FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 21, 2023

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd

("Shurgard")

Shurgard signs new purchase agreement in London

Shurgard - the largest developer, owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe - has signed a conditional purchase agreement in South-East London and is expected to receive a building permit for a new storage facility in the coming months.

The future c. 6,400 sqm freehold self-storage facility will offer approximately 1,000 clean and secure self-storage units and is set to open in 2025.

The site benefits from good access from main roads, ensuring fantastic visibility and high exposure to passing traffic.

It is located in a residential area with limited competition, ensuring that it serves the storage needs of a large number of individuals and households.

Shurgard currently offers self-storage solutions in 41 properties in the United Kingdom - 38 facilities in London and three facilities in the Thames Valley.

Shurgard currently has five properties in its organic development pipeline for that country:

Chadwell Heath | East London (c. 6,800 net sqm) set to open in 2023

Chiswick | West London (c. 6,500 net sqm) set to open in 2023

Tottenham | North London (c. 8,200 net sqm) set to open in 2023

One property | South-West London (c. 7,400 net sqm) set to open in 2025

South-West London (c. 7,400 net sqm) set to open in 2025 And this new project | South-East London (c. 6,400 net sqm) set to open in 2025

About Shurgard

Shurgard is the largest provider of self storage in Europe. The company owns and/or operates 268 self- storage facilities and approximately 1.4 million net rentable square meters in seven countries: France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Belgium and Denmark.

Shurgard is a GRESB 5-star and Sector Leader, has a 'AA' ESG rating from MSCI, Sustainalytics Low risk, EPRA sBPR Gold medal, Silver accreditation for Investors in People.

Shurgard is part of the BEL ESG index. Shurgard's European network currently serves more than 180,000 customers and employs approximately 700 people. Shurgard is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "SHUR".

For additional information: www.shurgard.com/corporate

For high resolution images: https://shurgard.prezly.com/media