Shurgard Self Storage S A : General Meeting - Convening Notice (EGM)

To delegate powers to implement the above items of the agenda and, with effect as of the Effective Date, to proceed with the deregistration of the Company in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and all other related formalities.

To acknowledge, with effect as of the Effective Date, that the following directors of the Company shall no longer be directors of the Company in the form of a public limited liability company (

To approve, with effect as of the Effective Date, the new memorandum and articles of incorporation of the Company in order to comply with Guernsey law (the "

To approve, with effect as of the Effective Date, the change of the name of the Company into "

To approve, with effect as from and subject to the issuance of the certificate of registration by the Guernsey registrar of companies evidencing the registration, incorporation and continuance of the Company as a company incorporated under the laws of the Island of Guernsey ("

Resolutions concerning agenda items 1 to 3, in order to be adopted, require the participation of shareholders representing at least half of the Company's share capital and must be carried by a two third majority.

Resolutions concerning agenda items 4 to 5, in order to be adopted, do not require any shareholder participation threshold but must be carried by a simple majority.

Right to participate at the EGM

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, using its emergency powers, the Luxembourg Government adopted a Grand Ducal Regulation on December 17, 2021, extending the law of June 20, 2020, which introduced certain measures relating to the holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities who have their registered office in the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg (the "Emergency Regulation"). Among others, the measures provided under the Emergency Regulation allow Luxembourg companies to organize shareholders' meetings without the requirement of any physical attendance of the participants.

The right of a shareholder to vote at the EGM in respect of his/her/its shares, by power of attorney or by voting by correspondence, shall be determined with respect to the shares held by the shareholder on November 22, 2022 at midnight (Luxembourg time) (the "Registration Date"/"Record Date"). There is no minimum shareholding required to be able to vote at the EGM. Only those who are shareholders on the Registration Date shall have the right to participate and vote at the EGM.

In accordance with the Emergency Regulation and in light of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, the Company has decided that a shareholder, wishing to participate and vote at the EGM can only do so by choosing between the two options set out below.

Option 1: Attendance by Power of Attorney

In accordance with the first article, (1), 2° of the Emergency Regulation, the Company has designated the chairman of the meeting as the sole special attorney-in-fact authorized to represent any shareholder wishing to be represented at the EGM.

A shareholder wishing to appoint the chairman of the meeting who will attend the EGM in his/her/its name as representative by power of attorney, must fill in and sign the Participation Form 1: Power of Attorney Form, which is attached under Appendix 1: Participation Form, together with a proof of identity and return them to the Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat, Luxembourg, Securities Department, 1, rue Zithe, L-2954 Luxembourg, Phone number: +352 4015-4522 ("SPUERKEESS") preferably via the custody chain, no later than November 29, 2022 at midnight (Luxembourg time).

In addition, no later than November 29, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (Luxembourg time), the shareholder needs to provide SPUERKEESS with a bank certificate (or a brokerage account statement) disclosing the number of shares held on November 22, 2022, being the Registration Date.

