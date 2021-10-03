Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Shui On Land Limited
  News
  Summary
    272   KYG811511131

SHUI ON LAND LIMITED

(272)
Shui On Land : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

10/03/2021 | 10:58pm EDT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

30

September 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

SHUI ON LAND LIMITED

Date Submitted:

04

October 2021

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

00272

Description

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

12,000,000,000

USD

0.0025

USD

30,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

USD

Balance at close of the month

12,000,000,000

USD

0.0025

USD

30,000,000

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:

USD

30,000,000

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

00272

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

8,062,216,324

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

8,062,216,324

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

00272

The total number of

Number of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

securities which may be

Particulars of share option

options outstanding at

Number of share options

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

issued upon exercise of

scheme

close of preceding

Movement during the month

outstanding at close of

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

all share options to be

month

the month

(A)

as at close of the month

granted under the

scheme at close of the

month

1).

Share Option Scheme

5,254,600

Lapsed

-32,400

5,222,200

0

5,222,200

5,222,200

adopted at the EGM

(8/6/2007)

General Meeting approval

08 June 2007

date (if applicable)

Total A (Ordinary shares):

0

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options: HKD

0

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

FF301

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

0

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Disclaimer

Shui On Land Limited published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 02:56:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
