SHUI ON LAND LIMITED

(272)
Shui On Land : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPERTY SALES UPDATE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

10/15/2020 | 04:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shui On Land Limited

瑞安房地產有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

This announcement is made by Shui On Land Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and associates, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The Company wishes to provide to its shareholders the attached property sales update which contains certain operating data of the Group for the third quarter ended 30 September 2020 (the "Property Sales Update"). The Property Sales Update is also available on the website of the Company (www.shuionland.com). The Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditor, and as such the data is for investors' reference only. The Property Sales Update is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments or to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing in or dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Shui On Land Limited

UY KIM LUN

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 15 October 2020

At the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman), Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) and Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Sir John R. H. BOND, Professor Gary C. BIDDLE, Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY, Mr. David J. SHAW and Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE.

1

Shui On Land Limited

瑞安房地產有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

  • For the third quarter of 2020, contracted property sales amounted to RMB7,034 million, comprising residential property sales of RMB6,949 million and commercial property sales of RMB85 million, respectively.
  • For the third quarter of 2020, total gross floor area ("GFA") of contracted property sales were 98,100 square metres ("sq. m.") and 302 units of carpark.
  • The average selling price of the signed contracts respecting property sales for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB71,800 per sq. m.
  • Accumulated contracted property sales amounted to RMB13,256 million for the first nine months of 2020, comprising residential property sales of RMB13,113 million and commercial property sales of RMB143 million, respectively. Aggregated GFA sold for contracted property sales reached 195,000 sq. m. with the average selling price of RMB68,000 per sq. m. In addition, 1,349 units of carpark were sold in the first nine months of 2020.
  • In addition to the contracted property sales reported above, as of 30 September 2020, the Group had recorded a total of RMB4,552 million of subscribed sales, which is expected to be subsequently turned into contracted property sales in the following months.

Note: This Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditor, and as such the data contained herein is for investors' reference only.

2

Disclaimer

Shui On Land Limited published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 08:49:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 10 059 M 1 495 M 1 495 M
Net income 2020 2 088 M 310 M 310 M
Net Debt 2020 20 278 M 3 015 M 3 015 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,86x
Yield 2020 11,6%
Capitalization 7 473 M 1 113 M 1 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 120
Free-Float 45,0%
Managers
NameTitle
He Hau Sung MD, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hong Sui Lo Executive Chairman
Gary Clark Biddle Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger L. McCarthy Independent Non-Executive Director
John Reginald Hartnell Bond Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHUI ON LAND LIMITED-37.43%1 113
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.02%45 807
VONOVIA SE23.46%39 378
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-10.46%27 074
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE24.24%18 259
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.84%17 642
