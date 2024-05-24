Shuka Minerals Plc, formerly Edenville Energy PLC, is a United Kingdom-based mining and development company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development in Tanzania, Zambia, South Africa, and other African countries rich in copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its lead project is Rukwa Project. The Company has a mining license granted over Mkomolo. Its Rukwa mine produces up to 4,000 tons per month of coal for sale and the Company is seeking to increase production by up to 10,000 tons per month in the near term.

Sector Coal