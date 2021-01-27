Shui On Land : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shui On Land Limited

瑞安房地產有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shui On Land Limited (the "Company", collectively with its subsidiaries are defined as the "Group") announces that Ms. Ya Ting WU ("Ms. Wu") has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 27 January 2021.

Ms. Wu, aged 46, is the Chief Executive Officer of Fengmao Trade (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Fengmao"), a joint venture between Richemont/Yoox Net-a-Porter Group and Alibaba Group. Ms. Wu joined Fengmao in July 2019 and Unilever Group in September 1998. Ms. Wu took on different roles across different countries while she was with Unilever Group; she was employed by Unilever China Co. Ltd. as the Vice President of Digital and E-Commerce for Unilever North Asia. She has more than 22 years of working experience in the consumer goods industry and luxury fashion industry with successful track record of business delivery across 6 countries of which more than 10 years within Mainland China.

Ms. Wu served as an Advisory Board Member of Schneider Electric Taiwan Company Limited in 2015 and served to the Board of European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan and British Chambers of Commerce in Taipei in 2016. Ms. Wu holds a degree in Business Administration and Finance from Solvay Business School, Belgium and an MBA in Finance from European

AMSEC.

Save as disclosed herein, Ms. Wu has not held any directorship in any other listed companies in the past three years. Ms. Wu also does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company.

At the date of this announcement, Ms. Wu does not have any interests in the securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.