Shumba Energy : CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

REGISTERED OFFICE TRANSFER SECRETARY UNAUDITED ABRIDGED GROUP INTERIM RESULTS Suite 204 Central Securities Depository Botswana FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 Grand Baie Business Quarters Plot 65411, Fairgrounds Company Registration - 111905 C1/GBL Chemin Vingts Pieds Private Bag 0417 Grand Bay, 30529 Gaborone, Botswana Republic of Mauritius

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Revenue Cost of sales Gross Profit Other income Operating expenses Employee costs

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses Operating loss

Finance income Finance cost

Profit (loss) for the period Taxation

Profit (loss) from continuing operations Other comprehensive income Available-for-sale financial assets adjustment Exchange difference on translating foreign operations

Total comprehensive profit (loss) for the period

Profit (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the parent Non-controlling interestBasic earnings per share (in thebe) Diluted earnings per share (in thebe) Number of Shares

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment Goodwill

Exploration assets Right-to-use Investment in subsidiary Loans

Financial Assets

Current Assets Inventories

Receivables and prepayments Cash and cash equivalent Total Assets

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Stated capital (including advance against stated capital) Reserves

Accumulated loss Non-controlling interest Total equity

Non-Current Liabilities Convertible Loan notes Finance Lease Libility Deferred consideration

Current Liabilities

Loans from group companies Trade and other payables Bank Overdraft

Total Current Liabilities Total Liabilities

Total Equity and Liabilities

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 6 MONTHS YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

GROUP COMPANY

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-20

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-20

USD

USD

USD

USD

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Cash generated from operations

(682 246)

Interest Income

-

Finance Costs

258 185

Foreign exchange losses/(gains) Tax paid

105 731 -

99 158 - 233 546 (84 370)

478 140 (315 903) 258 185 (420 627)

67 994 233 486 (302 766)

-

Net cash from operating activities

(318 330)

248 334

(205)

(1 286)

Net cash from investing activities

-

-

-

-

Net cash from financing activities

1 000 000

-

-

-

NET INCREASE/ (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

681 670

248 334

(205)

(1 286)

Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the period

Effects of exchange rate movements

Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

(26 599) 50 099 705 170

79 132 (354 311)

(26 845)

205 - -

205 1 286 205

Notes on Resources Statement

Shumba Energy has over 4 billion tons of coal of which an excess of 1 billion tons have been drilled to indicated and measured levels. These are the highest confidence levels of explorattion drilling and allowable Sechaba Project coal can be used for generating power and international export coal. The group has entered into a startegic partnership with Lurco Group South Africa for the development of the Sechaba project The multiple Thermal coal products from Morupule South Project may be sold into both Power Generation and Industrial markets both locally and internationally according to demand and the company's overall

By order of the board

The unaudited ﬁnancial statements for the 6 Months ended 31 December 2021 is prepared in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) but has not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors.

The standard used for the disclosure of Mineral Resources, results, exploration is the JORC code

The Board of Directors accepts full responsibility of the accuracy of the information contained in the report.

The statement of direct and indirect directors and senior ofﬁcers pursuant to section 8(2)M of the Securities (disclosure obligations of reporting issuers) rules 2005 is available free of charge at the registered ofﬁce of the Company at Suite 204, Grand Baie Business Quarter, Grand Bay, Mauritius

Director: A M Clegg*, M Phumaphi, T Mokhathi, D K Chumum*^, A Rungussamy*^

*Appointed on 21 February 2022 ^ Mauritius Resident Directors