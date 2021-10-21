Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Shurgard Self-Storage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHUR   LU1883301340

SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.

(SHUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shurgard Self Storage S A : achieves a five-star GRESB recognition and a “Sector Leader”

10/21/2021 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Luxembourg, October 20, 2021

Shurgard Self Storage SA

("Shurgard" or the "Company")

Shurgard achieves a five-star GRESB recognition and a "Sector Leader" status in only its third year of participation

Shurgard is considered as "Low risk" by Sustainalytics with a scoring of 13.2 Shurgard receives an EPRA sBPR gold medal

LUXEMBOURG - Shurgard, the largest developer, owner and operator of selfstorage centers in Europe - is pleased to announce it has again achieved a significant improvement in its GRESB, Sustainalytics and EPRA sBRP ratings.

GRESB, the annual international real estate benchmark provides around 1500 participants with an overall score, a peer group comparison, and a rating from one to five stars, based on the performance of all the participants. Organizations in the top 20% of all participants receive five stars, whereas those at the bottom achieve one star.

Shurgard is delighted to announce a 2021 score of 87%. This is an improvement of 9pp versus last year and GRESB has awarded Shurgard five stars (an improvement of one star over last year). Significantly, Shurgard also is #1 in its self-storage peer group and received "Sector Leader" status. Shurgard also scored a maximum 100/100 in the "Public Disclosure" category for the high quality and transparency of its reporting.

These results reflect Shurgard's efforts over the last three years to improve our ESG management and performance.

In summary Shurgard achieved:

  • An overall score of 87 (out of 100) against a GRESB average of 73;
  • A management score of 29 (out of 30) against a GRESB average of 26;
  • A performance score of 58 (out of 70) against a GRESB average of 46.

In 2021 we also obtained a Sustainalytics ESG risk ratings report of "Low risk", with a score of

13.2 coming down from "Medium risk" in 2020 with an improvement of 8.5 points. Shurgard is in the top 13 percent in real estate and in the top 5 percent globally.

1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

On top of that, EPRA (the European Public Real Estate Association) has awarded a sBPR Gold medal to Shurgard after only three years of participation.

Look out for our sustainability report published early next year for more information. Sustainability report 2020

About Shurgard

Shurgard is the largest provider of self storage in Europe. The company owns and/or operates 252 self-storage centers and approximately 1.3 million net rentable square meters in seven countries: France,the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and Denmark.

Shurgard's European network currently serves 175,000 customers and employs approximately 750 people. Shurgard is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "SHUR".

For additional information: https://corporate.shurgard.eu/

For high resolution images: https://shurgard.prezly.com/media

Contact

Caroline Thirifay, Director of Investor Relations, Shurgard Self Storage SA

E-mail: investor.relations@shurgard.lu

M: +352 621 680 104

Nathalie Verbeeck, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

E-mail:nathalie.verbeeck@citigatedewerogerson.com

M: +32 477 45 75 41

2

Disclaimer

Shurgard Self Storage SA published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
10/08SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : Signs Lease For Future Self-Storage Facility In Rotterdam, Net..
MT
10/08SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : 20211007 Shurgard signs a long term lease in Randstad
PU
10/07SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : signs a long term lease in Randstad
PU
10/06SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : Belgium's Shurgard Buys Two Self Storage Properties In UK
MT
10/06SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : 20211005 Shurgard completes acquisition of CitySpace Self Stor..
PU
10/05SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : completes acquisition of CitySpace Self Storage in Central Lon..
PU
10/05SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : 20210929 Shurgard reaches milestone of 250 stores after latest..
PU
10/05SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : Expands Store Network to 250 with New Facility Near Paris
MT
09/29SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : reaches milestone of 250 stores after latest opening in Paris ..
PU
09/23SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : unveils its strategy to accelerate mid-term growth - Investor ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 293 M 342 M 342 M
Net income 2021 368 M 430 M 430 M
Net Debt 2021 599 M 699 M 699 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 4 604 M 5 361 M 5 370 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales 2022 16,9x
Nbr of Employees 751
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Shurgard Self-Storage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 51,80 €
Average target price 50,67 €
Spread / Average Target -2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Pierre Francois Oursin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean L. H. Kreusch Chief Financial Officer
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
Duncan Bell Vice President-Operations
Frank Fiskers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.45.92%5 361
SCENTRE GROUP8.27%11 667
AEON MALL CO., LTD.1.76%3 398
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY1.60%3 236
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.43%3 022
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)14.53%2 903