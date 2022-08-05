Macau to resume ferry services with Shenzhen in China

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Macau's government said on
Friday it would resume ferry services with the southern Chinese
city of Shenzhen on Aug. 8, as authorities try to unwind
stringent COVID-19 restrictions in the world's biggest gambling
hub.
The announcement comes after the city government said that
people could enter the neighbouring mainland Chinese city of
Zhuhai without quarantine from Wednesday.
Macau, a Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony, on Tuesday
reopened public services and entertainment facilities and
allowed dining-in at restaurants.
However, casino operators are unlikely to see a significant
uptick in revenues in coming weeks with many restrictions still
in place.
People leaving Macau for Zhuhai must have a certificate of a
negative COVID test taken within the past 24 hours and take a
further two tests within three days of arriving in the Chinese
city. People who have had the virus cannot enter until after 30
days.
