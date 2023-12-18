FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 18, 2023

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd

("Shurgard")

Shurgard opens new property in Chiswick (Inner West London)

Shurgard - the largest developer, owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe - is pleased to announce the opening of a new self-storage building located in Chiswick (Inner West London).

The opening of this new freehold self-storage facility took place on December 18, 2023. This brand-new c. 6,500 sqm building offers approximately 1,140 dry, clean and secure self-storage units spread over several floors. Situated in the densely populated and affluent catchment of Chiswick, this property enjoys excellent accessibility via the nearby A406 North Circular Road and M4 motorway. With its prominent visibility and generous parking facilities, it presents an ideal opportunity and choice for businesses and individuals in the area.

As with other properties in Europe - this brand new, multistorey facility will also benefit from our leading e-Rental solution, enabling online rentals and contactless transactions.

e-Rental solution, enabling online rentals and contactless transactions. Direct project cost (excl. absorption cost) is estimated to amount to GBP 21.2 million and the expected property yield at maturity is expected to be close to 8%.

Shurgard currently offers self-storage solutions in 43 properties in the London region, totalling more than 215,000 net rentable square meters. The Company recently opened one other facility in East London (Chadwell Heath) and is on track to achieve its goal of welcoming 100 customers within the first two months of operation.

Shurgard currently has another five properties in its organic development pipeline for the UK (London):

Tottenham | North London (c. 8,200 net sqm) set to open before year-end 2023

year-end 2023 One property | South-West London (c. 7,400 net sqm) set to open in 2025

South-West London (c. 7,400 net sqm) set to open in 2025 One property | South-East London (c. 6,400 net sqm) set to open in 2025

South-East London (c. 6,400 net sqm) set to open in 2025 One property | South-West London (c. 6,600 net sqm) set to open in 2025

South-West London (c. 6,600 net sqm) set to open in 2025 One property | Central-West London (c. 7,400 net sqm) set to open in 2025

These projects will add a total of 36,000 sqm of net self-storage space - or c. 17% of the existing Shurgard footprint in the London market. After the successful completion of these projects - Shurgard will be offering self storage in 48 properties in the London area (totalling more than 250,000 net sqm).