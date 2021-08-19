Log in
    SHUR   LU1883301340

SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.

(SHUR)
Shurgard Self Storage S A : Title H1 2021 Results

08/19/2021
Financials
Sales 2020 268 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2020 259 M 303 M 303 M
Net Debt 2020 502 M 586 M 586 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 2,13%
Capitalization 4 246 M 4 970 M 4 958 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales 2021 16,6x
Nbr of Employees 751
Free-Float 64,4%
Technical analysis trends SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 47,80 €
Average target price 45,94 €
Spread / Average Target -3,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Pierre Francois Oursin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean L. H. Kreusch Chief Financial Officer
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
Duncan Bell Vice President-Operations
Frank Fiskers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.34.65%4 970
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION8.47%146 610
CSX CORPORATION11.54%76 011
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.92%74 930
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION12.26%65 519
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED1.69%47 402