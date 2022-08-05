Log in
    242   HK0242001243

SHUN TAK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(242)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:58 2022-08-04 pm EDT
1.390 HKD   +1.46%
12:18aMacau to resume ferry services with Shenzhen in China
RE
06/29Shun Tak Holdings Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/07Courage Investment Group Unit Completes Sale of Shun Tak Centre Unit in Hong Kong
MT
Macau to resume ferry services with Shenzhen in China

08/05/2022 | 12:18am EDT
HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Macau's government said on Friday it would resume ferry services with the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Aug. 8, as authorities try to unwind stringent COVID-19 restrictions in the world's biggest gambling hub.

The announcement comes after the city government said that people could enter the neighbouring mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai without quarantine from Wednesday.

Macau, a Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony, on Tuesday reopened public services and entertainment facilities and allowed dining-in at restaurants.

However, casino operators are unlikely to see a significant uptick in revenues in coming weeks with many restrictions still in place.

People leaving Macau for Zhuhai must have a certificate of a negative COVID test taken within the past 24 hours and take a further two tests within three days of arriving in the Chinese city. People who have had the virus cannot enter until after 30 days. (Reporting by Farah Master and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 488 M 699 M 699 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 138 M 527 M 527 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart SHUN TAK HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shun Tak Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHUN TAK HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,37 HKD
Average target price 2,80 HKD
Spread / Average Target 104%
Managers and Directors
Chao Chiung Ho Group Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Chao Feng Ho Executive Director
Hau Chong Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Tsu Kwok Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Man Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHUN TAK HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.81%531
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.86%33 574
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.11.32%28 652
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.49%28 161
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.92%27 261
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.07%25 065