20230720 Shurgard opens new building in Randstad region (Amersfoort)

24 Jul 2023 16:11 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

SHURGARD SELF STORAGE LTD

20230720-shurgard-opens-new-building-randstad-region-amersfoort.pdf

Source

SHURGARD SELF STORAGE LTD

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

SHURGARD

ISIN

GG00BQZCBZ44

Symbol

SHUR

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2023 14:17:09 UTC.