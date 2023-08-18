Chain of control: HABF European Investor 1, Inc., HABF European Investor 2, Inc., HABF European Investor 3, Inc. and HABF European Investor 4, Inc. are controlled by HABF 2017, Inc. HABF 2017, Inc. is controlled by PS TRS Holdings, Inc. PS TRS Holdings, Inc. is controlled by Public Storage. Public Storage is not a controlled entity. Public Storage and New York State Common Retirement Fund are both the ultimate controlling persons of Shurgard European Holdings LLC. Please see the attached structure chart for further information.

About Shurgard

Shurgard is the largest provider of self storage in Europe. The company owns and/or operates 268 self-storage facilities and approximately 1.4 million net rentable square meters in seven countries: France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Belgium and Denmark.

Shurgard is a GRESB 5-star and Sector Leader, has a 'AA' ESG rating from MSCI, Sustainalytics Low risk, EPRA sBPR Gold medal, Silver accreditation for Investors in People.

Shurgard is part of the BEL ESG index. Shurgard's European network currently serves more than 180,000 customers and employs approximately 700 people. Shurgard is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "SHUR".

