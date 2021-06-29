Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Shui On Land Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    272   KYG811511131

SHUI ON LAND LIMITED

(272)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shui On Land : MAJOR TRANSACTION - FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE TAIPINGQIAO PROJECT IN SHANGHAI - DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

06/29/2021 | 04:50am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shui On Land Limited

瑞安房地產有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE

FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE TAIPINGQIAO PROJECT IN SHANGHAI

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 7 June 2021 (the "Announcement") in respect of the Transaction. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless the context herein requires otherwise.

As set out in the Announcement, a circular containing, among other things, further particulars of the Agreements and the Transaction (the "Circular") is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders within 15 business days after the publication of the Announcement, i.e. on or before 29 June 2021.

As additional time is required to finalise and complete the information for inclusion in the Circular, including, among other things, financial information of the Group, the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules (the "Waiver"). On 29 June 2021, the Stock Exchange granted the Waiver to the Company and the despatch date of the Circular is postponed to a date on or before 26 July 2021.

By Order of the Board

Shui On Land Limited

Company Secretary

UY Kim Lun

Hong Kong, 29 June 2021

At the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman), Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) and Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Professor Gary C. BIDDLE, Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY, Mr. David J. SHAW, Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE, Mr. Shane S. TEDJARATI and Ms. Ya Ting WU.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Shui On Land Limited published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 08:49:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
