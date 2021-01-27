Shui On Land : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Shui On Land Limited

*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of Shui On Land Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman)

Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer)

Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO (Managing Director)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Sir John R. H. BOND

Professor Gary C. BIDDLE

Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY

Mr. David J. SHAW

Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE

Mr. Shane S. TEDJARATI

Ms. Ya Ting WU

There are 4 Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:

Audit Committee

Professor Gary C. BIDDLE (Chairman)

Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY

Mr. David J. SHAW

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE (Chairman)

Mr. Vincent H. S. LO

Professor Gary C. BIDDLE

For identification purposes only

27 January 2021