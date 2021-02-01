Shurgard Self Storage S A : SA to Release Full year 2020 Results for the period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 and Host Conference Call

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Luxembourg, January 29, 2021

Shurgard Self Storage SA

("Shurgard" or the "Company")

Shurgard Self Storage SA to Release Full year 2020 Results

for the period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 and Host Conference Call

LUXEMBOURG - Shurgard Self Storage SA (EURONEXT: SHUR) announced today it intends to release its full year results for the period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. (CET). A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CET) to discuss these results.

Live conference

Please note that participants must register for this call.

Upon registering, each will be provided with call details and a registrant ID used to track attendance on the conference call.

Online registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2674418

Conference replay

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after call's completion and on our website https://corporate.shurgard.eu/investors/reports-and-presentations

Dial-in number; +44 8009172646 or (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406

Conference ID number: 2674418

Date accessible through: March 12, 2021

