October 10, 2023

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd

("Shurgard")

Shurgard strengthens its German market position through Top Box portfolio acquisition

Shurgard - the largest developer, owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe - is pleased to announce the acquisition of Top Box self-storage in Germany.

Acquisition of a high-quality freehold portfolio, combining five operating properties and two development assets

In total the transaction will be adding c. 32,800 net Sqm over the coming years, being a combination of:

five operating properties representing 17,100 net Sqm currently operating at 70% occupancy;

foreseen expansion (redevelopment) of these properties by c. 6,600 net Sqm during 2024; and

development of two additional projects during 2025, for c. 9,100 net Sqm.

Amounts in € millions Property Region Country Number of Completion Net sqm Direct project cost projects date ('000) /Purchase price (1)(2) Opened in 2023 5 17.1 69.2 Acquisitions Top Box NRW/Frankfurt Germany 5 Oct-23 17.1 69.2 Scheduled to open in 2024 4 6.6 7.4 Major redevelopments of Top Box NRW/Frankfurt Germany 4 2024 6.6 7.4 existing stores Scheduled to open in 2025 2 9.1 21.0 New developments Cologne NRW Germany 1 2025 4.1 9.9 Frankfurt Frankfurt Germany 1 2025 5.0 11.1 Total Top Box portfolio expansion 11 32.8 97.6

Including development fees but excluding absorption costs. The purchase price of 69.2 million includes the land for the Major redevelopments to open in 2024 and the land for the two New developments to open in 2025.

The purchase price of the acquisition is € 69.2 million.

The total investment for this acquisition will be c. € 97.6 million and the acquisition's stabilized yield is expected to be at c. 8% within six years.

Top Box's existing portfolio in Germany (Essen, Duisburg, Cologne, Wiesbaden and Mannheim) is a perfect fit, adding to the existing network, while allowing us to expand rapidly in our newer regions of Germany.

Implementing Shurgard's industry-leading branding and pricing platform, including its proprietary machine learning pricing tool, and e-Rental offering will allow bringing these properties to the next level of operating efficiency.