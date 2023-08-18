August 18, 2023
INTERIM H1 2023 RESULTS
JANUARY 1, 2023 TO JUNE 30, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: H1 RESULTS(1)
- 10.0% property operating revenue growth, supported by double digit growth in Germany, the Netherlands and the UK;
- 10.7% income from property (NOI) growth;
- 63.3% NOI margin, an increase of 0.4pp compared to the prior year;
- 6.8% same store property operating revenue growth;
- 90.4% same store average occupancy rate (0.2pp increase vs. same period last year);
- 7.4% same store average in-place rent growth, continued pricing power;
- Limited growth of 4.4% of our same store operating expenses as a result of our digitalization initiatives;
- 64.8% same store NOI margin, a strong increase of 0.8pp compared to the prior year;
- Shurgard became a UK REIT in March 2023;
- Delivered €71.8 million of adjusted EPRA earnings, representing a growth of 13.9%;
- All figures in the highlights are at Constant Exchange Rate
ROBUST H1 RESULTS
HIGHLIGHTS: ROBUST BALANCE SHEET
- Half-yeardividend of €0.58 per share - payment on or about October 5, 2023;
- EPRA net tangible assets (NTA) per share: €42.23, an increase of 3.8% vs. December 31, 2022;
- Exit cap rate(1) 5.22%(2) compared to 5.19% in December 2022;
- Cash position: €57.2 million(2);
- LTV: 18.0%(2);
- Net debt/EBITDA: 4.1x(2)(3);
- ICR (interest coverage ratio): 10.0x;
- Determined by our valuation experts from Cushman & Wakefield
- On June 30, 2023
- Net debt to EBITDA ratio is calculated as the net financial debt (including leases) divided by trailing 12 months EBITDA
ATTRACTIVE SHAREHOLDER RETURNS & CONSERVATIVE BALANCE SHEET
HIGHLIGHTS: PIPELINE CONFIRMED
- Consistent growth in our expansion plan;
- Delivering new capacity from 2023 to 2026 representing 136,131 sqm (10.1% of our net rentable sqm);
- Total investment of c. €296.6 million of direct project cost;
- Expected yield on cost of development of c. 8-9%;
ON TRACK TO DELIVER OUR GUIDANCE
TOTAL FOOTAGE GROWTH TREND:
LARGEST SQM EXPANSION P.A. IN THE INDUSTRY
100
90
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
6.0%
90.0
75.6
5.0%
65.4
4.0%
55.3
47.1
3.0%
2.0%
1.0%
0.0%
A 2020
A 2021
A 2022
G 2023
G 2024
A = Actuals
G = Guidance
Sqm acquisition (M&A)
Sqm (re)development (organic)
As % of rentable sqm
FUELING OUR GROWTH WITH 90,000 SQM P.A., IN LINE WITH INVESTOR DAY COMMITMENT (SEPT 2021)
