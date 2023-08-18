H1 2023 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE August 18, 2023 at 6 a.m. BST "Regulated Information" Shurgard Self Storage Ltd ("Shurgard" or the "Company") Interim H1 2023 results January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 Robust operational performance based on: All stores revenue growth of 10.0% (at CER)(¹) With in-place rent (+7.4%) and occupancy (+0.2pp) growth for our same store pool Cost savings leading to a same store NOI margin increase of 0.8pp Delivering a total company Adj. EPRA earnings growth of 13.9% Solid expansion pipeline for the next three years representing an additional 10.1% of our net rentable sqm Robust H1 results (at CER)(¹) 10.0% property operating revenue growth, supported by double digit growth in Germany, the Netherlands and the UK; 10.7% income from property (NOI) growth; 63.3% NOI margin, an increase of 0.4pp compared to the prior year; 6.8% same store property operating revenue growth; 90.4% same store average occupancy rate (0.2pp increase vs. same period last year); o 7.4% same store average in-place rent growth, continued pricing power;

o Limited growth of 4.4% of our same store operating expenses as a result of our digitalization initiatives; o 64.8% same store NOI margin, a strong increase of 0.8pp compared to the prior year; Shurgard became a UK REIT in March 2023; Delivered €71.8 million of adjusted EPRA earnings, representing a growth of 13.9%; Half-year dividend of €0.58 per share - payment on or about October 5, 2023; EPRA net tangible assets (NTA) per share: €42.23, an increase of 3.8% vs. December 31, 2022; o Exit capitalization rate (²) 5.22% (³) vs. 5.19% in December 2022; Cash position: €57.2 million (³) ; o LTV: 18.0% (³) ;

o Net debt/EBITDA: 4.1x (³) ;

o ICR (interest coverage ratio): 10.0x; Consistent growth in our expansion plan delivering new capacity to 2026 representing 10.1% (136,131 sqm or c. €296.6 million of direct project cost) of our net rentable sqm either developed, under construction or signed. Notably, this does not include acquisitions (20,000 sqm), which will be added in our pipeline upon completion; Constant Exchange Rate (2) Determined by our valuation experts from Cushman & Wakefield (3) As of June 30, 2023 (4) Net debt to EBITDA ratio is calculated as the net financial debt (including leases) divided by trailing 12 months EBITDA 1

H1 2023 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE Solid Q2 results (at CER)(¹) 9.5% property operating revenue growth, supported by double digit growth in Germany, the Netherlands and the UK; 10.1% income from property (NOI) growth; 6.2% same store property operating revenue growth; 90.7% same store average occupancy rate (0.2pp increase vs. same period last year); o 6.8% same store average in-place rent growth, continued pricing power;

o Delivered €41.6 million of adjusted EPRA earnings, representing a growth of 15.2%; 2023 Outlook We expect to deliver above 8% total revenue growth for the year 2023; Our target of c. 2pp growth for all store NOI margin vs. 2020 has been achieved in 2022, ahead of our medium term guidance of 2024. In 2023, we plan a 0.2pp NOI margin growth for all stores; We plan to add c. 70,000 sqm (or c. €150 million) via redevelopments, new developments and acquisitions; For all investment decisions taken as from 2023, we are increasing our expected property yield to c. 8% to 9% at maturity (from c. 7% to 8%); Our average effective income tax rate is expected to be at c. 18% in 2023 (based on Adjusted EPRA Earnings before tax); Shurgard intends to declare a dividend of €1.17 per share for the fiscal year. Shurgard will continue to review its dividend policy to ensure it remains competitive. Marc Oursin, Shurgard Chief Executive Officer, commented(2): Shurgard continues to deliver solid growth, as demonstrated by our first half results. We reported 10.0% revenue growth, expanded margins (+0.4pp) and a pipeline that ensures we deliver on our long-term goals (90,000 sqm, €170 million). We have achieved these strong results in Q1 and Q2 despite more difficult and uncertain economic conditions, highlighting the strength of our significant geographic diversity and the resilience of our product. The company has a strong and robust balance sheet with low leverage (18.0% LTV, 4.1x Net debt/EBITDA, 10.0x ICR) and substantial funding growth capacity. Alongside our operational performance, Shurgard continues to enhance its ESG credentials, improving our sustainability impact, reinforcing an excellent work environment for our employees, and making positive changes to governance with more independent and diverse leadership. During the first half of the year, Shurgard shares outperformed the self-storage sector in Europe as well as the real estate sector. Revenue Growth Second quarter outcomes (+9.5%) confirmed the great performance of Q1 (+10.6%), resulting in total company revenue growth of 10.0% in the first half. Meanwhile the same store pool, which accounts for around 90% of our platform, delivered 6.2% growth in the second quarter after 7.4% in Q1. The minor deceleration is mainly due to an extremely competitive environment, unique to Sweden, which is also experiencing very adverse macroeconomics. In addition we offered more discounts to new customers in all markets compared to Q2 2022. Meanwhile France, the Netherlands, UK, Germany and Belgium continue to deliver same store revenue growth at a consistently high pace. Same store revenue is driven by rental price increases and to a lesser extent by occupancy. In the second quarter, in- place rent grew 6.8% compared to Q2 2022, while average same store occupancy rose by 0.2pp to reach 91.0%. Existing customer behavior has not changed in the period. We continue to experience declining or stable churn (the move out ratio) depending on the country, and have seen no deterioration in the rental collection rate. (¹) Constant Exchange Rate (2) The data is presented at constant exchange rate (CER) 2

H1 2023 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE Margin expansion Our ability to improve occupancy (89.0%) and retain pricing power with existing customers resulted in the revenue growth described above. In addition, we have used our efficient and scalable operating platform to our advantage, increasing the density of our stores with a relatively lower increase of the cost base. Across the whole company, margins rose by 0.4pp in the first half versus H1 2022. Part of this margin improvement comes from our digitalization initiatives, which have enabled us to absorb rising salary costs through natural attrition. We are increasingly able to operate our platform and properties more efficiently. Many of our new customers, especially Millennials and Generation Z now prefer to use our e-rental service, which makes up 30% of total new contracts. This gives our customers what they want (digital and mobile touchpoints) while keeping costs lower and allowing Shurgard to grow more profitably. Financial Performance The robust 10.0% revenue growth and 0.4pp margin improvement in H1 2023 translated into EBITDA growth of 10.7% and Adjusted EPRA earnings growth of 13.9% for the first half of the year. As per our dividend policy, we announced a half-year dividend payment of €0.58 per share. The dividend payment will be made on or about October 5, 2023 to shareholders on the record at close of business on October 4, 2023. Being a UK REIT, Shurgard will be distributing dividends in accordance with the requirements for REITs in the UK. In April, we signed an unsecured €450 million floating interest committed bank loan facility as part of our short- to mid-term financing strategy. We retain a prudent balance sheet, with a loan-to-value of 18.0% at the end of the first half of 2023, compared to our target of 25%. We ended the period with €57.2 million in cash and we also have an unused €250 million syndicated revolving facility. All of this puts us in a strong position to deliver on our growth targets and take advantage of opportunities that arise in the market. Pipeline acceleration Our pipeline of new developments, redevelopments and acquisitions is on target to deliver 70,000 new sqm in 2023. We forecast this to rise to 90,000 sqm in 2024 which will then become our longer-term run rate. This will equate to c. 6% growth in our physical footprint every year. Shurgard is focused on high density urban areas, and all six new developments scheduled to open in 2023 are in either London, UK, or Randstad in the Netherlands. The combined additional square footage from these new properties amounts to c. 36,000 sqm, while redevelopments in Germany, UK, Sweden and the Netherlands will bring that total up to 55,600 sqm. Acquisitions are expected to make up the remaining footprint growth. The total current pipeline for the period 2023 to 2026 represents 136,100 sqm and a total investment of €296.6 million spread over 27 projects. The pipeline will deliver a yield on cost at maturity of 8% to 9%. ESG We are on track to deliver our net zero carbon strategy, which includes a first phase to be operationally net zero carbon (for scope 1 and 2 emissions) by 2030. By the end of this year, we will have rolled out LED lighting across the entire store portfolio, and we continue to replace gas boilers with energy-efficient heat pumps. The governance side of our sustainability commitment saw important changes and improvements in the first half, with independent director, Ian Marcus, taking the helm as Chairman of the Board in May. The leadership change coincided with a streamlining of the Board, which was reduced to nine from 11, with a majority of independent members. The Board is now made up of 67% independent directors and 33% female directors. Outlook We confirm our full year guidance for total revenue growth above 8.0% in 2023, building on the 11.7% growth achieved in 2022 versus 2021. This guidance assumes a deceleration in our same store revenue growth during the year 2023. 3

H1 2023 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE Operational update (¹) Compared to the same prior year period, our all-store property operating revenue grew by 10.0% in H1 2023, delivering revenue of €174.3 million, and confirming Shurgard's resilience in challenging market conditions. All our markets contributed to that performance, with three countries (The Netherlands, UK and Germany) delivering double-digit growth. This performance was achieved through our expansion, with 10 new stores offering 4.5% additional rentable sqm versus H1 2022, but also through the strong performance of our same store segment. Same store revenue in the first half of 2023 grew by 6.8% compared to the prior year, mainly fueled by an average in- place rent increase of 7.4%, and a 0.2pp increase in average same store occupancy in the period. The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Belgium have performed robustly this quarter. As foreseen, the Nordics (Sweden and Denmark) are suffering from difficult macro conditions and an aggressive competitive environment in Sweden. In France, our largest market, H1 2023 same store revenue grew by 4.7% compared to the same prior year period. This is attributed to a 5.6% rise in average in-place rent, with stable occupancy at 89.4%;

in-place rent, with stable occupancy at 89.4%; The Netherlands continues to perform very well in its same store segment. Revenue increased by 9.5% versus the prior year. Rental rates grew by 9.0% compared to the first six months of 2022, and average occupancy reached 91.4% (+1.2pp);

The United Kingdom (London) has demonstrated its resilience with same store revenue growth of 8.4%, fully driven by a double-digit increase in rental rates (+10.3%), while average occupancy decreased slightly to 87.6% (-0.3pp);

double-digit increase in rental rates (+10.3%), while average occupancy decreased slightly to 87.6% (-0.3pp); Sweden's revenue for H1 2023 was 1.2% higher than the prior year with a decelerating trend in Q2 (- 0.5% Q2 2023 versus prior year quarter). In-place rent increased by 2.4%, while occupancy decreased by 0.6pp, although it is still at a very high level (91.3%);

In-place rent increased by 2.4%, while occupancy decreased by 0.6pp, although it is still at a very high level (91.3%); In Germany, we saw the most impressive performance in all our markets, with rental rates 12.3% higher than H1 2022, and a 0.2pp increase in occupancy (to 91.0%), achieving 13.6% revenue growth compared to the first six months of 2022;

Belgium's revenue grew 8.1% versus the prior year, supported by a 7.8% increase in rental rates, coupled with all time high occupancy levels (+0.8pp versus the prior year) at 92.1%;

In Denmark (Copenhagen), rental rates rose by 6.2%, partly offset by a 2.7pp occupancy decline (although occupancy still remained high at 91.5%) versus the prior year, resulting in revenue growth of 2.6%;

Shurgard's overall same store revenue performance was impacted by a loss on SEK (-8%, or -€1.8 million) and GBP exchange rates (-4% or -€1.2 million). Portfolio expansion Our pipeline for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 represents 10.1% (or 136,131 sqm or c. €296.6 million) of our total net rentable sqm. 2023 o Five major redevelopments planned in 2023 (11,600 sqm) and the addition of direct access units in our seven markets (8,100 sqm); o Six openings foreseen (36,000 sqm) for €78.9 million in Randstad and London; 2024-2026 o Two major redevelopments planned (6,900 sqm) in London; o Thirteen new developments (73,600 sqm) in Berlin, London, Stuttgart, Randstad, Frankfurt and Nice of which one is under construction. (1) The data is presented at constant exchange rate (CER) 4