General Announcement::COMPLETION OF NOTES ISSUE

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities referred to herein. This announcement is not, and is not intended to be, an offer of securities of the Company for sale, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company, in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption under, or in a transaction not subject to, the U.S. Securities Act. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being or will be made in the United States.
Shui On Land Limited
瑞 安 房 地 產 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 272)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT,
COMPLETION OF NOTES ISSUE AND DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES
This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the SFO.
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated June 23, 2021 and June 24, 2021, in relation to the offering of the Notes as "Sustainability-Linked Bonds" under the Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework by Shui On Development which are guaranteed by the Company.
The Board is pleased to announce that on June 29, 2021, all the conditions precedent under the Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled and the Notes Issue was completed.
− 1 −
INTRODUCTION
The overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the SFO.
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated June 23, 2021 and June 24, 2021, in relation to the offering of the Notes as "Sustainability-Linked Bonds" under the Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework by Shui On Development which are guaranteed by the Company.
COMPLETION OF NOTES ISSUE
The Board is pleased to announce that on June 29, 2021, all the conditions precedent under the Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled, the Indenture was executed and the Notes Issue was completed.
INDENTURE
The Indenture provides that upon the occurrence of a change of control, the Company or Shui On Development will make an offer to repurchase all outstanding Notes at a purchase price equal to 101% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, at the date of repurchase.
A change of control under the Indenture includes, among others, any transaction that results in any of the following: (1) the merger, amalgamation or consolidation of the Company or Shui On Development with or into another individual or entity or the merger or amalgamation of another individual or entity with or into the Company or Shui On Development, or the sale of all or substantially all the assets of the Company or Shui On Development to another individual or entity; or (2) the Permitted Holders being the beneficial owners of less than 35.0% of the total voting power of the voting stock of the Company or Shui On Development; or (3) any person or group (as defined in the Indenture) being the beneficial owner, directly or indirectly, of more voting power of the voting stock of the Company or Shui On Development than the voting power held beneficially by the Permitted Holders; or (4) individuals constituting the board of directors of the Company or Shui On Development on the date of the Notes Issue, together with any new directors whose election by the board of directors was approved by a vote of at least two-thirds of the directors then still in office who were either directors or whose election was previously so approved, ceasing to constitute a majority of the board of directors of the Company or Shui On Development, as the case may be, then in office; or (5) the adoption of a plan relating to the liquidation or dissolution of the Company or Shui On Development.
Please note that the disclosure of this term under the Indenture is in accordance with Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules.
− 2 −
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Company"
Shui On Land Limited, a company incorporated in
the Cayman Islands with limited liability, whose
Shares are listed on the main board of the Stock
Exchange (Stock Code: 272)
"Director(s)"
director(s) of the Company
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of
the PRC
"Indenture"
the written agreement dated June 29, 2021 entered
into between the Company as guarantor, Shui On
Development as issuer of the Notes and DB
Trustees (Hong Kong) Limited as trustee of the
Notes, pursuant to which the Notes were issued
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on
the Stock Exchange
"Notes"
the US$400,000,000 5.50% senior notes due 2026
to be issued by Shui On Development
"Notes Issue"
the issue of the Notes by Shui On Development and
guaranteed by the Company
"Permitted Holders"
any or all of the following:
(1) Mr. Vincent H. S. Lo;
(2) any other person directly or indirectly
controlling, controlled by, or under direct or
indirect common control with, Mr. Vincent H.
S. Lo; and
(3) any person both the capital stock and the
voting stock of which (or in the case of a trust,
the beneficial interests in which) are owned
80% by persons specified in clauses (1) and
(2).
− 3 −
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China excluding, for the
purpose of this announcement, Hong Kong, the
Macao Special Administrative Region of the PRC
and Taiwan area
"Purchase Agreement"
the agreement dated June 24, 2021 entered into
between the Company, Shui On Development,
Standard Chartered Bank and UBS in relation to
the Notes Issue
"SFO"
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of
the Laws of Hong Kong)
"Share(s)"
ordinary share(s) with par value of US$0.0025 each
in the share capital of the Company
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of the Shares
"Shui On Development"
Shui On Development (Holding) Limited, a
company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with
limited liability, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of
the Company
"Standard Chartered Bank"
Standard Chartered Bank, one of the initial
purchasers, joint global coordinators and joint
bookrunners in respect of the offer and sale of the
Notes
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Sustainability-Linked
the Notes issued under the Sustainability-Linked
Bonds"
Bond Framework
"Sustainability-Linked Bond
the Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework
Framework"
developed and adopted by the Group on June 22,
2021 as a basis for entering into future
sustainability-linked financing, including by way
of issuing Sustainability-Linked Bonds, and by
reference to the International Capital Markets
Association (ICMA) Sustainability-Linked Bond
Principles 2020
− 4 −
"UBS"
"U.S." or "United States"
"U.S. Securities Act"
"US$"
"%"
Hong Kong, June 29, 2021
UBS AG Hong Kong Branch (UBS AG is incorporated in Switzerland with limited liability), the sole structuring agent and one of the initial purchasers, joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in respect of the offer and sale of the Notes
the United States of America, its territories and possessions and all areas subject to its jurisdiction
The United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States
per cent.
By order of the Board
Shui On Land Limited
Vincent H. S. LO
Chairman
At the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman), Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) and Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Professor Gary C. BIDDLE, Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY, Mr. David J. SHAW, Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE, Mr. Shane S. TEDJARATI and Ms. Ya Ting WU.
Shui On Land Limited published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 11:35:07 UTC.