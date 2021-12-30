Shui On Land : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Shui On Land Limited
*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 272)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of Shui On Land Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chair)
Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO
Ms. Ying WANG (Chief Executive Officer) (with effect from 1 January 2022)
Independent Non-executive Directors
Professor Gary C. BIDDLE
Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY
Mr. David J. SHAW
Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE
Mr. Shane S. TEDJARATI
Ms. Ya Ting WU
There are 5 Board committees. Each Board member serving these committees is set out below:
Audit and Risk Committee
Professor Gary C. BIDDLE (Chair)
Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY
Mr. David J. SHAW
Remuneration Committee
Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE (Chair)
Mr. Vincent H. S. LO
Professor Gary C. BIDDLE
-
For identification purposes only
30 December 2021
Nomination Committee
Mr. Shane S. TEDJARATI (Chair)
Professor Gary C. BIDDLE
Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO
Sustainability Committee
Ms. Ya Ting WU (Chair)
Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY
Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG
Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO
Strategy Committee
Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Co-chair)
Mr. Shane S. TEDJARATI (Co-chair)
Professor Gary C. BIDDLE
Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE
Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG
Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO
30 December 2021