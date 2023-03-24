Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Shurgard Self-Storage S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SHUR   GG00BQZCBZ44

SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.

(SHUR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  10:45:00 2023-03-24 am EDT
43.99 EUR   -1.93%
10:25aShurgard Self Storage S A : 2023 Company Presentation
PU
10:12aShurgard Self Storage S A : 20230323 Shurgard signs purchase agreement in Stuttgart
PU
03/21Shurgard Self Storage S A : 20230321 Shurgard resumption of trading
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shurgard Self Storage S A : 2023 Company Presentation

03/24/2023 | 10:25am EDT
March 2023

EUROPE'S LEADING BRAND OF SELF-STORAGE SOLUTIONS

AGENDA

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

FY 2022 Performance and Strategy Review

Key Strategic & Operational Highlights

Financial Review

Outlook and Medium-Term Guidance

Appendices

1| FY 2022 PERFORMANCE

AND STRATEGY REVIEW

SHURGARD - UNIQUE PLATFORM AND RUNWAY

Another year of

Overdelivered on our

outperformance

2022 development and

M&A guidance

Proven benefits from

Strong development

geographic spread

Results acceleration

pipeline

3 levers of growth in

from scalable prop-tech

platform

undersupplied and highly

fragmented markets

  • Robust balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation & returns
  • Shurgard to become a UK REIT from March 2023
  • Sector leading sustainability and ESG credentials

GROWING AND RESILIENT NUMBER 1 PLATFORM AND BRAND

4

FY 2022 STRONG EXECUTION AND GROWTH

1.3m rentable sqm

€142.7m invested in projects2

Sector sustainability leader

Property Operating

Revenue

Income From

Property (NOI)

Adj. EPRA earnings

€333.0m

€219.2

€143.6m

+11.7%

yoy growth1

+13.6%

yoy growth1

+10.1%

yoy growth1

+149,300 sqm

36 projects c.12% of net rentable sqm

18.0%

Loan-to-Value

€87.3m

Cash position

€ 4.6 bn

Enterprise value3

4.1x

Net debt/EBITDA

+16.9%

EPRA NTA growth

5 star GRESB score with a leading

score of 90 out of 100

AA

EPRA Gold Medal

MSCI ESG Rating

Energy Use

GHG emissions

Green Certified

-7.2%

-9.3%

Properties

All data are Like-for-Like

+23.9%

  1. At constant exchange rate
  2. Direct project costs / acquisition costs of the 2022 projects
  3. As of December 31, 2022 at share price of €42.85

OVERDELIVERING ON OUR GUIDANCE

5

Disclaimer

Shurgard Self Storage SA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 14:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 367 M 400 M 400 M
Net income 2023 15,7 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net Debt 2023 816 M 889 M 889 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 2,63%
Capitalization 3 998 M 4 354 M 4 354 M
EV / Sales 2023 13,1x
EV / Sales 2024 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 716
Free-Float 64,7%
Technical analysis trends SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 44,85 €
Average target price 46,40 €
Spread / Average Target 3,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Pierre Francois Oursin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean L. H. Kreusch Chief Financial Officer
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
Duncan Bell Vice President-Operations
Isabel Neumann Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.4.67%4 354
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-10.08%113 931
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.87%75 558
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED1.62%69 905
CSX CORPORATION-9.36%57 918
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-19.07%45 424
