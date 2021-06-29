General Announcement::COMPLETION OF NOTES ISSUE

INTRODUCTION

The overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the SFO.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated June 23, 2021 and June 24, 2021, in relation to the offering of the Notes as "Sustainability-Linked Bonds" under the Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework by Shui On Development which are guaranteed by the Company.

COMPLETION OF NOTES ISSUE

The Board is pleased to announce that on June 29, 2021, all the conditions precedent under the Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled, the Indenture was executed and the Notes Issue was completed.

INDENTURE

The Indenture provides that upon the occurrence of a change of control, the Company or Shui On Development will make an offer to repurchase all outstanding Notes at a purchase price equal to 101% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, at the date of repurchase.

A change of control under the Indenture includes, among others, any transaction that results in any of the following: (1) the merger, amalgamation or consolidation of the Company or Shui On Development with or into another individual or entity or the merger or amalgamation of another individual or entity with or into the Company or Shui On Development, or the sale of all or substantially all the assets of the Company or Shui On Development to another individual or entity; or (2) the Permitted Holders being the beneficial owners of less than 35.0% of the total voting power of the voting stock of the Company or Shui On Development; or (3) any person or group (as defined in the Indenture) being the beneficial owner, directly or indirectly, of more voting power of the voting stock of the Company or Shui On Development than the voting power held beneficially by the Permitted Holders; or (4) individuals constituting the board of directors of the Company or Shui On Development on the date of the Notes Issue, together with any new directors whose election by the board of directors was approved by a vote of at least two-thirds of the directors then still in office who were either directors or whose election was previously so approved, ceasing to constitute a majority of the board of directors of the Company or Shui On Development, as the case may be, then in office; or (5) the adoption of a plan relating to the liquidation or dissolution of the Company or Shui On Development.

Please note that the disclosure of this term under the Indenture is in accordance with Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules.