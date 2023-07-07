FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 7, 2023, 5:00 pm BST
"Regulated information"
Shurgard Self Storage Ltd
("Shurgard")
Publication of voting rights
In accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, Shurgard announces the following information, as of June 30, 2023, following the issuance of new shares upon exercises of stock options:
- Voting rights
- Total of share capital amount: €63,620,147.96
- Total outstanding shares: 89,145,131
- Total voting rights ("denominator"): 89,145,131
- The denominator constitutes the basis for the disclosure of major shareholdings by shareholders, pursuant to the above-mentioned Law. The first disclosure threshold is set at 3% of the total voting rights, the next at 5%, 10%, 15% and so on in five percentage point increments.
- Outstanding stock options
- Total outstanding stock options: 2,598,800
- Each stock option gives the right to subscribe to one new share, subject to certain conditions. The maximum number of shares and of voting rights that would result from the exercise of all outstanding stock options is thus 2,598,800.
- Additional information
- The shares referred to under section 1 are the only securities issued by Shurgard which confer voting rights.
- Shurgard has not issued any bonds convertible into securities with voting rights. Furthermore, Shurgard has not issued any shares without voting rights.
This press release is available onPress releases | Shurgard Investor Relations
About Shurgard
Shurgard is the largest provider of self storage in Europe. The company owns and/or operates 267 self- storage facilities and approximately 1.4 million net rentable square meters in seven countries: France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Belgium and Denmark.
Shurgard is a GRESB 5-star and Sector Leader, has a 'AA' ESG rating from MSCI, Sustainalytics Low risk, EPRA sBPR Gold medal. Shurgard is part of the BEL ESG index.
Shurgard's European network currently serves more than 180,000 customers and employs approximately 750 people. Shurgard is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "SHUR".
For more information: shurgard.com/corporateshurgard.comwww.facebook.com/shurgardselfstorage
