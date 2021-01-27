Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Shui On Land Limited    272   KYG811511131

SHUI ON LAND LIMITED

(272)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/25
1.17 HKD   -1.68%
03:50aSHUI ON LAND : List of directors and their role and function
PU
03:50aSHUI ON LAND : Appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
01/22SHUI ON LAND : List of directors and their role and function
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shui On Land : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

01/27/2021 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shui On Land Limited

瑞安房地產有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shui On Land Limited (the "Company", collectively with its subsidiaries are defined as the "Group") announces that Ms. Ya Ting WU ("Ms. Wu") has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 27 January 2021.

Ms. Wu, aged 46, is the Chief Executive Officer of Fengmao Trade (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Fengmao"), a joint venture between Richemont/Yoox Net-a-Porter Group and Alibaba Group. Ms. Wu joined Fengmao in July 2019 and Unilever Group in September 1998. Ms. Wu took on different roles across different countries while she was with Unilever Group; she was employed by Unilever China Co. Ltd. as the Vice President of Digital and E-Commerce for Unilever North Asia. She has more than 22 years of working experience in the consumer goods industry and luxury fashion industry with successful track record of business delivery across 6 countries of which more than 10 years within Mainland China.

Ms. Wu served as an Advisory Board Member of Schneider Electric Taiwan Company Limited in 2015 and served to the Board of European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan and British Chambers of Commerce in Taipei in 2016. Ms. Wu holds a degree in Business Administration and Finance from Solvay Business School, Belgium and an MBA in Finance from European

AMSEC.

Save as disclosed herein, Ms. Wu has not held any directorship in any other listed companies in the past three years. Ms. Wu also does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company.

At the date of this announcement, Ms. Wu does not have any interests in the securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

1

There is a service agreement between Ms. Wu and the Company, and her current appointment is for a term from 27 January 2021 and ending on the date of the next following annual general meeting of the Company, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election of Directors pursuant to the articles of association of the Company, the Listing Rules and any other applicable law. According to the service agreement, on the basis of Ms. Wu's duties and responsibilities, Ms. Wu is entitled to receive a Director's fee of HK$300,000 per annum.

Save as disclosed herein, there is no matter relating to the appointment of Ms. Wu that needs to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company, nor is there any information as required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Ms. Wu to join the Board.

By Order of the Board

Shui On Land Limited

Vincent H. S. LO

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 January 2021

At the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman), Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) and Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Sir John R. H. BOND, Professor Gary C. BIDDLE, Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY, Mr. David J. SHAW, Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE and Mr. Shane S. TEDJARATI.

  • For identification purposes only

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shui On Land Limited published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 08:49:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
03:50aSHUI ON LAND : List of directors and their role and function
PU
03:50aSHUI ON LAND : Appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
01/22SHUI ON LAND : List of directors and their role and function
PU
01/18SHUI ON LAND : Appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
01/12SHUI ON LAND : Records $1.23 Billion in Property Sales in Q4
MT
01/11SHUI ON LAND : Announcement - property sales update for the fourth quarter ended..
PU
2020SHUI ON LAND : Unit, Partner to Establish JV Company with $248 Million
MT
2020SHUI ON LAND : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION – FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE
PU
2020Shui On Land Unit Completes Issuance of $200 Million More of 5.75% Green Bond..
MT
2020Shui On Development Sells $200 Million More of Outstanding 5.75% Green Bonds ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 10 392 M 1 607 M 1 607 M
Net income 2019 1 932 M 299 M 299 M
Net Debt 2019 29 001 M 4 486 M 4 486 M
P/E ratio 2019 6,51x
Yield 2019 7,07%
Capitalization 7 798 M 1 206 M 1 206 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,42x
EV / Sales 2019 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 120
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shui On Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,16 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
He Hau Sung MD, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hong Sui Lo Executive Chairman
Gary Clark Biddle Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger L. McCarthy Independent Non-Executive Director
John Reginald Hartnell Bond Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHUI ON LAND LIMITED8.33%1 206
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.2.30%51 970
VONOVIA SE-6.69%38 377
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP12.89%27 836
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-3.46%17 636
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.97%14 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ