  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ShunSin Technology Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6451   KYG811801045

SHUNSIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(6451)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
74.00 TWD   -3.39%
04:55aSHUNSIN TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the adjustment of the position of the manager of the company
PU
05/10ShunSin Technology Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29SHUNSIN TECHNOLOGY : Correction of the Company's 4Q 2022 Consolidated Financial Statement Balance Sheet, Statement of Changes in Equity and Part of the Notes
PU
News 
All News

ShunSin Technology : Announcement of the adjustment of the position of the manager of the company

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ShunSin Technology Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:26:26
Subject 
 Announcement of the adjustment of the position
of the manager of the company
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):COO
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Senior Assistant Manager Lo, Chi-Wah
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:According to the company's operational needs.
7.Effective date:2022/06/23
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Shunsin Technology Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
