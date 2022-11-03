Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Shurgard Self-Storage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHUR   LU1883301340

SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.

(SHUR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05:02 2022-11-03 am EDT
43.60 EUR   +0.46%
04:45aShurgard Self Storage S A : General Meeting - Convening Notice (EGM)
PU
04:35aShurgard Self Storage S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Third quarter 2022 results - press release
PU
01:55aShurgard Self Storage S A : Third quarter 2022 results January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shurgard Self Storage S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Third quarter 2022 results - press release

11/03/2022 | 04:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, November 3, 2022 at 7 a.m. CET

"Regulated Information"

"Inside Information"

Shurgard Self Storage S.A.

("Shurgard" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Third quarter 2022 results

January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022

Continued strong operational performance with revenue growth in all markets

Solid YTD performance: 12.0% all stores revenue growth (at CER)*

Intention to become a United Kingdom Real Estate Investment Trust in March 2023 Delivering a growth strategy: pipeline for 2022, 2023 and 2024 represents 7% of our net rentable sqm

Solid YTD performance (at CER)* 1

  1. 12.0% property operating revenue growth; o 13.7% income from property (NOI) growth;
    o 8.7% same store property operating revenue growth;
    o 90.5% same store average occupancy rate (0.3pp growth vs. same period last year); o 66.4% same store NOI margin, a strong increase of 1.3pp compared to the prior year; o Delivered €103.8 million of adjusted EPRA earnings, representing a growth of 14.3%**.

Solid expansion plan for the next two years representing an additional 7% of our net rentable sqm either acquired, developed, under construction or signed :

2022

  1. Three openings finalized as of September 30, 2022 (14,400sqm) for €25.6 million in Paris region (Lagny), NRW region (Dusseldorf) and Randstad region (Rotterdam Capelle);
  1. Four additional openings foreseen in Q4 2022 (18,400 sqm) for €39.0 million in NRW, Randstad and Paris; with an expected property yield of c. 7% to 8% at maturity;
  1. One property acquired in Q2 2022 (2,500sqm) for €7.0 million in London and one property acquired in Q3 2022 (3,300sqm) for €9.0 million in Randstad, both with an expected property yield of c. 7% to 8% at maturity.

2023-2024

  1. Five redevelopments planned for 2023-24 (12,100sqm) in Munich, Randstad, Stockholm and London; o Eight projects signed (41,000sqm) in Randstad, London, Berlin, Paris, Stuttgart and NRW of which
    permits have been received for three projects.

(*) Constant Exchange Rate

(**) Excluding one-off insurance reimbursements received in H1 2021 for €5.6 million (net of taxes)

1

THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE

Solid Q3 results (at CER)*

  1. 11.5% property operating revenue growth; o 10.0% income from property (NOI) growth;
    o 8.0% same store property operating revenue growth;
    o 91.1% same store average occupancy rate (0.6pp decrease vs. same period last year); o 69.8% same store NOI margin, a decrease of 0.9pp compared to prior year**;
    o Delivered €39.3 million of adjusted EPRA earnings, representing a growth of 12.7%.

Plan to become a United Kingdom Real Estate Investment Trust ("UK REIT") in March 2023, the Board calls an extraordinary shareholder meeting for December 6, 2022.

  1. Shurgard Self Storage S.A. to become Shurgard Self Storage Ltd incorporated in Guernsey, with the intention of becoming a UK REIT in March 2023;
  1. The Group's shares will continue to be listed and traded on Euronext Brussels, with strong governance and financial reporting obligations remaining within the Group as today;
  1. The effective tax rate guidance for the Group will reduce to a stable 18% in the medium term

(previously reaching 22% in 2025 based on current tax regime), in anticipation of further growth of our UK operations in the foreseeable future and higher interest rates;

  1. The Group intends to continue its expansion plans and will continue to declare a dividend of €1.17 per

share;

  1. Details and link to the convening notice for the extraordinary shareholder meeting can be found in the link below and here

Very robust balance sheet with long-term maturities

  1. Cash position: €134.4 million as of September 30, 2022;
  1. Undrawn revolving credit facility of €250 million - maturity extended to October 2025; o Uncommitted €250 million Shelf Note Facility available until February 2024;
    o €800 million Senior Notes USPP long-term and well scattered maturities with next maturity in July 2024 (€100 million - effective interest rate at 3.24%);
    o 100% of all maturities with fixed interest, no variable component, and all unsecured debt.
  1. LTV: 17.8% as of September 30, 2022;
  1. Net debt/ EBITDA: 3.9x as of September 30, 2022;
  1. ICR (interest coverage ratio): 9.1x as of September 30, 2022.
  1. EPRA net tangible assets (NTA) per share: €37.98, an increase of 24.2% vs. September 30, 2021;
  1. Adjusted EPRA earnings per share of €1.17 as of September 30, 2022, growth of 7.4% vs. the same period prior year.
    1. 93% of our portfolio (excluding stores under management contract) is freehold.
  2. Constant Exchange Rate

(**) Q3 2021 NOI margin was exceptionally high due to one-offs

2

THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE

2022 Outlook

  1. Based on our strong YTD 2022 results, we reiterate our all store revenue growth guidance of 10%- 12% for 2022 versus 2021;
  1. We plan to add c. 49,000 sqm via redevelopment, new developments and acquisitions;
  1. Our average effective income tax rate is expected to remain below 20% in 2022 (based on Adjusted EPRA Earnings before tax).

Marc Oursin, Shurgard Chief Executive Officer, commented *:

"The third quarter of 2022 performance is consistent with our trajectory of the two previous quarters in terms of revenues and earnings growing 11.5% and 12.7% respectively. All markets have delivered positive results in terms of revenue due to an increase of same store in-place rent. The same store occupancy growth for the quarter is marginally negative (-0.6pp) vs Q3 2021 with a mix of positive and negative markets. Not surprising after the record high levels of Q2 2021 occupancy.

Our 2022 pipeline is significant, our teams are working hard for the 2023 and 2024 pipelines and the signs are encouraging. We continue to actively probe the markets for bolt-on acquisitions to seize opportunities.

The Board's recommendation to become a UK REIT makes us more attractive, enhances our shareholder returns and opens us up to a greater investor base. We adjust our tax guidance with an effective tax rate stable at 18% in the medium term. We will maintain our strong governance structure, and we will remain listed on Euronext Brussels in Euros.

I am extremely pleased GRESB has rated Shurgard a five star company for the second time in a row. The recent release from GRESB recognized our very strong commitments and successful efforts to achieve great performance on ESG matters. Notably, Shurgard strongly held on to its #1 position in its self-storage peer group and has received "Sector Leader" status obtaining a score of 90 out of 100 and Shurgard has scored a maximum 100/100 in the "Public Disclosure" category for the high quality and transparency of its reporting.

Looking at the first five weeks of Q4 2022 the growth in revenue is in line with our upgraded guidance for the full year of between 10%-12%.

The environment that we will face in 2023 is clearly a far more unpredictable macro environment, impacting our customers and employees. However, our company is well positioned to navigate the next 12 months, as we did during the GFC and the pandemic with a rock-solid balance sheet, significant geographical spread in northern Europe, a sizeable and efficient platform, owner of 93% of our assets, a large short term pipeline to sustain company growth, motivated employees and a clear strategy.

On behalf of our teams, I thank you for your support."

(*) Unless specifically mentioned, the figures are provided at constant exchange rate (CER)

3

THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE

Unaudited financial information

Three months ended

Nine months ended

(in € millions except where indicated)

September, 30

September, 30

% var.

% var.

September, 30

September, 30

% var.

% var.

2022

2021

CER (*)

2022

2021

CER (*)

All store

Number of stores

259

249

4.0%

259

249

4.0%

Closing rentable sqm (1)

1,302

1,260

3.4%

1,302

1,260

3.4%

Closing rented sqm (2)

1,161

1,134

2.5%

1,161

1,134

2.5%

Closing occupancy rate (3)

89.2%

90.0%

-0.8pp

89.2%

90.0%

-0.8pp

Average rented sqm (4)

1,157

1,127

2.7%

1,141

1,102

3.6%

Average occupancy rate (5)

89.5%

90.6%

-1.1pp

88.6%

89.0%

-0.4pp

Average in-place rent (in € per sqm) (6)

255.2

234.7

8.7%

9.5%

249.7

229.7

8.7%

9.0%

Average revPAM (in € per sqm) (7)

262.9

246.8

6.5%

7.2%

255.2

237.7

7.4%

7.6%

Property operating revenue (8)

85.0

76.8

10.7%

11.5%

246.4

220.6

11.7%

12.0%

Income from property (NOI) (9)

58.5

53.6

9.2%

10.0%

160.3

141.4

13.3%

13.7%

NOI margin (10)

68.8%

69.8%

-1.0pp

-0.9pp

65.0%

64.1%

0.9pp

1.0pp

EBITDA (11)

53.0

48.1

10.0%

10.9%

144.4

127.3

13.5%

13.9%

Adj. EPRA earnings excl. insurance reimbursements (12)

39.3

35.2

11.8%

12.7%

103.8

91.1

14.0%

14.3%

Adj. EPRA earnings (13)

39.3

35.2

11.8%

12.7%

103.8

96.6

7.5%

7.7%

Adj. EPRA earnings per share in € (basic) (14)

0.44

0.40

11.5%

12.4%

1.17

1.09

7.2%

7.4%

Same store

Number of stores

234

234

0.0%

234

234

0.0%

Closing rentable sqm (1)

1,190

1,189

0.1%

1,190

1,189

0.1%

Closing rented sqm (2)

1,082

1,086

-0.4%

1,082

1,086

-0.4%

Closing occupancy rate (3)

90.9%

91.3%

-0.4pp

90.9%

91.3%

-0.4pp

Average rented sqm (4)

1,084

1,088

-0.3%

1,077

1,070

0.7%

Average occupancy rate (5)

91.1%

91.7%

-0.6pp

90.5%

90.2%

0.3pp

Average in-place rent (in € per sqm) (6)

256.8

236.6

8.6%

9.3%

251.0

231.2

8.6%

8.9%

Average revPAM (in € per sqm) (7)

268.4

251.0

6.9%

7.7%

261.2

241.7

8.1%

8.3%

Property operating revenue (8)

79.9

74.4

7.3%

8.0%

233.0

214.9

8.4%

8.7%

Income from property (NOI) (9)

55.7

52.6

5.9%

6.7%

154.6

139.8

10.6%

11.0%

NOI margin (10)

69.8%

70.7%

-0.9pp

-0.9pp

66.4%

65.1%

1.3pp

1.3pp

All store property operating revenue by country

France

20.1

18.8

7.1%

7.1%

58.8

54.3

8.2%

8.2%

The Netherlands

17.6

15.8

11.0%

11.0%

50.6

46.1

9.8%

9.8%

The United Kingdom

17.0

13.8

23.4%

23.5%

48.7

38.1

28.1%

25.7%

Sweden

12.3

12.2

1.2%

5.5%

36.4

35.4

2.8%

6.6%

Germany

7.6

6.6

15.1%

15.1%

21.9

19.3

13.7%

13.7%

Belgium

6.4

5.8

9.1%

9.1%

18.5

16.9

9.5%

9.5%

Denmark

3.9

3.6

7.2%

7.2%

11.5

10.6

8.8%

8.9%

Total

85.0

76.8

10.7%

11.5%

246.4

220.6

11.7%

12.0%

Same store property operating revenue by country

France

19.6

18.7

4.8%

4.8%

57.5

53.9

6.5%

6.5%

The Netherlands

17.1

15.5

9.9%

9.9%

49.3

45.3

8.9%

8.9%

The United Kingdom

14.1

12.8

10.7%

10.9%

41.1

35.9

14.6%

12.5%

Sweden

12.3

12.2

1.2%

5.5%

36.4

35.4

2.8%

6.6%

Germany

6.5

5.8

11.8%

11.8%

18.7

16.9

10.6%

10.6%

Belgium

6.4

5.8

9.1%

9.1%

18.5

16.9

9.5%

9.5%

Denmark

3.9

3.6

7.2%

7.2%

11.5

10.6

8.8%

8.9%

Total

79.9

74.4

7.3%

8.0%

233.0

214.9

8.4%

8.7%

Same store average occupancy by country

France

89.4%

90.6%

-1.2pp

89.2%

89.0%

0.2pp

The Netherlands

91.7%

91.1%

0.6pp

90.6%

90.1%

0.5pp

The United Kingdom

90.0%

91.5%

-1.5pp

89.0%

89.1%

-0.1pp

Sweden

92.4%

93.4%

-1.1pp

92.0%

92.4%

-0.4pp

Germany

91.2%

91.5%

-0.4pp

91.0%

89.3%

1.7pp

Belgium

92.2%

92.1%

0.1pp

91.6%

90.7%

0.9pp

Denmark

93.1%

95.2%

-2.1pp

93.8%

94.1%

-0.3pp

Total

91.1%

91.7%

-0.6pp

90.5%

90.2%

0.3pp

(*) Constant Exchange Rate

4

THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE

Compared to the prior year period, our all store property operating revenue grew by 12.0% in the period up to September 30, 2022, delivering €246.4 million revenue, and continuing the strong trend observed in the first half of the year. All our markets contributed to that performance, with the strongest growth in the UK (up 25.7%), driven by our successful expansion plan in London and our capacity to increase our rates while maintaining occupancy. Our portfolio in Germany also delivered YTD double-digit revenue growth, with an acceleration in the third quarter of the year.

Same store revenue grew by 8.7% compared to the prior year, fuelled by an average in-place rent increase of 8.9% versus the prior year, and a 0.3pp increase in average same store occupancy.

  • In our largest market France, same store revenue grew by 6.5% compared to the prior year. This is attributed to a 7.3% rise in average in-place rent combined with occupancy growth of 0.2pp compared to 2021;
  • The Netherlands increased revenue by 8.9% versus the prior year, with an accelerated growth in the third quarter (9.9%) versus the previous quarters (9.4% and 7.3% respectively). Rental rates were the main driver, growing 8.0% compared to 2021, while average occupancy also continued to grow (+0.5pp versus 2021);
  • The United Kingdom is our fastest growing market at the moment. A 12.5% increase in rental rates combined with stable occupancy resulted in a 12.5% rise in revenue compared to the prior year;
  • Sweden's revenue for the first three quarters of 2022 was 6.6% higher than the prior year, largely driven by an increase in rental rates of 8.5% compared to 2021. The growth for the third quarter has slowed down compared to the first half of the year, mainly following loss in occupancy in Q3 (-1.1pp);
  • In Germany, we saw the strongest increase in occupancy of all our markets, up +1.7pp versus the prior year. Combined with an impressive rental rate growth of 8.4%, this market was able to achieve 10.6% revenue growth compared to the first three quarters of 2021, with acceleration of the rental rate growth in the third quarter;
  • Belgium's revenue grew 9.5% versus the prior year due to an 9.2% increase in rental rates coupled with increasing occupancy (+0.9pp versus the prior year);
  • In Denmark, revenue growth remained strong in the third quarter of the year (+7.2%), despite occupancy being at lower level than prior year (-2.1pp,) while still maintaining high occupancy level at 93.8%. Our ability to push rental rates up throughout 2022 resulted in 8.9% revenue growth overall versus prior year;
  • Shurgard's overall revenue performance was minimally impacted by a loss on SEK (-3%, or -€1.3 million), which was largely countered by a favourable fluctuation in the GBP exchange rate (+2% or +€0.7 million).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shurgard Self Storage SA published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 08:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
04:45aShurgard Self Storage S A : General Meeting - Convening Notice (EGM)
PU
04:35aShurgard Self Storage S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Third quarter 2022 r..
PU
01:55aShurgard Self Storage S A : Third quarter 2022 results January 1, 2022 to September 30, 20..
PU
10/31Shugard Self Storage Launches New Property In Germany
MT
10/31Shurgard Self Storage S A : 20221028 Shurgard opens new self-storage property in Cologne
PU
10/28Shurgard Self Storage S A : opens new self storage property in Cologne
PU
10/26Shurgard Self Storage S A : opens new self storage property in Paris Region Sartrouville
PU
10/18Shurgard Self Storage S A : 20221018 Shurgard confirms its “Sector Leader” sta..
PU
10/18Shurgard Self Storage S A : confirms Sector Leader status and again achieves five-star GRE..
PU
10/06Shurgard Self Storage S.A. Approves Interim Dividend, Payable on or Around September 29..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 313 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2022 528 M 520 M 520 M
Net Debt 2022 688 M 679 M 679 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,91x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 3 868 M 3 815 M 3 815 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
EV / Sales 2023 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Shurgard Self-Storage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 43,40 €
Average target price 49,41 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Pierre Francois Oursin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean L. H. Kreusch Chief Financial Officer
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
Duncan Bell Vice President-Operations
Isabel Neumann Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-24.52%3 815
SCENTRE GROUP-6.96%9 764
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-29.84%3 214
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED47.01%3 130
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.41.08%3 012
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-2.13%2 486