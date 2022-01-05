Shumba Energy : POSTPONEMENT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Shumba Energy Ltd

Plot 2780

Manong Close

Gaborone

Botswana

(A public company registered in the Republic of Mauritius - Company No. 111905 C1/GBL)

POSTPONEMENT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to the announcement dated 10 December 2021 and released on 13 December 2021, whereby Shumba Energy Limited (Shumba Energy (Mauritius) or the Company) called for a postponement to the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and rescheduled for January 7 2022, the directors wish to inform the shareholders that the EGM has been further postponed until the appointment of a Mauritius management company is concluded.

To this effect the process has taken longer than anticipated due to the delays experienced as a result festive holidays, this resulted in the company not being able to finalise all necessary agreements. This finalisation of this process is expected to be completed within the next 10 days at which time we shall communicate the new date for the meeting.

About Shumba Energy

Shumba Energy Ltd is an energy development company based in Botswana and listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE: SHUMBA). The Company offers the advantage of being based in a country with the best credit rating in sub-Saharan Africa with a stable fiscal and political setting. Established in 2011, the company is reaching its development objectives and now controls a significant portion of advanced energy projects in Botswana. Shumba is developing a portfolio of Projects servicing energy poor Southern Africa with emphasis on those with the least energy access. For Shumba "Powering the Future" means addressing chronic power shortages head-on and supplying energy to affected southern African countries in a sustainable and cost-effective manner. The Company's main activity areas include renewable energy, fuels, trading and mining

By Order of the Board

5th of January 2022

This Announcement is issued, in compliance with the Botswana Stock Exchange Equity listing requirements and pursuant to Section 87 of the Securities Act 2005, Rule 5 of the Securities (Disclosure Obligation of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007.

The Board of Directors of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this Announcement.