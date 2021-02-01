Shurgard Self Storage S A : SA to Release Full year 2020 Results for the period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 and Host Conference Call

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Luxembourg, January 29, 2021
Shurgard Self Storage SA
("Shurgard" or the "Company")
Shurgard Self Storage SA to Release Full year 2020 Results
for the period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 and Host Conference Call
LUXEMBOURG - Shurgard Self Storage SA (EURONEXT: SHUR) announced today it intends to release its full year results for the period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. (CET). A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CET) to discuss these results.
Live conference
Please note that participants must register for this call.
Upon registering, each will be provided with call details and a registrant ID used to track attendance on the conference call.
Online registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2674418
Conference replay
A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after call's completion and on our website https://corporate.shurgard.eu/investors/reports-and-presentations
Dial-in number; +44 8009172646 or (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406
Conference ID number: 2674418
Date accessible through: March 12, 2021
About Shurgard
Shurgard is the largest provider of self storage in Europe. The company owns and/or operates 245 self-storage centers and approximately 1.2 million net rentable square meters in seven countries: France, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and Denmark.
Shurgard's European network currently serves 165,000 customers and employs approximately 750 people. Shurgard is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "SHUR".
For additional information: https://corporate.shurgard.eu/
For high resolution images: https://shurgard.prezly.com/media
Contact
Caroline Thirifay, Director of Investor Relations, Shurgard Self Storage SA
E-mail: investor.relations@shurgard.lu
M: +352 621 680 104
Nathalie Verbeeck, Citigate Dewe Rogerson
E-mail: nathalie.verbeeck@citigatedewerogerson.com
M: +32 477 45 75 41
