Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Shurgard Self-Storage S.A.    SHUR   LU1883301340

SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.

(SHUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shurgard Self Storage S A : SA to Release Full year 2020 Results for the period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 and Host Conference Call

02/01/2021 | 03:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Luxembourg, January 29, 2021

Shurgard Self Storage SA

("Shurgard" or the "Company")

Shurgard Self Storage SA to Release Full year 2020 Results

for the period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 and Host Conference Call

LUXEMBOURG - Shurgard Self Storage SA (EURONEXT: SHUR) announced today it intends to release its full year results for the period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. (CET). A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CET) to discuss these results.

Live conference

Please note that participants must register for this call.

Upon registering, each will be provided with call details and a registrant ID used to track attendance on the conference call.

Online registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2674418

Conference replay

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after call's completion and on our website https://corporate.shurgard.eu/investors/reports-and-presentations

Dial-in number; +44 8009172646 or (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406

Conference ID number: 2674418

Date accessible through: March 12, 2021

1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

About Shurgard

Shurgard is the largest provider of self storage in Europe. The company owns and/or operates 245 self-storage centers and approximately 1.2 million net rentable square meters in seven countries: France, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and Denmark.

Shurgard's European network currently serves 165,000 customers and employs approximately 750 people. Shurgard is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "SHUR".

For additional information: https://corporate.shurgard.eu/

For high resolution images: https://shurgard.prezly.com/media

Contact

Caroline Thirifay, Director of Investor Relations, Shurgard Self Storage SA

E-mail: investor.relations@shurgard.lu

M: +352 621 680 104

Nathalie Verbeeck, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

E-mail: nathalie.verbeeck@citigatedewerogerson.com

M: +32 477 45 75 41

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shurgard Self Storage SA published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
03:14aSHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : SA to Release Full year 2020 Results for the period ..
PU
01/26SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : announces charity partnership in Germany
PU
01/11SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : opens new self-storage facility in London (Barking)
PU
01/07SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : signs a purchase agreement in Düsseldorf (Germany)
PU
2020SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : opens new a self-storage facility in Berlin (Reinick..
PU
2020SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : opens new self-storage facility in Berlin (Oberschön..
PU
2020SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : signs a purchase agreement for a land in the Paris r..
PU
2020SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : achieves four star GRESB recognition in only its sec..
PU
2020SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : Title Q3 2020 Results
PU
2020SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : Third quarter 2020 results from January 1, 2020 to S..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 268 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2020 272 M 330 M 330 M
Net Debt 2020 509 M 617 M 617 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 2,82%
Capitalization 3 222 M 3 911 M 3 906 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 740
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Shurgard Self-Storage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 40,25 €
Last Close Price 36,30 €
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Pierre Francois Oursin Chief Executive Officer
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
Duncan Bell Vice President-Operations
Jean L. H. Kreusch Chief Financial Officer
Frank Fiskers Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.2.25%3 911
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-5.16%133 069
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-4.88%71 963
CSX CORPORATION-5.50%65 583
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-0.42%59 651
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED0.72%44 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ