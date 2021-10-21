Shurgard Self Storage S A : achieves a five-star GRESB recognition and a “Sector Leader”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Luxembourg, October 20, 2021

Shurgard Self Storage SA

("Shurgard" or the "Company")

Shurgard achieves a five-star GRESB recognition and a "Sector Leader" status in only its third year of participation

Shurgard is considered as "Low risk" by Sustainalytics with a scoring of 13.2 Shurgard receives an EPRA sBPR gold medal

LUXEMBOURG - Shurgard, the largest developer, owner and operator of self‐storage centers in Europe - is pleased to announce it has again achieved a significant improvement in its GRESB, Sustainalytics and EPRA sBRP ratings.

GRESB, the annual international real estate benchmark provides around 1500 participants with an overall score, a peer group comparison, and a rating from one to five stars, based on the performance of all the participants. Organizations in the top 20% of all participants receive five stars, whereas those at the bottom achieve one star.

Shurgard is delighted to announce a 2021 score of 87%. This is an improvement of 9pp versus last year and GRESB has awarded Shurgard five stars (an improvement of one star over last year). Significantly, Shurgard also is #1 in its self-storage peer group and received "Sector Leader" status. Shurgard also scored a maximum 100/100 in the "Public Disclosure" category for the high quality and transparency of its reporting.

These results reflect Shurgard's efforts over the last three years to improve our ESG management and performance.

In summary Shurgard achieved:

An overall score of 87 (out of 100) against a GRESB average of 73;

A management score of 29 (out of 30) against a GRESB average of 26;

A performance score of 58 (out of 70) against a GRESB average of 46.

In 2021 we also obtained a Sustainalytics ESG risk ratings report of "Low risk", with a score of

13.2 coming down from "Medium risk" in 2020 with an improvement of 8.5 points. Shurgard is in the top 13 percent in real estate and in the top 5 percent globally.

