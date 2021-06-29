Log in
    272   KYG811511131

SHUI ON LAND LIMITED

(272)
General Announcement::COMPLETION OF NOTES ISSUE

06/29/2021 | 07:36am EDT
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities referred to herein. This announcement is not, and is not intended to be, an offer of securities of the Company for sale, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company, in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption under, or in a transaction not subject to, the U.S. Securities Act. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being or will be made in the United States.

Shui On Land Limited

瑞 安 房 地 產 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT,

COMPLETION OF NOTES ISSUE AND DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the SFO.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated June 23, 2021 and June 24, 2021, in relation to the offering of the Notes as "Sustainability-Linked Bonds" under the Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework by Shui On Development which are guaranteed by the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that on June 29, 2021, all the conditions precedent under the Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled and the Notes Issue was completed.

INTRODUCTION

The overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the SFO.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated June 23, 2021 and June 24, 2021, in relation to the offering of the Notes as "Sustainability-Linked Bonds" under the Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework by Shui On Development which are guaranteed by the Company.

COMPLETION OF NOTES ISSUE

The Board is pleased to announce that on June 29, 2021, all the conditions precedent under the Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled, the Indenture was executed and the Notes Issue was completed.

INDENTURE

The Indenture provides that upon the occurrence of a change of control, the Company or Shui On Development will make an offer to repurchase all outstanding Notes at a purchase price equal to 101% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, at the date of repurchase.

A change of control under the Indenture includes, among others, any transaction that results in any of the following: (1) the merger, amalgamation or consolidation of the Company or Shui On Development with or into another individual or entity or the merger or amalgamation of another individual or entity with or into the Company or Shui On Development, or the sale of all or substantially all the assets of the Company or Shui On Development to another individual or entity; or (2) the Permitted Holders being the beneficial owners of less than 35.0% of the total voting power of the voting stock of the Company or Shui On Development; or (3) any person or group (as defined in the Indenture) being the beneficial owner, directly or indirectly, of more voting power of the voting stock of the Company or Shui On Development than the voting power held beneficially by the Permitted Holders; or (4) individuals constituting the board of directors of the Company or Shui On Development on the date of the Notes Issue, together with any new directors whose election by the board of directors was approved by a vote of at least two-thirds of the directors then still in office who were either directors or whose election was previously so approved, ceasing to constitute a majority of the board of directors of the Company or Shui On Development, as the case may be, then in office; or (5) the adoption of a plan relating to the liquidation or dissolution of the Company or Shui On Development.

Please note that the disclosure of this term under the Indenture is in accordance with Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Shui On Land Limited, a company incorporated in

the Cayman Islands with limited liability, whose

Shares are listed on the main board of the Stock

Exchange (Stock Code: 272)

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of

the PRC

"Indenture"

the written agreement dated June 29, 2021 entered

into between the Company as guarantor, Shui On

Development as issuer of the Notes and DB

Trustees (Hong Kong) Limited as trustee of the

Notes, pursuant to which the Notes were issued

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on

the Stock Exchange

"Notes"

the US$400,000,000 5.50% senior notes due 2026

to be issued by Shui On Development

"Notes Issue"

the issue of the Notes by Shui On Development and

guaranteed by the Company

"Permitted Holders"

any or all of the following:

(1) Mr. Vincent H. S. Lo;

(2) any other person directly or indirectly

controlling, controlled by, or under direct or

indirect common control with, Mr. Vincent H.

S. Lo; and

(3) any person both the capital stock and the

voting stock of which (or in the case of a trust,

the beneficial interests in which) are owned

80% by persons specified in clauses (1) and

(2).

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China excluding, for the

purpose of this announcement, Hong Kong, the

Macao Special Administrative Region of the PRC

and Taiwan area

"Purchase Agreement"

the agreement dated June 24, 2021 entered into

between the Company, Shui On Development,

Standard Chartered Bank and UBS in relation to

the Notes Issue

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of

the Laws of Hong Kong)

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) with par value of US$0.0025 each

in the share capital of the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Shares

"Shui On Development"

Shui On Development (Holding) Limited, a

company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of

the Company

"Standard Chartered Bank"

Standard Chartered Bank, one of the initial

purchasers, joint global coordinators and joint

bookrunners in respect of the offer and sale of the

Notes

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Sustainability-Linked

the Notes issued under the Sustainability-Linked

Bonds"

Bond Framework

"Sustainability-Linked Bond

the Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework

Framework"

developed and adopted by the Group on June 22,

2021 as a basis for entering into future

sustainability-linked financing, including by way

of issuing Sustainability-Linked Bonds, and by

reference to the International Capital Markets

Association (ICMA) Sustainability-Linked Bond

Principles 2020

"UBS"

"U.S." or "United States"

"U.S. Securities Act"

"US$"

"%"

Hong Kong, June 29, 2021

UBS AG Hong Kong Branch (UBS AG is incorporated in Switzerland with limited liability), the sole structuring agent and one of the initial purchasers, joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in respect of the offer and sale of the Notes

the United States of America, its territories and possessions and all areas subject to its jurisdiction

The United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended

United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States

per cent.

By order of the Board

Shui On Land Limited

Vincent H. S. LO

Chairman

At the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman), Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) and Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Professor Gary C. BIDDLE, Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY, Mr. David J. SHAW, Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE, Mr. Shane S. TEDJARATI and Ms. Ya Ting WU.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Shui On Land Limited published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 11:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
