Shurgard Self Storage S A : 2023 Company Presentation
EUROPE'S LEADING BRAND OF SELF-STORAGE SOLUTIONS
FY 2022 Performance and Strategy Review
Key Strategic & Operational Highlights
Financial Review
Outlook and Medium-Term Guidance
Appendices
1 | FY 2022 PERFORMANCE
AND STRATEGY REVIEW
SHURGARD - UNIQUE PLATFORM AND RUNWAY
•
Another year of
•
Overdelivered on our
outperformance
2022 development and
M&A guidance
•
Proven benefits from
•
Strong development
geographic spread
•
Results acceleration
pipeline
• 3 levers of growth in
from scalable prop-tech
platform
undersupplied and highly
fragmented markets
Robust balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation & returns
Shurgard to become a UK REIT from March 2023
Sector leading sustainability and ESG credentials
GROWING AND RESILIENT NUMBER 1 PLATFORM AND BRAND
4
FY 2022 STRONG EXECUTION AND GROWTH
€142.7m invested in projects
2
Sector sustainability leader
Property Operating
Revenue
Income From
Property (NOI)
Adj. EPRA earnings
+11.7%
yoy growth
1
+13.6%
yoy growth
1
+10.1%
yoy growth
1
+149,300 sqm
36 projects c.12% of net rentable sqm
18.0%
Loan-to-Value
€87.3m
Cash position
€ 4.6 bn
Enterprise value
3
4.1x
Net debt/EBITDA
+16.9%
EPRA NTA growth
5 star GRESB score with a leading
score of 90 out of 100
AA
EPRA Gold Medal
MSCI ESG Rating
Energy Use
GHG emissions
Green Certified
-7.2%
-9.3%
Properties
All data are Like-for-Like
+23.9%
At constant exchange rate
Direct project costs / acquisition costs of the 2022 projects
As of December 31, 2022 at share price of €42.85
OVERDELIVERING ON OUR GUIDANCE
5
Disclaimer
Shurgard Self Storage SA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 14:21:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
Sales 2023
367 M
400 M
400 M
Net income 2023
15,7 M
17,1 M
17,1 M
Net Debt 2023
816 M
889 M
889 M
P/E ratio 2023
15,1x
Yield 2023
2,63%
Capitalization
3 998 M
4 354 M
4 354 M
EV / Sales 2023
13,1x
EV / Sales 2024
13,1x
Nbr of Employees
716
Free-Float
64,7%
Chart SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
44,85 €
Average target price
46,40 €
Spread / Average Target
3,46%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.