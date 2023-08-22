20230821 Shurgard signs purchase agreement in South East London
22 Aug 2023 16:48 CEST
Issuer
SHURGARD SELF STORAGE LTD
20230821-shurgard-signs-purchase-agreement-south-east-london.pdf
Source
SHURGARD SELF STORAGE LTD
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
SHURGARD
ISIN
GG00BQZCBZ44
Symbol
SHUR
Market
Euronext
Disclaimer
Shurgard Self Storage Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2023 14:57:02 UTC.