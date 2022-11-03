Shurgard Self Storage S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Third quarter 2022 results - press release

One property acquired in Q2 2022 (2,500sqm) for €7.0 million in London and one property acquired in Q3 2022 (3,300sqm) for €9.0 million in Randstad, both with an expected property yield of c. 7% to 8% at maturity.

Four additional openings foreseen in Q4 2022 (18,400 sqm) for €39.0 million in NRW, Randstad and Paris; with an expected property yield of c. 7% to 8% at maturity;

Three openings finalized as of September 30, 2022 (14,400sqm) for €25.6 million in Paris region (Lagny), NRW region (Dusseldorf) and Randstad region (Rotterdam Capelle);

Solid expansion plan for the next two years representing an additional 7% of our net rentable sqm either acquired, developed, under construction or signed :

Intention to become a United Kingdom Real Estate Investment Trust in March 2023 Delivering a growth strategy: pipeline for 2022, 2023 and 2024 represents 7% of our net rentable sqm

Adjusted EPRA earnings per share of €1.17 as of September 30, 2022, growth of 7.4% vs. the same period prior year.

Details and link to the convening notice for the extraordinary shareholder meeting can be found in the link below and

The Group intends to continue its expansion plans and will continue to declare a dividend of €1.17 per

(previously reaching 22% in 2025 based on current tax regime), in anticipation of further growth of our UK operations in the foreseeable future and higher interest rates;

The effective tax rate guidance for the Group will reduce to a stable 18% in the medium term

The Group's shares will continue to be listed and traded on Euronext Brussels, with strong governance and financial reporting obligations remaining within the Group as today;

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. to become Shurgard Self Storage Ltd incorporated in Guernsey, with the intention of becoming a UK REIT in March 2023;

Plan to become a United Kingdom Real Estate Investment Trust ("UK REIT") in March 2023, the Board calls an extraordinary shareholder meeting for December 6, 2022.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE

2022 Outlook

Based on our strong YTD 2022 results, we reiterate our all store revenue growth guidance of 10%- 12% for 2022 versus 2021;

We plan to add c. 49,000 sqm via redevelopment, new developments and acquisitions;

Our average effective income tax rate is expected to remain below 20% in 2022 (based on Adjusted EPRA Earnings before tax).

Marc Oursin, Shurgard Chief Executive Officer, commented *:

"The third quarter of 2022 performance is consistent with our trajectory of the two previous quarters in terms of revenues and earnings growing 11.5% and 12.7% respectively. All markets have delivered positive results in terms of revenue due to an increase of same store in-place rent. The same store occupancy growth for the quarter is marginally negative (-0.6pp) vs Q3 2021 with a mix of positive and negative markets. Not surprising after the record high levels of Q2 2021 occupancy.

Our 2022 pipeline is significant, our teams are working hard for the 2023 and 2024 pipelines and the signs are encouraging. We continue to actively probe the markets for bolt-on acquisitions to seize opportunities.

The Board's recommendation to become a UK REIT makes us more attractive, enhances our shareholder returns and opens us up to a greater investor base. We adjust our tax guidance with an effective tax rate stable at 18% in the medium term. We will maintain our strong governance structure, and we will remain listed on Euronext Brussels in Euros.

I am extremely pleased GRESB has rated Shurgard a five star company for the second time in a row. The recent release from GRESB recognized our very strong commitments and successful efforts to achieve great performance on ESG matters. Notably, Shurgard strongly held on to its #1 position in its self-storage peer group and has received "Sector Leader" status obtaining a score of 90 out of 100 and Shurgard has scored a maximum 100/100 in the "Public Disclosure" category for the high quality and transparency of its reporting.

Looking at the first five weeks of Q4 2022 the growth in revenue is in line with our upgraded guidance for the full year of between 10%-12%.

The environment that we will face in 2023 is clearly a far more unpredictable macro environment, impacting our customers and employees. However, our company is well positioned to navigate the next 12 months, as we did during the GFC and the pandemic with a rock-solid balance sheet, significant geographical spread in northern Europe, a sizeable and efficient platform, owner of 93% of our assets, a large short term pipeline to sustain company growth, motivated employees and a clear strategy.

On behalf of our teams, I thank you for your support."

(*) Unless specifically mentioned, the figures are provided at constant exchange rate (CER)

3