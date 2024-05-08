FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 8, 2024

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd

("Shurgard")

Shurgard signs new purchase agreement in Randstad (the Netherlands)

Shurgard - the largest developer, owner and operator of self-storage centers in Europe - has signed a conditional purchase agreement in Randstad and is expected to receive a building permit for a new storage facility in the coming months.

The property is a conversion of an above-ground car park, located in the middle of a residential area.

This new freehold building will complement our existing eight Rotterdam properties located nearby, from which it will be remotely managed.

The future c. 3,300 sqm freehold self-storage facility will offer over 800 clean and secure self- storage units and is set to open in 2025.

The total project cost for the new freehold building amounts to €9.1 million with an expected property yield at maturity of c. 9%.

Shurgard currently has six properties in its organic development pipeline in the Netherlands:

Nieuwegein (Utrecht area) - freehold - c. 4,500 Sqm set to open in 2024 Almere (Amsterdam metropolitan area) - freehold - c. 4,100 Sqm - set to open in 2024 One property in the north of Amsterdam - freehold - c. 5,400 Sqm - set to open in 2025 One property in The Hague - freehold - c. 4,400 Sqm - set to open in 2025 One property in the north-west of Amsterdam - freehold - c. 4,400 Sqm - set to open in 2025 The newly-disclosed project in Randstad - freehold - c. 3,300 Sqm - set to open in 2025

Shurgard currently offers self-storage solutions in 67 properties in the Netherlands and holds the largest market share in that market.

About Shurgard

Shurgard is the largest provider of self storage in Europe. The company owns and/or operates 282 self- storage facilities and approximately 1.4 million net rentable square meters in seven countries: France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Belgium and Denmark.

Shurgard is a GRESB 5-star and Sector Leader, has an 'AA' ESG rating from MSCI, is rated Low risk by Sustainalytics and has a EPRA sBPR Gold medal. Shurgard is part of the BEL ESG index.

Shurgard's European network currently serves c. 190,000 customers and employs approximately 750 people. Shurgard is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "SHUR".

For more information: https://www.shurgard.com/corporatehttp://www.shurgard.com/nl-nlhttp://www.shurgard.com/nl-nl/blogwww.facebook.com/shurgardselfstorage