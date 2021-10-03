Shui On Land : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
30
September 2021
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
Date Submitted:
04
October 2021
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
00272
Description
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
12,000,000,000
USD
0.0025
USD
30,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
USD
Balance at close of the month
12,000,000,000
USD
0.0025
USD
30,000,000
Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:
USD
30,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
00272
Description
Balance at close of preceding month
8,062,216,324
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
8,062,216,324
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
00272
The total number of
Number of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
securities which may be
Particulars of share option
options outstanding at
Number of share options
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
issued upon exercise of
scheme
close of preceding
Movement during the month
outstanding at close of
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
all share options to be
month
the month
(A)
as at close of the month
granted under the
scheme at close of the
month
1).
Share Option Scheme
5,254,600
Lapsed
-32,400
5,222,200
0
5,222,200
5,222,200
adopted at the EGM
(8/6/2007)
General Meeting approval
08 June 2007
date (if applicable)
Total A (Ordinary shares):
0
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options: HKD
0
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Not applicable
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
Not applicable
Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
0
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)
Not applicable
