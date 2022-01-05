Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Shumba Energy Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHUMBA   MU0397S00002

SHUMBA ENERGY LTD

(SHUMBA)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shumba Energy : POSTPONEMENT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

01/05/2022 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shumba Energy Ltd

Plot 2780

Manong Close

Gaborone

Botswana

(A public company registered in the Republic of Mauritius - Company No. 111905 C1/GBL)

POSTPONEMENT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to the announcement dated 10 December 2021 and released on 13 December 2021, whereby Shumba Energy Limited (Shumba Energy (Mauritius) or the Company) called for a postponement to the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and rescheduled for January 7 2022, the directors wish to inform the shareholders that the EGM has been further postponed until the appointment of a Mauritius management company is concluded.

To this effect the process has taken longer than anticipated due to the delays experienced as a result festive holidays, this resulted in the company not being able to finalise all necessary agreements. This finalisation of this process is expected to be completed within the next 10 days at which time we shall communicate the new date for the meeting.

About Shumba Energy

Shumba Energy Ltd is an energy development company based in Botswana and listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE: SHUMBA). The Company offers the advantage of being based in a country with the best credit rating in sub-Saharan Africa with a stable fiscal and political setting. Established in 2011, the company is reaching its development objectives and now controls a significant portion of advanced energy projects in Botswana. Shumba is developing a portfolio of Projects servicing energy poor Southern Africa with emphasis on those with the least energy access. For Shumba "Powering the Future" means addressing chronic power shortages head-on and supplying energy to affected southern African countries in a sustainable and cost-effective manner. The Company's main activity areas include renewable energy, fuels, trading and mining

By Order of the Board

5th of January 2022

This Announcement is issued, in compliance with the Botswana Stock Exchange Equity listing requirements and pursuant to Section 87 of the Securities Act 2005, Rule 5 of the Securities (Disclosure Obligation of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007.

The Board of Directors of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this Announcement.

Disclaimer

Shumba Energy Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 10:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHUMBA ENERGY LTD
05:08aSHUMBA ENERGY : Postponement of extraordinary general meeting
PU
2021SHUMBA ENERGY : Postponement of extraordinary general meeting
PU
2021Shumba Energy Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Shumba Energy Ltd Announces to Delay the Publication of the Audited Financial Statement..
CI
2021Shumba Energy Ltd Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Shumba Energy Ltd Intends to Redomicile the Company from Mauritius to Botswana
CI
2021Shumba Energy Limited and Solarcentury Africa Signs Co-Development Agreement
CI
2021Shumba Energy Ltd Announces Generation License Approval for 100Mw Tati Solar Project
CI
2021Shumba Energy Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2021Shumba Energy Ltd Approves Appointment of Mahube Mpugwa as Director
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,74 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,62 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -638x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,5 M 22,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 43,8x
EV / Sales 2021 40,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart SHUMBA ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Shumba Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mashale Phumaphi Managing Director & Executive Director
Thapelo Mokhathi Finance Director & Executive Director
Alan Mitchell Clegg Chairman
Sipho Alec Ziga Independent Non-Executive Director
Boikobo Bashi Paya Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHUMBA ENERGY LTD0.00%23
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.88%66 811
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED0.57%18 667
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED2.58%15 063
COAL INDIA LIMITED4.76%12 650
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED1.56%11 642