Shui On Land : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE

Shui On Land Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

TERMS OF REFERENCE OF AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE

Definition

1. For the purposes of these terms of reference ("Terms"):

Audit and Risk Committee means the audit and risk committee established by resolution of the Board in accordance with clause 2 of these Terms.

Board means the board of Directors of the Company.

Chief Financial Officer means the senior officer of the Company responsible for financial management as appointed by the Board from time to time.

Code means the Corporate Governance Code of the Listing Rules. Company means Shui On Land Limited.

Company Secretary means the company secretary of the Company. Directors mean the members of the Board.

Group means the Company and its subsidiaries and associated companies at the relevant time or, where the context so requires, in respect of the period before the Company became the holding company of its present subsidiaries and associated companies, the present subsidiaries and associated companies of the Company or the businesses operated by its present subsidiaries and associated companies or (as the case may be) its predecessor.

Listing Rules mean the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (as amended from time to time).

April 2021

