Shurgard is the largest owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe by both number of stores and rentable space. We operate 267 stores (including one under management contract) in seven countries where over 180,000 customers lease our storage units every year.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS H1 2023
(in € millions)
H1 2023
H1 2022
+/-
+/-
(CER)1
Property operating revenue2
174.3
161.4
8.0%
10.0%
Income from property (NOI)3
110.3
101.7
8.5%
10.7%
NOI margin4
63.3%
63.0%
0.3pp
0.4pp
EBITDA5
99.0
91.5
8.2%
10.7%
Adjusted EPRA earnings6
71.8
64.5
11.3%
13.9%
- In the constant exchange rate (CER) comparison, 2022 financial information is recalculated using 2023 exchange rates.
- Property operating revenue represents our revenue from operating our properties, and comprises our rental revenue, fee income from customer goods insurance and ancillary revenue.
- Income from property (NOI) is calculated as property operating revenue less real estate operating expense for the reporting period.
- NOI margin is calculated as income from property (NOI) divided by property operating revenue for the reporting period.
- EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, excluding (i) valuation gains or losses from investment property and investment property under construction, (ii) gains or losses on disposal of investment property, plant and equipment and assets held for sale, (iii) acquisition and dead deals costs and (iv) casualty losses (gains).
- Adjusted EPRA earnings is calculated as EPRA earnings adjusted for (i) deferred tax expenses on items other than the revaluation of investment property and (ii) special items ('one-offs') that are significant and arise from events or transactions distinct from regular operating activities.
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS H1 2023
H1 2023
H1 2022
+/-
+/-
(CER)
Number of stores1
266
256
3.9%
Closing rentable sqm2
1,349
1,290
4.5%
Closing rented sqm3
1,201
1,154
4.1%
Closing occupancy rate4
89.0%
89.4%
-0.4pp
Average rented sqm5
1,184
1,134
4.4%
Average occupancy rate6
88.0%
88.3%
-0.2pp
Average in-place rent (€ per sqm)7
257.2
246.7
4.3%
6.3%
Average revPAM (€ per sqm)8
259.2
251.3
3.2%
5.2%
- Excludes any property under management contract.
- Closing rentable sqm is presented in thousands of sqm and calculated as the sum of available sqm for customer storage use at our stores, as of the reporting date.
- Closing rented sqm is presented in thousands of sqm and calculated as the sum of sqm rented by customers, as of the reporting date.
- Closing occupancy rate is presented in % and calculated as the closing rented sqm divided by closing rentable sqm as of the reporting date.
- Average rented sqm is presented in thousands of sqm and calculated as the sum of sqm rented by customers, for the reporting period.
- Average occupancy rate is presented in % and is calculated as the average of the rented sqm divided by the average of the rentable sqm, each for the reporting periods.
- Average in-place rent is presented in euros per sqm per year and calculated as rental revenue, divided by the average rented sqm for the reporting period.
- Average revPAM, which stands for revenue per available sqm, is presented in euros per sqm per year for the reporting period and calculated as property operating revenue, divided by the average rentable sqm for the reporting period.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
THE SHURGARD SHARE
6
MANAGEMENT REPORT
8
Key financials
9
Preliminary remarks
10
Group overview
10
Property portfolio
15
ESG UPDATE
34
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
37
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
38
AS OF AND FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022
38
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
44
INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT
62
Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements
63
APPENDIX: UNAUDITED ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (APM)
64
Alternative performance measures (APM)
65
European Public Real Estate Association ('EPRA') APM
68
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S LETTER
Shurgard continues to deliver solid growth, as demonstrated by our first half results.1 We reported 10.0% revenue growth, expanded margins (+0.4pp) and a pipeline that ensures we deliver on our long-term goals (90,000 sqm, €170 million). We have achieved these strong results in Q1 and Q2 despite more difficult and uncertain economic conditions, highlighting the strength of our significant geographic diversity and the resilience of our product. The company has a strong and robust balance sheet with low leverage (18.0% LTV, 4.1x Net debt/EBITDA, 10.0x ICR) and substantial funding growth capacity.
Alongside our operational performance, Shurgard continues to enhance its ESG credentials, improving our sustainability impact, reinforcing an excellent work environment for our employees, and making positive changes to governance with more independent and diverse leadership.
During the first half of the year, Shurgard shares outperformed the self-storage sector in Europe as well as the real estate sector.
REVENUE GROWTH
Second quarter outcomes (+9.5%) confirmed the great performance of Q1 (+10.6%), resulting in total company revenue growth of 10.0% in the first half. Meanwhile the same store pool, which accounts for around 90% of our platform, delivered 6.2% growth in the second quarter, after 7.4% in Q1. The minor deceleration is mainly due to an extremely competitive environment, unique to Sweden, which is also experiencing very adverse macroeconomics. In addition we offered more discounts to new customers in all markets compared to Q2 2022 Meanwhile France, the Netherlands, UK, Germany and Belgium continue to deliver same store revenue growth at a consistently high pace.
Same store revenue is driven by rental price increases and to a lesser extent by occupancy. In the second quarter, in-place rent grew 6.8% compared to Q2 2022, while average same store occupancy rose by 0.2pp to reach 91.0%.
Existing customer behavior has not changed in the period. We continue to experience declining or stable churn (the move out ratio) depending on the country, and have seen no deterioration in the rental collection rate.
MARGIN EXPANSION
Our ability to improve occupancy (89.0%) and retain pricing power with existing customers resulted in the revenue growth described above. In addition, we have used our efficient and scalable operating platform to our advantage, increasing the density of our stores with a relatively lower increase of the cost base. Across the whole company, margins rose by 0.4pp in the first half versus H1 2022.
Part of this margin improvement comes from our digitalization initiatives, which have enabled us to absorb rising salary costs through natural attrition. We are increasingly able to operate our platform and properties more efficiently. Many of our new customers, especially Millennials and Generation Z now prefer to use our e-rental service, which makes up 30% of total new contracts. This gives our customers what they want (digital and mobile touchpoints) while keeping costs lower and allowing Shurgard to grow more profitably.
1 The data in the CEO letter are presented at constant exchange rate (CER).
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
The robust 10.0% revenue growth and 0.4pp margin improvement in H1 2023 translated into EBITDA growth of 10.7% and Adjusted EPRA earnings growth of 13.9% for the first half of the year.
As per our dividend policy, we announced a half-year dividend payment of €0.58 per share. The dividend payment will be made on or about October 5, 2023 to shareholders on the record at close of business on October 4, 2023. Being a UK REIT, Shurgard will be distributing dividends in accordance with the requirements for REITs in UK.
In April, we signed an unsecured €450 million floating interest committed bank loan facility as part of our short- to mid-term financing strategy. We retain a prudent balance sheet, with a loan-to-value of 18.0% at the end of the first half of 2023, compared to our target of 25%. We ended the period with €57.2 million in cash and we also have an unused €250 million syndicated revolving facility. All of this puts us in a strong position to deliver on our growth targets and take advantage of opportunities that arise in the market.
PIPELINE ACCELERATION
Our pipeline of new developments, redevelopments and acquisitions is on target to deliver 70,000 new sqm in 2023. We forecast this to rise to 90,000 sqm in 2024 which will then become our longer-term run rate. This will equate to c. 6% growth in our physical footprint every year.
Shurgard is focused on high density urban areas, and all six new developments scheduled to open in 2023 are in either London, UK, or Randstad in the Netherlands. The combined additional square footage from these new properties amounts to c. 36,000 sqm, while redevelopments in Germany, UK, Sweden and the Netherlands will bring that total up to 55,600 sqm. Acquisitions are expected to make up the remaining footprint growth.
The total current pipeline for the period 2023 to 2026 represents 136,100 sqm and a total investment of €296.6 million spread over 27 projects. The pipeline will deliver a yield on cost at maturity of 8% to 9%.
ESG
We are on track to deliver our net zero carbon strategy, which includes a first phase to be operationally net zero carbon (for scope 1 and 2 emissions) by 2030. By the end of this year, we will have rolled out LED lighting across the entire store portfolio, and we continue to replace gas boilers with energy-efficient heat pumps.
The governance side of our sustainability commitment saw important changes and improvements in the first half, with independent director, Ian Marcus, taking the helm as Chairman of the Board in May. The leadership change coincided with a streamlining of the Board, which was reduced to nine from 11, with a majority of independent members. The Board is now made up of 67% independent directors and 33% female directors.
OUTLOOK
We confirm our full year guidance for total revenue growth above 8.0% in 2023, building on the 11.7% growth achieved in 2022 versus 2021. This guidance assumes a deceleration in our same store revenue growth during the year 2023.
Marc Oursin
Chief Executive Officer
