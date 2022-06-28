Log in
SHUNSIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(6451)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
79.60 TWD   +2.84%
SHUNSIN TECHNOLOGY : To announce of the record date for cash dividend
PU
SHUNSIN TECHNOLOGY : Announce on behalf of subsidiary ShunSin Technology (Bac Giang, Vietnam) Limited obtained a construction contract
PU
SHUNSIN TECHNOLOGY : The amount of new loans funded for Shunyun Technology Holdings Limited by the Company reaches NT$10 million and is higher than 2% of the financial report.
PU
ShunSin Technology : To announce of the record date for cash dividend

06/28/2022 | 06:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ShunSin Technology Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/28 Time of announcement 17:58:43
Subject 
 To announce of the record date for cash dividend
Date of events 2022/06/28 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/28
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
NT$275,109,888 (NT$2.56 per common share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/27
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/28
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/29
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/02
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/02
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend payment date is waiting for the Chairman's further decision.

Shunsin Technology Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


06:11aSHUNSIN TECHNOLOGY : To announce of the record date for cash dividend
PU
06/23SHUNSIN TECHNOLOGY : Announce on behalf of subsidiary ShunSin Technology (Bac Giang, Vietn..
PU
06/23SHUNSIN TECHNOLOGY : The amount of new loans funded for Shunyun Technology Holdings Limite..
PU
06/23ShunyunTechnology Holdings Limited Reaches TWD 10 Million and Is Higher Than 2% of the ..
CI
06/23SHUNSIN TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the adjustment of the position of the manager of the ..
PU
05/10ShunSin Technology Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
04/29SHUNSIN TECHNOLOGY : Correction of the Company's 4Q 2022 Consolidated Financial Statement ..
PU
03/22ShunSin Technology Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
2021Shunsin Technology Holdings Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021ShunSin Technology Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 4 270 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2021 403 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net cash 2021 2 465 M 83,2 M 83,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 554 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,6%
Managers and Directors
Wen I Hsu Chairman & General Manager
Chieh Min Wang Spokesman, Head Finance & Accounting Department
William Niu Director-Management Information System
Bai-yao Lu Director-Product Research
Huang Chuan Chiu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHUNSIN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.41%280
NVIDIA CORPORATION-41.77%428 837
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-18.94%424 537
BROADCOM INC.-23.49%205 580
INTEL CORPORATION-25.03%157 863
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-17.25%143 807