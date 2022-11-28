Shufersal : Company Presentation Q3 2022

Disclaimer

This Presentation was prepared by Shufersal Ltd. (the "Company"). This presentation does not constitute an offering for the purchase or sale of the Company's securities nor an invitation to receive said proposals, rather is solely intended for the provision of information. The information used when presenting the presentation ( the "Information") is provided therein for convenience purposes only and does not constitute grounds for making investments decisions, nor does it constitute a recommendation or an opinion and by no means does it substitute the investor's discretion. The presentation may include information published by third parties, the content thereof was not independently reviewed by the Company; consequently, the Company shall not be liable for its correctness. In addition, the presentation may include information based on assessments of the Company's market, data and statistical and public publications released by various authorities and third parties, the contents of which have not been independently verified by the Company, and therefore the Company is not responsible for its correctness. What has been set forth in the presentation with respect to the analysis of the Company's operations is solely summative and in order to obtain a more comprehensive review of the Company's operations and the risks it faces, one should refer to the Company's Annual Report for 2021, its Quarterly Financial Statements and its Immediate Reports as reported in the Magna System website.

The terms set forth in this presentation may be presented at a segmentation or level of detail different than those set forth in the Company's Reports or may include information that was not yet included in the Company's Reports or that was not presented as it was presented in said presentation, which to the best of the Company's knowledge are correct as of the date of their presentation.

The presentation includes Forward Looking Information, as is defined in the Securities Law, 1968 ("Forward Looking Information") even if it was not explicitly stated in its regard, which includes, inter alia, the Company's forecasts, objectives, assessments and estimations with respect to future events the materialization of which is not certain and is beyond the Company's control; which are based, inter alia, on information held by the Company as of this date, on the Company's internal assessments and expectations. The Company has no certainty that its forecasts, objectives and/or assessments shall be materialized, in whole or in part; this, inter alia, due to factors beyond the Company's control, such as changes in the market terms and environment, regulatory changes and/or the materialization of any of the Company's risk factors. In view of the foregoing, the Forward Looking Information may not be materialized or may materialize in a materially differently manner than what has been forecasted; therefore, inter alia, the Company's de facto results and accomplishments may materially differ from those presented in the Forward Looking Information. The Company does not undertake to update the information included in the presentation, in whole or in part, for it to reflect events and/or circumstances occurring after the preparation of the presentation.

2