Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Shurgard Self-Storage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHUR   LU1883301340

SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.

(SHUR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:45 2022-10-18 am EDT
41.15 EUR   +1.35%
03:33aShurgard Self Storage S A : confirms Sector Leader status and again achieves five-star GRESB recognition
PU
10/05Shurgard Self Storage S.A. Approves Interim Dividend, Payable on or Around September 29, 2022
CI
09/27Shurgard Secures Building Permit for East London Self-Storage Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shurgard Self Storage S A : confirms Sector Leader status and again achieves five-star GRESB recognition

10/18/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Luxembourg, October 18, 2022

Shurgard Self Storage S.A.

("Shurgard" or the "Company")

Shurgard confirms its "Sector Leader" status and again achieves a five-star GRESB recognition

Shurgard receives an EPRA sBPR gold medal

LUXEMBOURG - Shurgard, the largest developer, owner and operator of selfstorage facilities in Europe

- is pleased to announce it has once again achieved high GRESB and EPRA sBRP ratings.

GRESB, the annual international real estate benchmark, provides around 1800 participants with an overall score, a peer group comparison, and a rating from one to five stars, based on the performance of all the participants. Organizations in the top 20% of all participants receive five stars, whereas those at the bottom receive one star.

Shurgard is delighted to announce its 2022 score of 90%. This is an improvement of 3pp versus last year. Therefore, GRESB has awarded Shurgard a five-star rating again.

Notably, Shurgard strongly holds on to its #1 position in its self-storage peer group and has received "Sector Leader" status.

In addition, Shurgard has scored a maximum 100/100 in the "Public Disclosure" category for the high quality and transparency of its reporting.

These results reflect Shurgard's efforts over the last four years to improve our ESG management and performance.

To summarize, Shurgard has achieved:

  • An overall score of 90 (out of 100) against a GRESB average of 74;
  • A management score of 29 (out of 30) against a GRESB average of 27;
  • A performance score of 61 (out of 70) against a GRESB average of 47.

In addition, EPRA (the European Public Real Estate Association) has awarded again a sBPR Gold medal to Shurgard.

Look out for our sustainability report published early next year for more information. Sustainability report 2021

1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

About Shurgard

Shurgard is the largest provider of self storage in Europe. The company owns and/or operates 260 self- storage facilities and approximately 1.3 million net rentable square meters in seven countries: France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Belgium and Denmark.

Shurgard is a GRESB 5-star and Sector Leader, has a 'AA' ESG rating from MSCI, Sustainalytics Low risk, EPRA sBPR Gold medal.

Shurgard's European network currently serves 180,000 customers and employs approximately 750 people. Shurgard is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "SHUR".

For more information: corporate.shurgard.eu www.shurgard.com/

Contact

Caroline Thirifay, Director of Investor Relations, Shurgard Self Storage SA

E-mail: investor.relations@shurgard.lu

M: +352 621 680 104

Nathalie Verbeeck, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

E-mail:nathalie.verbeeck@citigatedewerogerson.com

M: +32 477 45 75 41

2

Disclaimer

Shurgard Self Storage SA published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 07:31:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
03:33aShurgard Self Storage S A : confirms Sector Leader status and again achieves five-star GRE..
PU
10/05Shurgard Self Storage S.A. Approves Interim Dividend, Payable on or Around September 29..
CI
09/27Shurgard Secures Building Permit for East London Self-Storage Project
MT
09/27Shurgard Self Storage S A : 20220926 Shurgard obtains planning permission East London site
PU
09/23Belgium's Shurgard Launches New Self-storage Facility in Netherlands
MT
09/23Shurgard Opens New Self-Storage Facility in Düsseldorf, Germany
MT
09/23Shurgard Self Storage S A : 20220922 Shurgard opens new self-storage property in Randstad-..
PU
09/23Shurgard Self Storage S A : 20220922 Shurgard opens new self-storage property in Düsseldor..
PU
09/23Shurgard Self Storage S A : opens new self-storage property in Randstad-Rotterdam
PU
09/23Shurgard Self Storage S A : opens new self-storage property in Dusseldorf
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 313 M 308 M 308 M
Net income 2022 528 M 518 M 518 M
Net Debt 2022 698 M 685 M 685 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,50x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 3 618 M 3 550 M 3 550 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
EV / Sales 2023 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Shurgard Self-Storage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 40,60 €
Average target price 49,41 €
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Pierre Francois Oursin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean L. H. Kreusch Chief Financial Officer
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
Duncan Bell Vice President-Operations
Isabel Neumann Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-29.39%3 550
SCENTRE GROUP-18.04%8 444
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-25.58%3 453
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED36.68%2 930
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.31.25%2 770
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-9.21%2 590