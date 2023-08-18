FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 9, 2023, 5.15 pm BST
"Regulated Information"
Shurgard Self Storage Ltd ("Shurgard")
Transparency notification by Public Storage following internal reorganisation
1 Summary of the notification
In accordance with Article 14, § 1 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, Shurgard has received a transparency notification dated August 4, 2023 indicating that, as a result of an internal reorganisation, Public Storage has via HABF 2017, Inc., transferred its shareholding to four wholly owned subsidiaries. Public Storage's total shareholding in Shurgard remains unchanged.
2 Content of the notification
The notification contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer.
- Notification by:
- A parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Persons acting in concert
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
- Public Storage (701 Western Avenue, Glendale, California 91201-2349, United States of America)
- PS TRS Holdings, Inc. (701 Western Avenue, Glendale, California 91201-2349, United States of America)
- HABF 2017, Inc. (701 Western Avenue, Glendale, California 91201-2349, United States of America)
- HABF European Investor 1, Inc. (701 Western Avenue, Glendale, California 91201-2349, United States of America)
- HABF European Investor 2, Inc. (701 Western Avenue, Glendale, California 91201-2349, United States of America)
- HABF European Investor 3, Inc. (701 Western Avenue, Glendale, California 91201-2349, United States of America)
- HABF European Investor 4, Inc. (701 Western Avenue, Glendale, California 91201-2349, United States of America)
- New York State Common Retirement Fund (59 Maiden Lane, 30th Floor, New York, New York, 10038, United States of America)
- Shurgard European Holdings LLC (701 Western Avenue, Glendale, California 91201-2349, United States of America)
- Transaction date: July 31, 2023
- Threshold that is crossed (upwards): 5%
- Denominator: 89,145,131
- Notified details:
- Voting Rights
Holder of voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting
% of voting
rights linked
rights linked
to securities
to securities
Public Storage
150,000
0
0.00%
PS TRS Holdings, Inc.
0
0
0.00%
HABF 2017, Inc.
30,789,724
0
0.00%
HABF European Investor 1, Inc.
7,488,380
8.40%
HABF European Investor 2, Inc.
7,817,115
8.77%
HABF European Investor 3, Inc.
7,817,115
8.77%
HABF European Investor 4, Inc.
7,817,114
8.77%
Subtotal
30,939,724
30,939,724
34.71%
Public Storage
0
0
0.00%
New York State Common
0
0
0.00%
Retirement Fund
Shurgard European Holdings LLC
32,873,457
32,873,457
36.88%
Subtotal
32,873,457
32,873,457
36.88%
TOTAL
63,813,181
71.58%
- Equivalent financial instruments
Holders of
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
# of voting
% of
settlement
equivalent
financial
date
period or
rights that
voting
financial
instruments
date
may be
rights
instruments
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised
TOTAL
0
0.00
%
TOTAL A+B
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
63,813,181
71.58%
- Chain of control: HABF European Investor 1, Inc., HABF European Investor 2, Inc., HABF European Investor 3, Inc. and HABF European Investor 4, Inc. are controlled by HABF 2017, Inc. HABF 2017, Inc. is controlled by PS TRS Holdings, Inc. PS TRS Holdings, Inc. is controlled by Public Storage. Public Storage is not a controlled entity. Public Storage and New York State Common Retirement Fund are both the ultimate controlling persons of Shurgard European Holdings LLC. Please see the attached structure chart for further information.
- Additional information: N/A.
This press release is available on Shurgard's website.
The detailed notification can be found here.
About Shurgard
Shurgard is the largest provider of self storage in Europe. The company owns and/or operates 268 self-storage facilities and approximately 1.4 million net rentable square meters in seven countries: France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Belgium and Denmark.
Shurgard is a GRESB 5-star and Sector Leader, has a 'AA' ESG rating from MSCI, Sustainalytics Low risk, EPRA sBPR Gold medal, Silver accreditation for Investors in People.
Shurgard is part of the BEL ESG index. Shurgard's European network currently serves more than 180,000 customers and employs approximately 700 people. Shurgard is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "SHUR".
For additional information: www.shurgard.com/corporate
For high resolution images: https://shurgard.prezly.com/media
For more information please contact:
Caroline Thirifay, Director of Investor Relations, Shurgard Self Storage Ltd
E-mail:investor.relations@shurgard.co.uk
M: +44 5 603 75 46 26
Nathalie Verbeeck, Citigate Dewe Rogerson
E-mail:nathalie.verbeeck@citigatedewerogerson.com
M: +32 477 45 75 41
Attachment: Structure chart
