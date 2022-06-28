ShunSin Technology : To announce of the record date for cash dividend
06/28/2022 | 06:11am EDT
Provided by: ShunSin Technology Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/28
Time of announcement
17:58:43
Subject
To announce of the record date for cash dividend
Date of events
2022/06/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/28
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
NT$275,109,888 (NT$2.56 per common share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/27
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/28
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/29
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/02
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/02
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend payment date is waiting for the Chairman's further decision.
