 January 2024
10,069,180
2,294,444
3,082,610
1,423,325
(164,740)
471,283
452,836
1,297,411
18,926,349
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
684,999
684,999
Other comprehensive
income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,425
-
2,425
Total comprehensive
income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,425
684,999
687,424
Dividends (Note 14)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,290,091)
(1,290,091)
At 30 June 2024
10,069,180
2,294,444
3,082,610
1,423,325
(164,740)
471,283
455,261
692,319
18,323,682
At 1 January 2023
10,069,180
2,294,444
2,928,668
1,423,325
(164,740)
471,283
435,798
1,205,452
18,663,410
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
797,555
797,555
Other comprehensive
income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
17,073
-
17,073
Total comprehensive
income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
17,073
797,555
814,628
Dividends (Note 14)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,190,853)
(1,190,853)
At 30 June 2023
10,069,180
2,294,444
2,928,668
1,423,325
(164,740)
471,283
452,871
812,154
18,287,185
The notes on pages 7 to 16 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
5
Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries
State of Kuwait
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited)
For the six month period ended 30 June 2024
Six months ended 30 June
2024
2023
Notes
KD
KD
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit for the period
684,999
797,555
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
390,781
327,159
Amortization
78,787
47,366
Loss on lease modification
-
5,393
Profit income from term deposits
(28,751)
(10,389)
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(201)
(1,519)
Provision for slow moving inventories
-
64,500
Provision for expected credit losses
4
-
21,910
Foreign exchange loss / (gain)
11,139
(7,757)
Provision for employees' end of service benefits
45,322
86,714
Provision for employees' end of service benefits no longer required
-
(3,327)
Finance costs
47,014
23,187
Provision for KFAS
6,486
7,527
Zakat
7,484
8,939
1,243,060
1,367,258
Changes in working capital:
Inventories
1,449,195
1,019,393
Trade and other receivables
271,809
(227,896)
Trade and other payables
208,907
(230,797)
Contract liabilities
(31,955)
(44,790)
Cash flows generated from operations
3,141,016
1,883,168
Employees' end of service benefits paid
(17,526)
(115,551)
KFAS paid
(13,855)
-
Zakat paid
(16,255)
(14,996)
Net cash flows generated from operating activities
3,093,380
1,752,621
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of a subsidiary
(40,358)
-
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(55,171)
(696,677)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
201
1,519
Maturity of term deposits
2,783,260
-
Placement of term deposits
(844,000)
-
Profit income from term deposits received
28,751
10,389
Net cash flows generated from / (used in) investing activities
1,872,683
(684,769)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(50,499)
(41,301)
Dividends paid
(1,184,850)
(1,123,541)
Finance costs paid
(47,014)
(23,187)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(1,282,363)
(1,188,029)
Effect of foreign currency translation differences
9,675
7,632
Net increase / (decrease) in bank balances and cash
3,693,375
(112,545)
Bank balances and cash at beginning of the period
2,950,883
2,622,592
Bank balances and cash at end of the period
5
6,644,258
2,510,047
The Group has the following non-cash transactions during the year which is not reflected in the interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:
Six months ended 30 June
2024
2023
Non-cash transactions:
KD
KD
Additions to right of assets
(366,283)
-
Additions to lease liabilities
366,283
-
Acquisition of a subsidiary
329,100
-
Dividends
105,241
67,312
The notes on pages 7 to 16 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
6
Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries
State of Kuwait
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information (Unaudited)
For the six month period ended 30 June 2024
1. GENERAL INFORMATION
Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. (the "Parent Company") is a public shareholding company incorporated in 1978 under the Laws of the State of Kuwait and is listed on the Boursa Kuwait.
The Parent Company's objectives are as follows:
- Manufacture of paper cement bags for packing of cement and similar products.
- Import and export material required for the Parent Company's objectives.
The Parent Company may have interests or participate in any suitable way with entities that engage in similar business activities or that may help the Parent Company achieve its objectives inside Kuwait and abroad. The Parent Company may also purchase such entities or affiliate them.
At the Annual General Assembly held on 29 March 2010, the shareholders approved the Group to conduct its activities in accordance with Islamic Sharia Principles.
The address of the Parent Company's registered office is P.O. Box, 10088, Shuaiba 65451, State of Kuwait.
The interim condensed consolidated financial information of the Group for the six month period ended 30 June 2024 were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors of the Parent Company on 25 July 2024.
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
This interim condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and should be read in conjunction with the Group's last annual audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2023 ("last annual audited consolidated financial statements"). It does not include all the information required for a complete set of IFRS Accounting Standards consolidated financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial position and performance since the last annual audited consolidated financial statements.
In the opinion of the management, all adjustments consisting of normal recurring accruals considered necessary for fair presentation have been included. Operating results for the six month period ended 30 June 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. For further information, refer to the last annual audited consolidated financial statements of the Group.
The interim condensed consolidated financial information has been presented in Kuwaiti
Dinars ("KD") which is the functional and presentation currency of the Group.
Changes in material accounting policies
New standards, interpretations, and amendments applied by the Group
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information are consistent with those adopted in the preparation of the annual consolidated financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, except for the application of new standards effective as of 1 January 2024, which do not have a material impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial information of the Group. Summary of these amendments is provided below:
7
Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries
State of Kuwait
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information (Unaudited) For the six month period ended 30 June 2024
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION (CONTINUED) Changes in material accounting policies (Continued)
New standards, interpretations, and amendments applied by the Group (Continued) Several amendments are applied for the first time in 2024, but they do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial information of the Group.
- Supplier Finance Arrangements - Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7.
- Amendments to IFRS 16: Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback.
- Amendments to IAS 1: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current.
The Group has not applied any standards, interpretations, or amendments issued but not yet effective.
Use of judgements and estimates
In preparing this interim condensed consolidated financial information, management has made judgements and estimates that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
The material judgements made by management in adopting the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those described in the last annual audited consolidated financial statements.
3. BUSINESS COMBINATIONS
On 28 February 2024 (the "acquisition date"), one of the Group's subsidiaries, Al-Lub Industrial Company S.P.C. (the "Subsidiary"), acquired 100% equity interest in Al-Aber Global Industrial Company S.P.C., a single person company incorporated in Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia (the "Ultimate Subsidiary") at a purchase consideration of Saudi Riyal 4,500,000 (equivalent to KD 369,458). The Subsidiary completed the purchase price allocation ("PPA") exercise to determine the fair values of assets acquired and the goodwill.
Fair values
Al-Aber Global Industrial
Carrying
recognised after
Company S.P.C.
values
Adjustments
adjustments
KD
KD
KD
(equivalent)
(equivalent)
(equivalent)
Assets
Property, plant, and equipment
153,120
-
153,120
Total identifiable net assets
(net assets acquired)
153,120
-
153,120
Purchase consideration
-
-
369,458
Goodwill arised on acquisition
-
-
216,338
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Shuaiba Industrial Company KPSC published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 11:03:09 UTC.