Shui On Land : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Shui On Land Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 272)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of Shui On Land Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman)
Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer)
Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO (Managing Director)
Independent Non-executive Directors
Sir John R. H. BOND
Professor Gary C. BIDDLE
Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY
Mr. David J. SHAW
Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE
Mr. Shane S. TEDJARATI
Ms. Ya Ting WU
There are 4 Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:
Audit Committee
Professor Gary C. BIDDLE (Chairman)
Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY
Mr. David J. SHAW
Remuneration Committee
Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE (Chairman)
Mr. Vincent H. S. LO
Professor Gary C. BIDDLE
27 January 2021
Nomination Committee
Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman)
Sir John R. H. BOND
Professor Gary C. BIDDLE
Finance Committee
Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman)
Sir John R. H. BOND
Professor Gary C. BIDDLE
Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG
Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE
27 January 2021
