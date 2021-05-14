Log in
SHUI ON LAND LIMITED

Shui On Land : REVISED PROXY FORM FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 27 MAY 2021

05/14/2021
Shui On Land Limited

瑞 安 房 地 產 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

Revised Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 May 2021

I/We(Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of

shares(Note 2) of US$0.0025 each in the share capital of Shui On Land

Limited (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING (Note 3)or

of

as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Grand Ballroom, Lobby Floor, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on Thursday, 27 May 2021 at 3:00 p.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions (with or without modifications) as set out in the notice of the Meeting and at such Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated

below(Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR(Note 4)

AGAINST(Note 4)

1.

To receive and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company and the reports of the

directors and the independent auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG as director of the Company.

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE as director of the Company.

(c)

To re-elect Mr. Shane S. TEDJARATI as director of the Company.

(d)

To re-elect Ms. Ya Ting WU as director of the Company.

(e)

To authorize the Company's board of directors to fix the directors' remuneration.

3.

To re-appoint the Company's auditor and to authorize the Company's board of directors to fix

their remuneration.

4.

(A)

To grant a general mandate to the directors to issue and allot additional shares of the

Company not exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of the issued shares of the

Company at the date of passing this resolution.

(B)

To grant a general mandate to the directors to repurchase shares of the Company not

exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of the issued shares of the Company at the date

of passing this resolution.

(C)

To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to issue shares under resolution

no. 4(A) by the number of shares repurchased under resolution no. 4(B).

Dated this

day of

2021

Signature(Note 5)

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this revised proxy form relates. If no number is inserted, this revised proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS
    REVISED PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his votes at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice of the Meeting.
  5. This revised proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorized to sign the same.
  6. In the case of joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holders may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company and who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s).
  7. To be valid, this revised proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's place of business in Hong Kong at 34/F., Shui On Centre, 6-8 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong or the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting (i.e. by 3:00 p.m., 25 May 2021 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).
  8. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.
  9. Completion and return of the revised proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish. In such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Shui On Land Limited published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 13:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4 597 M 714 M 714 M
Net income 2020 -740 M -115 M -115 M
Net Debt 2020 23 954 M 3 722 M 3 722 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 436 M 1 308 M 1 311 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,98x
EV / Sales 2020 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 123
Free-Float 44,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
He Hau Sung MD, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hong Sui Lo Executive Chairman
Gary Clark Biddle Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger L. McCarthy Independent Non-Executive Director
John Reginald Hartnell Bond Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHUI ON LAND LIMITED16.67%1 308
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-6.34%46 852
VONOVIA SE-15.23%34 610
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-16.24%21 275
VINGROUP16.91%17 690
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-2.86%17 614