Shui On Land : MAJOR TRANSACTION - LAND RESUMPTION - DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Shui On Land Limited

瑞安房地產有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

LAND RESUMPTION

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 July 2021 (the "Announcement") in respect of the Transaction. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless the context herein requires otherwise.

As set out in the Announcement, a circular containing, among other things, further particulars of the Transaction (the "Circular") is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders within 15 business days after the publication of the Announcement, i.e. on or before 30 July 2021.

As additional time is required to finalise and complete the information for inclusion in the Circular, including, among other things, financial information of the Group, the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules (the "Waiver"). On 20 July 2021, the Stock Exchange granted the Waiver to the Company and the despatch date of the Circular is postponed to a date on or before 24 September 2021.

By Order of the Board

Shui On Land Limited

Company Secretary

UY Kim Lun

Hong Kong, 22 July 2021

At the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman), Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) and Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Professor Gary C. BIDDLE, Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY, Mr. David J. SHAW, Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE, Mr. Shane S. TEDJARATI and Ms. Ya Ting WU.