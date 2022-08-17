Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Shufersal Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAE   IL0007770378

SHUFERSAL LTD

(SAE)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-15
22.40 ILS   +4.87%
02:14aSHUFERSAL : Company Presentation- Q2 2022
PU
08/09Shopic Technologies, Ltd. announced that it has received $35 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
08/05SHUFERSAL LTD(TASE : SAE) dropped from TA-35 Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shufersal : Company Presentation- Q2 2022

08/17/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Presentation Q2 2022

August 2022

Disclaimer

This Presentation was prepared by Shufersal Ltd. (the "Company"). This presentation does not constitute an offering for the purchase or sale of the Company's securities nor an invitation to receive said proposals, rather is solely intended for the provision of information. The information used when presenting the presentation ( the "Information") is provided therein for convenience purposes only and does not constitute grounds for making investments decisions, nor does it constitute a recommendation or an opinion and by no means does it substitute the investor's discretion. The presentation may include information published by third parties, the content thereof was not independently reviewed by the Company; consequently, the Company shall not be liable for its correctness. In addition, the presentation may include information based on assessments of the Company's market, data and statistical and public publications released by various authorities and third parties, the contents of which have not been independently verified by the Company, and therefore the Company is not responsible for its correctness. What has been set forth in the presentation with respect to the analysis of the Company's operations is solely summative and in order to obtain a more comprehensive review of the Company's operations and the risks it faces, one should refer to the Company's Annual Report for 2021, its Quarterly Financial Statements and its Immediate Reports as reported in the Magna System website.

The terms set forth in this presentation may be presented at a segmentation or level of detail different than those set forth in the Company's Reports or may include information that was not yet included in the Company's Reports or that was not presented as it was presented in said presentation, which to the best of the Company's knowledge are correct as of the date of their presentation.

The presentation includes Forward Looking Information, as is defined in the Securities Law, 1968 ("Forward Looking Information") even if it was not explicitly stated in its regard, which includes, inter alia, the Company's forecasts, objectives, assessments and estimations with respect to future events the materialization of which is not certain and is beyond the Company's control; which are based, inter alia, on information held by the Company as of this date, on the Company's internal assessments and expectations. The Company has no certainty that its forecasts, objectives and/or assessments shall be materialized, in whole or in part; this, inter alia, due to factors beyond the Company's control, such as changes in the market terms and environment, regulatory changes and/or the materialization of any of the Company's risk factors. In view of the foregoing, the Forward Looking Information may not be materialized or may materialize in a materially differently manner than what has been forecasted; therefore, inter alia, the Company's de facto results and accomplishments may materially differ from those presented in the Forward Looking Information. The Company does not undertake to update the information included in the presentation, in whole or in part, for it to reflect events and/or circumstances occurring after the preparation of the presentation.

2

Shufersal At a Glance

Founded in 1957

as Israel's 1st modern supermarket, Shufersal is the leading and largest food retailer in the country

Wide range of retails formats catering to all segments of the population, with nationwide footprint

100% free float

Three main segments(1):

  • Retail c-92% of sales
    • Retail stores
    • Online
    • Private label
    • Finance
    • B2B
  • Be (Pharma) c-7%of sales
  • Real Estate (commercial properties incl.

Shufersal stores) c-1%of sales

Pioneered online retail in Israel with

largest e-commerce website in the country

Developing marketplace offering

3 (1) Including inter-segment sales.

Shufersal - Major Anchors

Retail

Customer

Financial

Organizational &

Base

Stability

Human Capital

4

Shufersal Group

Discount format

Urban format

Core

activity

Growth engines

Private

Label

Anchors

Additional

activities

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shufersal Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHUFERSAL LTD
02:14aSHUFERSAL : Company Presentation- Q2 2022
PU
08/09Shopic Technologies, Ltd. announced that it has received $35 million in funding from a ..
CI
08/05SHUFERSAL LTD(TASE : SAE) dropped from TA-35 Index
CI
05/31Shufersal Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/03Shufersal Ltd. signed an agreement to acquire Dan Deal Group from Estrog family for app..
CI
04/12Israel supermarket chain to deploy reverse vending machines for recyclables
AQ
03/22Shufersal Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/01Shopic's Smart-Cart Technology Won the RETA Awards
AQ
02/10Shufersal Ltd. Appoints Ofer Bloch as CEO
CI
02/03Shufersal Ltd. entered into non-binding agreement to acquire 60% stake in Mini Line Ltd..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 765 M - -
Net income 2021 393 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 816 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 5 943 M 1 823 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart SHUFERSAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Shufersal Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHUFERSAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 22,40 ILS
Average target price 24,75 ILS
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Managers and Directors
Itzhak Aberkohen Chief Executive Officer
Talya Huber Chief Financial Officer
Yaki Yacov Vadmani Chairman
Zvi Fishheimer EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Sharon Gambasho Vice President-Real Estate, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHUFERSAL LTD-13.51%1 823
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD9.97%36 900
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-7.17%35 335
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-6.68%18 814
COLES GROUP LIMITED5.74%17 642
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-4.97%15 026