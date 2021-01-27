Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Shui On Land Limited    272   KYG811511131

SHUI ON LAND LIMITED

(272)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/25
1.17 HKD   -1.68%
03:50aSHUI ON LAND : List of directors and their role and function
PU
03:50aSHUI ON LAND : Appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
01/22SHUI ON LAND : List of directors and their role and function
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shui On Land : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

01/27/2021 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shui On Land Limited

*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of Shui On Land Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman)

Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer)

Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO (Managing Director)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Sir John R. H. BOND

Professor Gary C. BIDDLE

Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY

Mr. David J. SHAW

Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE

Mr. Shane S. TEDJARATI

Ms. Ya Ting WU

There are 4 Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:

Audit Committee

Professor Gary C. BIDDLE (Chairman)

Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY

Mr. David J. SHAW

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE (Chairman)

Mr. Vincent H. S. LO

Professor Gary C. BIDDLE

  • For identification purposes only

27 January 2021

Nomination Committee

Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman)

Sir John R. H. BOND

Professor Gary C. BIDDLE

Finance Committee

Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman)

Sir John R. H. BOND

Professor Gary C. BIDDLE

Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG

Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE

27 January 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shui On Land Limited published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 08:49:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
03:50aSHUI ON LAND : List of directors and their role and function
PU
03:50aSHUI ON LAND : Appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
01/22SHUI ON LAND : List of directors and their role and function
PU
01/18SHUI ON LAND : Appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
01/12SHUI ON LAND : Records $1.23 Billion in Property Sales in Q4
MT
01/11SHUI ON LAND : Announcement - property sales update for the fourth quarter ended..
PU
2020SHUI ON LAND : Unit, Partner to Establish JV Company with $248 Million
MT
2020SHUI ON LAND : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION – FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE
PU
2020Shui On Land Unit Completes Issuance of $200 Million More of 5.75% Green Bond..
MT
2020Shui On Development Sells $200 Million More of Outstanding 5.75% Green Bonds ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 10 392 M 1 607 M 1 607 M
Net income 2019 1 932 M 299 M 299 M
Net Debt 2019 29 001 M 4 486 M 4 486 M
P/E ratio 2019 6,51x
Yield 2019 7,07%
Capitalization 7 798 M 1 206 M 1 206 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,42x
EV / Sales 2019 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 120
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shui On Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,16 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
He Hau Sung MD, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hong Sui Lo Executive Chairman
Gary Clark Biddle Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger L. McCarthy Independent Non-Executive Director
John Reginald Hartnell Bond Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHUI ON LAND LIMITED8.33%1 206
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.2.30%51 970
VONOVIA SE-6.69%38 377
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP12.89%27 836
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-3.46%17 636
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.97%14 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ