Shui On Land : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Shui On Land Limited

*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of Shui On Land Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chair)

Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO

Ms. Ying WANG (Chief Executive Officer) (with effect from 1 January 2022)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Professor Gary C. BIDDLE

Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY

Mr. David J. SHAW

Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE

Mr. Shane S. TEDJARATI

Ms. Ya Ting WU

There are 5 Board committees. Each Board member serving these committees is set out below:

Audit and Risk Committee

Professor Gary C. BIDDLE (Chair)

Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY

Mr. David J. SHAW

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE (Chair)

Mr. Vincent H. S. LO

Professor Gary C. BIDDLE

For identification purposes only

30 December 2021