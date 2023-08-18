Average revPAM, which stands for revenue per available sqm, is presented in euros per sqm per year for the reporting period and calculated as property operating revenue, divided by the average rentable sqm for the reporting period.

Average occupancy rate is presented in % and is calculated as the average of the rented sqm divided by the average of the rentable sqm, each for the reporting periods.

Average rented sqm is presented in thousands of sqm and calculated as the sum of sqm rented by customers, for the reporting period.

Closing occupancy rate is presented in % and calculated as the closing rented sqm divided by closing rentable sqm as of the reporting date.

Closing rented sqm is presented in thousands of sqm and calculated as the sum of sqm rented by customers, as of the reporting date.

Closing rentable sqm is presented in thousands of sqm and calculated as the sum of available sqm for customer storage use at our stores, as of the reporting date.

Adjusted EPRA earnings is calculated as EPRA earnings adjusted for (i) deferred tax expenses on items other than the revaluation of investment property and (ii) special items

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, excluding (i) valuation gains or losses from investment property and investment property under construction, (ii) gains or losses on disposal of investment property, plant and equipment and assets held for sale, (iii) acquisition and dead deals costs and (iv) casualty losses (gains).

Property operating revenue represents our revenue from operating our properties, and comprises our rental revenue, fee income from customer goods insurance and ancillary revenue.

Shurgard is the largest owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe by both number of stores and rentable space. We operate 267 stores (including one under management contract) in seven countries where over 180,000 customers lease our storage units every year.

AS OF AND FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

SHURGARD HALF YEAR REPORT 2023

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S LETTER

Shurgard continues to deliver solid growth, as demonstrated by our first half results.1 We reported 10.0% revenue growth, expanded margins (+0.4pp) and a pipeline that ensures we deliver on our long-term goals (90,000 sqm, €170 million). We have achieved these strong results in Q1 and Q2 despite more difficult and uncertain economic conditions, highlighting the strength of our significant geographic diversity and the resilience of our product. The company has a strong and robust balance sheet with low leverage (18.0% LTV, 4.1x Net debt/EBITDA, 10.0x ICR) and substantial funding growth capacity.

Alongside our operational performance, Shurgard continues to enhance its ESG credentials, improving our sustainability impact, reinforcing an excellent work environment for our employees, and making positive changes to governance with more independent and diverse leadership.

During the first half of the year, Shurgard shares outperformed the self-storage sector in Europe as well as the real estate sector.

REVENUE GROWTH

Second quarter outcomes (+9.5%) confirmed the great performance of Q1 (+10.6%), resulting in total company revenue growth of 10.0% in the first half. Meanwhile the same store pool, which accounts for around 90% of our platform, delivered 6.2% growth in the second quarter, after 7.4% in Q1. The minor deceleration is mainly due to an extremely competitive environment, unique to Sweden, which is also experiencing very adverse macroeconomics. In addition we offered more discounts to new customers in all markets compared to Q2 2022 Meanwhile France, the Netherlands, UK, Germany and Belgium continue to deliver same store revenue growth at a consistently high pace.

Same store revenue is driven by rental price increases and to a lesser extent by occupancy. In the second quarter, in-place rent grew 6.8% compared to Q2 2022, while average same store occupancy rose by 0.2pp to reach 91.0%.

Existing customer behavior has not changed in the period. We continue to experience declining or stable churn (the move out ratio) depending on the country, and have seen no deterioration in the rental collection rate.

MARGIN EXPANSION

Our ability to improve occupancy (89.0%) and retain pricing power with existing customers resulted in the revenue growth described above. In addition, we have used our efficient and scalable operating platform to our advantage, increasing the density of our stores with a relatively lower increase of the cost base. Across the whole company, margins rose by 0.4pp in the first half versus H1 2022.

Part of this margin improvement comes from our digitalization initiatives, which have enabled us to absorb rising salary costs through natural attrition. We are increasingly able to operate our platform and properties more efficiently. Many of our new customers, especially Millennials and Generation Z now prefer to use our e-rental service, which makes up 30% of total new contracts. This gives our customers what they want (digital and mobile touchpoints) while keeping costs lower and allowing Shurgard to grow more profitably.

1 The data in the CEO letter are presented at constant exchange rate (CER).

