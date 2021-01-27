Shui On Land : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Shui On Land Limited
瑞安房地產有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 272)
ANNOUNCEMENT
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The board of directors (the "Board") of Shui On Land Limited (the "Company", collectively with its subsidiaries are defined as the "Group") announces that Ms. Ya Ting WU ("Ms. Wu") has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 27 January 2021.
Ms. Wu, aged 46, is the Chief Executive Officer of Fengmao Trade (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Fengmao"), a joint venture between Richemont/Yoox Net-a-Porter Group and Alibaba Group. Ms. Wu joined Fengmao in July 2019 and Unilever Group in September 1998. Ms. Wu took on different roles across different countries while she was with Unilever Group; she was employed by Unilever China Co. Ltd. as the Vice President of Digital and E-Commerce for Unilever North Asia. She has more than 22 years of working experience in the consumer goods industry and luxury fashion industry with successful track record of business delivery across 6 countries of which more than 10 years within Mainland China.
Ms. Wu served as an Advisory Board Member of Schneider Electric Taiwan Company Limited in 2015 and served to the Board of European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan and British Chambers of Commerce in Taipei in 2016. Ms. Wu holds a degree in Business Administration and Finance from Solvay Business School, Belgium and an MBA in Finance from European
AMSEC.
Save as disclosed herein, Ms. Wu has not held any directorship in any other listed companies in the past three years. Ms. Wu also does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company.
At the date of this announcement, Ms. Wu does not have any interests in the securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.
There is a service agreement between Ms. Wu and the Company, and her current appointment is for a term from 27 January 2021 and ending on the date of the next following annual general meeting of the Company, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election of Directors pursuant to the articles of association of the Company, the Listing Rules and any other applicable law. According to the service agreement, on the basis of Ms. Wu's duties and responsibilities, Ms. Wu is entitled to receive a Director's fee of HK$300,000 per annum.
Save as disclosed herein, there is no matter relating to the appointment of Ms. Wu that needs to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company, nor is there any information as required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Ms. Wu to join the Board.
By Order of the Board
Shui On Land Limited
Vincent H. S. LO
Chairman
Hong Kong, 27 January 2021
At the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman), Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) and Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Sir John R. H. BOND, Professor Gary C. BIDDLE, Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY, Mr. David J. SHAW, Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE and Mr. Shane S. TEDJARATI.
