Shurgard Self-Storage Ltd. is the largest owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe with 267 self-storage facilities and approximately 1.4 million net rentable square meters in 7 countries: the Netherlands, France, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany and Denmark. The company's network currently serves over 182,000 customers and employs 716 people. Shurgard's activity is organized around two areas: leasing of storage spaces for companies and individuals and other related services. The company is partly owned by Public Storage, the world's largest owner and operator of self-storage facilities with thousands of stores in the United States

Sector Specialized REITs