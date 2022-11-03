Shurgard Self Storage S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Third quarter 2022 results - press release
THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, November 3, 2022 at 7 a.m. CET
Shurgard Self Storage S.A.
("Shurgard" or the "Company" or the "Group")
Third quarter 2022 results
January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022
Continued strong operational performance with revenue growth in all markets
Solid YTD performance: 12.0% all stores revenue growth (at CER)*
Intention to become a United Kingdom Real Estate Investment Trust in March 2023 Delivering a growth strategy: pipeline for 2022, 2023 and 2024 represents 7% of our net rentable sqm
Solid YTD performance (at CER)* 1
12.0% property operating revenue growth;o 13.7% income from property (NOI) growth; o 8.7% same store property operating revenue growth; o 90.5% same store average occupancy rate (0.3pp growth vs. same period last year); o 66.4% same store NOI margin, a strong increase of 1.3pp compared to the prior year; o Delivered €103.8 million of adjusted EPRA earnings, representing a growth of 14.3%**.
Solid expansion plan for the next two years representing an additional 7% of our net rentable sqm either acquired, developed, under construction or signed :
2022
Three openings finalized as of September 30, 2022 (14,400sqm) for €25.6 million in Paris region (Lagny), NRW region (Dusseldorf) and Randstad region (Rotterdam Capelle);
Four additional openings foreseen in Q4 2022 (18,400 sqm) for €39.0 million in NRW, Randstad and Paris; with an expected property yield of c. 7% to 8% at maturity;
One property acquired in Q2 2022 (2,500sqm) for €7.0 million in London and one property acquired in Q3 2022 (3,300sqm) for €9.0 million in Randstad, both with an expected property yield of c. 7% to 8% at maturity.
2023-2024
Five redevelopments planned for 2023-24 (12,100sqm) in Munich, Randstad, Stockholm and London; o Eight projects signed (41,000sqm) in Randstad, London, Berlin, Paris, Stuttgart and NRW of which
permits have been received for three projects.
(*) Constant Exchange Rate
(**) Excluding one-off insurance reimbursements received in H1 2021 for €5.6 million (net of taxes)
THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE
Solid Q3 results (at CER)*
11.5% property operating revenue growth;o 10.0% income from property (NOI) growth; o 8.0% same store property operating revenue growth; o 91.1% same store average occupancy rate (0.6pp decrease vs. same period last year); o 69.8% same store NOI margin, a decrease of 0.9pp compared to prior year**; o Delivered €39.3 million of adjusted EPRA earnings, representing a growth of 12.7%.
Plan to become a United Kingdom Real Estate Investment Trust ("UK REIT") in March 2023, the Board calls an extraordinary shareholder meeting for December 6, 2022.
Shurgard Self Storage S.A. to become Shurgard Self Storage Ltd incorporated in Guernsey, with the intention of becoming a UK REIT in March 2023;
The Group's shares will continue to be listed and traded on Euronext Brussels, with strong governance and financial reporting obligations remaining within the Group as today;
The effective tax rate guidance for the Group will reduce to a stable 18% in the medium term
(previously reaching 22% in 2025 based on current tax regime), in anticipation of further growth of our UK operations in the foreseeable future and higher interest rates;
The Group intends to continue its expansion plans and will continue to declare a dividend of €1.17 per
share;
Details and link to the convening notice for the extraordinary shareholder meeting can be found in the link below andhere
Very robust balance sheet with long-term maturities
Cash position: €134.4 million as of September 30, 2022;
Undrawn revolving credit facility of €250 million - maturity extended to October 2025;o Uncommitted €250 million Shelf Note Facility available until February 2024; o €800 million Senior Notes USPP long-term and well scattered maturities with next maturity in July 2024 (€100 million - effective interest rate at 3.24%); o 100% of all maturities with fixed interest, no variable component, and all unsecured debt.
LTV: 17.8% as of September 30, 2022;
Net debt/ EBITDA: 3.9x as of September 30, 2022;
ICR (interest coverage ratio): 9.1x as of September 30, 2022.
EPRA net tangible assets (NTA) per share: €37.98, an increase of 24.2% vs. September 30, 2021;
Adjusted EPRA earnings per share of €1.17 as of September 30, 2022, growth of 7.4% vs. the same period prior year.
93% of our portfolio (excluding stores under management contract) is freehold.
Constant Exchange Rate
(**) Q3 2021 NOI margin was exceptionally high due to one-offs
THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE
2022 Outlook
Based on our strong YTD 2022 results, we reiterate our all store revenue growth guidance of 10%- 12% for 2022 versus 2021;
We plan to add c. 49,000 sqm via redevelopment, new developments and acquisitions;
Our average effective income tax rate is expected to remain below 20% in 2022 (based on Adjusted EPRA Earnings before tax).
Marc Oursin, Shurgard Chief Executive Officer, commented *:
"The third quarter of 2022 performance is consistent with our trajectory of the two previous quarters in terms of revenues and earnings growing 11.5% and 12.7% respectively. All markets have delivered positive results in terms of revenue due to an increase of same store in-place rent. The same store occupancy growth for the quarter is marginally negative (-0.6pp) vs Q3 2021 with a mix of positive and negative markets. Not surprising after the record high levels of Q2 2021 occupancy.
Our 2022 pipeline is significant, our teams are working hard for the 2023 and 2024 pipelines and the signs are encouraging. We continue to actively probe the markets for bolt-on acquisitions to seize opportunities.
The Board's recommendation to become a UK REIT makes us more attractive, enhances our shareholder returns and opens us up to a greater investor base. We adjust our tax guidance with an effective tax rate stable at 18% in the medium term. We will maintain our strong governance structure, and we will remain listed on Euronext Brussels in Euros.
I am extremely pleased GRESB has rated Shurgard a five star company for the second time in a row. The recent release from GRESB recognized our very strong commitments and successful efforts to achieve great performance on ESG matters. Notably, Shurgard strongly held on to its #1 position in its self-storage peer group and has received "Sector Leader" status obtaining a score of 90 out of 100 and Shurgard has scored a maximum 100/100 in the "Public Disclosure" category for the high quality and transparency of its reporting.
Looking at the first five weeks of Q4 2022 the growth in revenue is in line with our upgraded guidance for the full year of between 10%-12%.
The environment that we will face in 2023 is clearly a far more unpredictable macro environment, impacting our customers and employees. However, our company is well positioned to navigate the next 12 months, as we did during the GFC and the pandemic with a rock-solid balance sheet, significant geographical spread in northern Europe, a sizeable and efficient platform, owner of 93% of our assets, a large short term pipeline to sustain company growth, motivated employees and a clear strategy.
On behalf of our teams, I thank you for your support."
(*) Unless specifically mentioned, the figures are provided at constant exchange rate (CER)
Compared to the prior year period, our all store property operating revenue grew by 12.0% in the period up to September 30, 2022, delivering €246.4 million revenue, and continuing the strong trend observed in the first half of the year. All our markets contributed to that performance, with the strongest growth in the UK (up 25.7%), driven by our successful expansion plan in London and our capacity to increase our rates while maintaining occupancy. Our portfolio in Germany also delivered YTD double-digit revenue growth, with an acceleration in the third quarter of the year.
Same store revenue grew by 8.7% compared to the prior year, fuelled by an average in-place rent increase of 8.9% versus the prior year, and a 0.3pp increase in average same store occupancy.
In our largest market France, same store revenue grew by 6.5% compared to the prior year. This is attributed to a 7.3% rise in average in-place rent combined with occupancy growth of 0.2pp compared to 2021;
The Netherlands increased revenue by 8.9% versus the prior year, with an accelerated growth in the third quarter (9.9%) versus the previous quarters (9.4% and 7.3% respectively). Rental rates were the main driver, growing 8.0% compared to 2021, while average occupancy also continued to grow (+0.5pp versus 2021);
The United Kingdom is our fastest growing market at the moment. A 12.5% increase in rental rates combined with stable occupancy resulted in a 12.5% rise in revenue compared to the prior year;
Sweden's revenue for the first three quarters of 2022 was 6.6% higher than the prior year, largely driven by an increase in rental rates of 8.5% compared to 2021. The growth for the third quarter has slowed down compared to the first half of the year, mainly following loss in occupancy in Q3 (-1.1pp);
In Germany, we saw the strongest increase in occupancy of all our markets, up +1.7pp versus the prior year. Combined with an impressive rental rate growth of 8.4%, this market was able to achieve 10.6% revenue growth compared to the first three quarters of 2021, with acceleration of the rental rate growth in the third quarter;
Belgium's revenue grew 9.5% versus the prior year due to an 9.2% increase in rental rates coupled with increasing occupancy (+0.9pp versus the prior year);
In Denmark, revenue growth remained strong in the third quarter of the year (+7.2%), despite occupancy being at lower level than prior year (-2.1pp,) while still maintaining high occupancy level at 93.8%. Our ability to push rental rates up throughout 2022 resulted in 8.9% revenue growth overall versus prior year;
Shurgard's overall revenue performance was minimally impacted by a loss on SEK (-3%, or -€1.3 million), which was largely countered by a favourable fluctuation in the GBP exchange rate (+2% or +€0.7 million).
Shurgard Self Storage SA published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 08:34:04 UTC.