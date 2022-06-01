Shuang Bang Industrial : Correct the content of english version of SBI meeting notice of 2022 general shareholders' meeting

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/01
2.Company name:Shuang-Bang Industrial Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:A typo in english version of SBI meeting notice
of 2022 general shareholders' meeting
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:English version of SBI
meeting notice of 2022 general shareholders' meeting
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:First page, third item
2.The cash dividends distributed from capital reserve, the income
derived from the issuance of new shares at a premium, are
NT$41,180,413, approximately NT$1.5 per share.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:First page, third item
2.The cash dividends distributed from capital reserve, the income
derived from the issuance of new shares at a premium, are
NT$41,180,413, approximately NT$0.5 per share.
9.Countermeasures:Reupload it to MOPS
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The original english version of
SBI meeting notice of 2022 general shareholders' meeting was uploaded
on May 5, 2022