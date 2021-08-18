Log in
    1241   KYG811581001

SHUANGHUA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1241)
Shuanghua : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

08/18/2021 | 12:04am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Shuanghua Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 04:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHUANGHUA HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:04aSHUANGHUA : Notice of board meeting
PU
05/26SHUANGHUA : Divesting Automobile Components Supplier Unit; Shares Fall 7%
MT
05/25Shanghai Zeqing Investment Co., Ltd entered into an agreement to acquire Shan..
CI
03/31SHUANGHUA : Monthly Return
PU
03/31Shuanghua Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
03/19SHUANGHUA : Projects to Trim Loss and Book 123% Surge in 2020 Revenue
MT
03/18SHUANGHUA : Expected increase in revenue and decrease in net loss
PU
03/18Shuanghua Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended Dece..
CI
02/10SHUANGHUA : to Gain Full Control of Automobile Parts Joint Venture
MT
2020Shuanghua Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 63,8 M 9,84 M 9,84 M
Net income 2020 -5,15 M -0,79 M -0,79 M
Net cash 2020 72,9 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 72,5 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,08x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,28x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 28,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ping Zheng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lo Nar Tang CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Bin Hui He Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Fan Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Ying Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHUANGHUA HOLDINGS LIMITED34.00%11
DENSO CORPORATION25.89%54 863
APTIV PLC26.06%44 428
CONTINENTAL AG-3.52%27 568
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.23.39%26 732
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.19.24%25 713