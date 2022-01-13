Shui On Land : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPERTY SALES UPDATE FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
This announcement is made by Shui On Land Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and associates, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.
The Company wishes to provide to its shareholders the attached property sales update which contains certain operating data of the Group for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2021 (the "Property Sales Update"). The Property Sales Update is also available on the website of the Company (www.shuionland.com). The Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditor, and as such the data is for investors' reference only. The Property Sales Update is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments or to provide any investment service or investment advice.
Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing in or dealing in the securities of the Company.
For the year 2021, the Group's accumulated contracted property sales amounted to
RMB30,270 million, an increase of 43% compared to the year 2020
Accumulated contracted property sales amounted to RMB30,270 million for the year of 2021, comprising residential property sales of RMB30,157 million and commercial property sales of RMB113 million, respectively. Aggregated GFA sold for contracted property sales reached 474,500 sq. m. with the average selling price of RMB63,800 per sq. m. In addition, 2,279 units of carpark were sold in the year of 2021.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, contracted property sales amounted to RMB14,330 million, of which residential property sales is RMB14,460 million and offset by the reversal of commercial property sales of RMB130 million.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, total gross floor area ("GFA") of contracted property sales were 184,400 square metres ("sq. m.") and 927 units of carpark.
The average selling price of the signed contracts respecting property sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB77,800 per sq. m.
In addition to the contracted property sales reported above, as of 31 December 2021, the Group had recorded a total of RMB5,505 million of subscribed sales, which is expected to be subsequently turned into contracted property sales in the following months.
Note: This Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditor, and as such the data contained herein is for investors' reference only.
