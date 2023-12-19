20231218 Shurgard opens new self storage in Chiswick Inner West London
19 Dec 2023 10:00 CET
Subscribe
Issuer
SHURGARD SELF STORAGE LTD
Description
Source
SHURGARD SELF STORAGE LTD
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
SHURGARD
ISIN
GG00BQZCBZ44
Symbol
SHUR
Market
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Shurgard Self Storage Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2023 09:11:07 UTC.