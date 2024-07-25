Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries State of Kuwait

Interim condensed consolidated financial information (Unaudited) and review report

For the six month period ended 30 June 2024

Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries

State of Kuwait

Interim condensed consolidated financial information (Unaudited) and review report For the six month period ended 30 June 2024

Contents

Pages

Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial information

1

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited)

2

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss (Unaudited)

3

Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Unaudited)

4

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity (Unaudited)

5

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited)

6

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information (Unaudited)

7-16

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To The Board of Directors,

Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C.

State of Kuwait

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. (the "Parent Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") as at 30 June 2024, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six month period then ended. The Parent Company's management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim condensed consolidated financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Furthermore, based on our review, the interim condensed consolidated financial information is in agreement with the books of account of the Parent Company. We further report that nothing has come to our attention indicating any violations of the Companies' Law No. 1 of 2016, and its Executive Regulations, as amended, or Law No. 7 of 2010 concerning the Establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and Organization of Securities Activity and its Executive Regulations, as amended, nor of the Parent Company's Memorandum of Incorporation and Articles of Association, as amended, have occurred during the six month period ended 30 June 2024, that might have had a material effect on business of the Group or its consolidated financial position.

Faisal Saqer Al Saqer

License No. 172 - A

BDO Al Nisf & Partners

Kuwait: 25 July 2024

1

BDO Al Nisf & Partners is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by gurantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms.

Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries

State of Kuwait

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss (Unaudited)

For the six month period ended 30 June 2024

Three months ended

Six months ended

30 June

30 June

2024

2023

2024

2023

Notes

KD

KD

KD

KD

Sales

10

3,296,580

3,927,701

7,076,260

8,105,193

Cost of sales

(2,748,673)

(3,141,802)

(5,791,761)

(6,511,520)

Gross profit

547,907

785,899

1,284,499

1,593,673

Other income

21,933

24,288

35,519

39,402

Profit income from term deposits

13,505

-

28,751

10,389

Gain on disposal of property,

plant and equipment

201

-

201

1,519

Provision for slow moving

inventories

-

(64,500)

-

(64,500)

Provision for expected credit

losses

4

-

(37)

-

(21,910)

Foreign exchange (loss) / gain

(9,925)

4,702

(11,139)

7,757

General and administrative

expenses

(226,559)

(278,102)

(490,996)

(611,896)

Selling and distribution expenses

(35,910)

(39,661)

(82,141)

(94,877)

Finance costs

(30,923)

(14,025)

(47,014)

(23,187)

Profit before contribution to

Kuwait Foundation for the

Advancement of Sciences

("KFAS"), National Labour

Support Tax ("NLST") and

Zakat

280,229

418,564

717,680

836,370

KFAS

(1,643)

(3,767)

(6,486)

(7,527)

NLST

(4,877)

(12,529)

(18,711)

(22,349)

Zakat

(1,951)

(5,011)

(7,484)

(8,939)

Profit for the period

271,758

397,257

684,999

797,555

Basic and diluted earnings per

share (fils)

11

2.74

4

6.90

8.04

The notes on pages 7 to 16 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

information.

3

Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries

State of Kuwait

Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Unaudited)

For the six month period ended 30 June 2024

Three months ended

Six months ended

30 June

30 June

2024

2023

2024

2023

KD

KD

KD

KD

Profit for the period

271,758

397,257

684,999

797,555

Other comprehensive (loss) / income items:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

the interim condensed consolidated statement

of profit or loss:

Foreign currency translation differences

(2,591)

11,496

2,425

17,073

Total other comprehensive (loss) / income

for the period

(2,591)

11,496

2,425

17,073

Total comprehensive income for the period

269,167

408,753

687,424

814,628

The notes on pages 7 to 16 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

information.

4

Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries

State of Kuwait

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity (Unaudited)

For the six month period ended 30 June 2024

Foreign

Treasury

currency

Share

Share

Statutory

Voluntary

Treasury

shares

translation

Retained

Total

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

shares

reserve

reserve

earnings

equity

KD

KD

KD

KD

KD

KD

KD

KD

KD

At 1 January 2024

10,069,180

2,294,444

3,082,610

1,423,325

(164,740)

471,283

452,836

1,297,411

18,926,349

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

684,999

684,999

Other comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,425

-

2,425

Total comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,425

684,999

687,424

Dividends (Note 14)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,290,091)

(1,290,091)

At 30 June 2024

10,069,180

2,294,444

3,082,610

1,423,325

(164,740)

471,283

455,261

692,319

18,323,682

At 1 January 2023

10,069,180

2,294,444

2,928,668

1,423,325

(164,740)

471,283

435,798

1,205,452

18,663,410

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

797,555

797,555

Other comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

17,073

-

17,073

Total comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

17,073

797,555

814,628

Dividends (Note 14)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,190,853)

(1,190,853)

At 30 June 2023

10,069,180

2,294,444

2,928,668

1,423,325

(164,740)

471,283

452,871

812,154

18,287,185

The notes on pages 7 to 16 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

5

Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries

State of Kuwait

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited)

For the six month period ended 30 June 2024

Six months ended 30 June

2024

2023

Notes

KD

KD

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit for the period

684,999

797,555

Adjustments for:

Depreciation

390,781

327,159

Amortization

78,787

47,366

Loss on lease modification

-

5,393

Profit income from term deposits

(28,751)

(10,389)

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(201)

(1,519)

Provision for slow moving inventories

-

64,500

Provision for expected credit losses

4

-

21,910

Foreign exchange loss / (gain)

11,139

(7,757)

Provision for employees' end of service benefits

45,322

86,714

Provision for employees' end of service benefits no longer required

-

(3,327)

Finance costs

47,014

23,187

Provision for KFAS

6,486

7,527

Zakat

7,484

8,939

1,243,060

1,367,258

Changes in working capital:

Inventories

1,449,195

1,019,393

Trade and other receivables

271,809

(227,896)

Trade and other payables

208,907

(230,797)

Contract liabilities

(31,955)

(44,790)

Cash flows generated from operations

3,141,016

1,883,168

Employees' end of service benefits paid

(17,526)

(115,551)

KFAS paid

(13,855)

-

Zakat paid

(16,255)

(14,996)

Net cash flows generated from operating activities

3,093,380

1,752,621

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of a subsidiary

(40,358)

-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(55,171)

(696,677)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

201

1,519

Maturity of term deposits

2,783,260

-

Placement of term deposits

(844,000)

-

Profit income from term deposits received

28,751

10,389

Net cash flows generated from / (used in) investing activities

1,872,683

(684,769)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities

(50,499)

(41,301)

Dividends paid

(1,184,850)

(1,123,541)

Finance costs paid

(47,014)

(23,187)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(1,282,363)

(1,188,029)

Effect of foreign currency translation differences

9,675

7,632

Net increase / (decrease) in bank balances and cash

3,693,375

(112,545)

Bank balances and cash at beginning of the period

2,950,883

2,622,592

Bank balances and cash at end of the period

5

6,644,258

2,510,047

The Group has the following non-cash transactions during the year which is not reflected in the interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

Six months ended 30 June

2024

2023

Non-cash transactions:

KD

KD

Additions to right of assets

(366,283)

-

Additions to lease liabilities

366,283

-

Acquisition of a subsidiary

329,100

-

Dividends

105,241

67,312

The notes on pages 7 to 16 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

6

Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries

State of Kuwait

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information (Unaudited)

For the six month period ended 30 June 2024

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. (the "Parent Company") is a public shareholding company incorporated in 1978 under the Laws of the State of Kuwait and is listed on the Boursa Kuwait.

The Parent Company's objectives are as follows:

  1. Manufacture of paper cement bags for packing of cement and similar products.
  2. Import and export material required for the Parent Company's objectives.

The Parent Company may have interests or participate in any suitable way with entities that engage in similar business activities or that may help the Parent Company achieve its objectives inside Kuwait and abroad. The Parent Company may also purchase such entities or affiliate them.

At the Annual General Assembly held on 29 March 2010, the shareholders approved the Group to conduct its activities in accordance with Islamic Sharia Principles.

The address of the Parent Company's registered office is P.O. Box, 10088, Shuaiba 65451, State of Kuwait.

The interim condensed consolidated financial information of the Group for the six month period ended 30 June 2024 were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors of the Parent Company on 25 July 2024.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

This interim condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and should be read in conjunction with the Group's last annual audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2023 ("last annual audited consolidated financial statements"). It does not include all the information required for a complete set of IFRS Accounting Standards consolidated financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial position and performance since the last annual audited consolidated financial statements.

In the opinion of the management, all adjustments consisting of normal recurring accruals considered necessary for fair presentation have been included. Operating results for the six month period ended 30 June 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. For further information, refer to the last annual audited consolidated financial statements of the Group.

The interim condensed consolidated financial information has been presented in Kuwaiti

Dinars ("KD") which is the functional and presentation currency of the Group.

Changes in material accounting policies

New standards, interpretations, and amendments applied by the Group

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information are consistent with those adopted in the preparation of the annual consolidated financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, except for the application of new standards effective as of 1 January 2024, which do not have a material impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial information of the Group. Summary of these amendments is provided below:

7

Shuaiba Industrial Company K.P.S.C. and its subsidiaries

State of Kuwait

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information (Unaudited) For the six month period ended 30 June 2024

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION (CONTINUED) Changes in material accounting policies (Continued)

New standards, interpretations, and amendments applied by the Group (Continued) Several amendments are applied for the first time in 2024, but they do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial information of the Group.

  • Supplier Finance Arrangements - Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7.
  • Amendments to IFRS 16: Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback.
  • Amendments to IAS 1: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current.

The Group has not applied any standards, interpretations, or amendments issued but not yet effective.

Use of judgements and estimates

In preparing this interim condensed consolidated financial information, management has made judgements and estimates that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The material judgements made by management in adopting the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those described in the last annual audited consolidated financial statements.

3. BUSINESS COMBINATIONS

On 28 February 2024 (the "acquisition date"), one of the Group's subsidiaries, Al-Lub Industrial Company S.P.C. (the "Subsidiary"), acquired 100% equity interest in Al-Aber Global Industrial Company S.P.C., a single person company incorporated in Kingdom of

Saudi Arabia (the "Ultimate Subsidiary") at a purchase consideration of Saudi Riyal 4,500,000 (equivalent to KD 369,458). The Subsidiary completed the purchase price allocation ("PPA") exercise to determine the fair values of assets acquired and the goodwill.

Fair values

Al-Aber Global Industrial

Carrying

recognised after

Company S.P.C.

values

Adjustments

adjustments

KD

KD

KD

(equivalent)

(equivalent)

(equivalent)

Assets

Property, plant, and equipment

153,120

-

153,120

Total identifiable net assets

(net assets acquired)

153,120

-

153,120

Purchase consideration

-

-

369,458

Goodwill arised on acquisition

-

-

216,338

8

