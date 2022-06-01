Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Shuang-Bang Industrial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6506   TW0006506009

SHUANG-BANG INDUSTRIAL CORP.

(6506)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-30
22.50 TWD   -0.66%
01:52aSHUANG BANG INDUSTRIAL : Correct the content of english version of SBI meeting notice of 2022 general shareholders' meeting
PU
05/06Shuang-Bang Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/18SHUANG BANG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of board of directors resolution of the cash dividend distribution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shuang Bang Industrial : Correct the content of english version of SBI meeting notice of 2022 general shareholders' meeting

06/01/2022 | 01:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Shuang-Bang Industrial Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 13:40:44
Subject 
 Correct the content of english version of SBI
meeting notice of 2022 general shareholders' meeting
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/01
2.Company name:Shuang-Bang Industrial Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
  office" or  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:A typo in english version of SBI meeting notice
 of 2022 general shareholders' meeting
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:English version of SBI
 meeting notice of 2022 general shareholders' meeting
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:First page, third item
 2.The cash dividends distributed from capital reserve, the income
   derived from the issuance of new shares at a premium, are
   NT$41,180,413, approximately NT$1.5 per share.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:First page, third item
 2.The cash dividends distributed from capital reserve, the income
   derived from the issuance of new shares at a premium, are
   NT$41,180,413, approximately NT$0.5 per share.
9.Countermeasures:Reupload it to MOPS
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The original english version of
 SBI meeting notice of 2022 general shareholders' meeting was uploaded
 on May 5, 2022

Disclaimer

Shuang-Bang Industrial Corporation published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 05:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHUANG-BANG INDUSTRIAL CORP.
01:52aSHUANG BANG INDUSTRIAL : Correct the content of english version of SBI meeting notice of 2..
PU
05/06Shuang-Bang Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
03/18SHUANG BANG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of board of directors resolution of the cash dividen..
PU
03/18SHUANG BANG INDUSTRIAL : Additional announcement of board of directors resolution of conve..
PU
03/18SHUANG BANG INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of board of directors' approval of 2021 consolidated..
PU
03/18Shuang-Bang Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
2021Shuang-Bang Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2021Shuang-Bang Industrial Corp. Announces Forming First Audit Committee
CI
2021Shuang-Bang Industrial Corp. Approves Election of Directors
CI
2021Shuang-Bang Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 1 853 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 547
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart SHUANG-BANG INDUSTRIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Shuang-Bang Industrial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yue Chuan Hsu General Manager & Spokesman
Min Chu Lin Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chung Tang Chang Chairman
Tu Hsin Yang Independent Director
Yan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHUANG-BANG INDUSTRIAL CORP.13.92%64
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.21%91 336
AIR LIQUIDE6.21%83 958
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.71%40 224
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.23.88%38 358
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION11.40%31 728