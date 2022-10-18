Shurgard Self Storage S A : confirms Sector Leader status and again achieves five-star GRESB recognition

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Luxembourg, October 18, 2022

Shurgard Self Storage S.A.

("Shurgard" or the "Company")

Shurgard confirms its "Sector Leader" status and again achieves a five-star GRESB recognition

Shurgard receives an EPRA sBPR gold medal

LUXEMBOURG - Shurgard, the largest developer, owner and operator of self‐storage facilities in Europe

- is pleased to announce it has once again achieved high GRESB and EPRA sBRP ratings.

GRESB, the annual international real estate benchmark, provides around 1800 participants with an overall score, a peer group comparison, and a rating from one to five stars, based on the performance of all the participants. Organizations in the top 20% of all participants receive five stars, whereas those at the bottom receive one star.

Shurgard is delighted to announce its 2022 score of 90%. This is an improvement of 3pp versus last year. Therefore, GRESB has awarded Shurgard a five-star rating again.

Notably, Shurgard strongly holds on to its #1 position in its self-storage peer group and has received "Sector Leader" status.

In addition, Shurgard has scored a maximum 100/100 in the "Public Disclosure" category for the high quality and transparency of its reporting.

These results reflect Shurgard's efforts over the last four years to improve our ESG management and performance.

To summarize, Shurgard has achieved:

An overall score of 90 (out of 100) against a GRESB average of 74;

A management score of 29 (out of 30) against a GRESB average of 27;

A performance score of 61 (out of 70) against a GRESB average of 47.

In addition, EPRA (the European Public Real Estate Association) has awarded again a sBPR Gold medal to Shurgard.

Look out for our sustainability report published early next year for more information. Sustainability report 2021

1