Shurgard Self Storage S A : makes acquisition in Paris region

11/09/2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 09, 2022

Shurgard Self Storage SA

("Shurgard")

Shurgard acquires one property from Box à la Carte in Paris region (France)

LUXEMBOURG - Shurgard, the largest developer, owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe - is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Box à la Carte facility located in Brie-Comte-Robert (Seine et Marne, Ile de France) reinforcing its position as market leader in the Paris region.

  • This marks the second acquisition in the last two months for Shurgard - after September's deal in the Netherlands, and the third one in 2022 after the completion of its acquisition in Central London.
  • The purchase price for the acquisition is EUR 9.2 million for c. 6,000 Sqm or 800 units.
  • Actual occupancy for the property is 60 % and the stabilized yield is expected to be around 8 %.
  • Shurgard currently has 65 self-storage facilities in France, totalling more than 300,000 of net rentable space, amongst which 45 are located in the Paris area - by far the largest number in the region.

Marc Oursin, Chief Executive Officer of Shurgard Self-Storage, commented:

"First, I want to thank all parties involved in the transaction. We also look forward to welcoming new customers to our industry-leading platform. This acquisition further demonstrates our commitment to invest and grow our business through development but also bolt-on acquisitions."

The Paris region has always been a significant part of Shurgard's business and the Company recently opened a new property in the area (Sartrouville).

Shurgard expects to open another property in the south-west of Paris by year-end.

About Shurgard

Shurgard is the largest provider of self storage in Europe. The company owns and/or operates 263 self-storage facilities and approximately 1.3 million net rentable square meters in seven countries: France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Belgium and Denmark.

Shurgard is a GRESB 5-star and Sector Leader, has a 'AA' ESG rating from MSCI, Sustainalytics Low risk, EPRA sBPR Gold medal.

Shurgard's European network currently serves 180,000 customers and employs approximately 750 people. Shurgard is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "SHUR".

For more information:

www.shurgard.com/corporate

www.shurgard.com/fr-fr

www.shurgard.com/fr-fr/blog

www.facebook.com/shurgardselfstorage

Contact

Caroline Thirifay, Director of Investor Relations, Shurgard Self Storage SA

Email: investor.relations@shurgard.lu

M: +352 621 680 104

Isabel Neumann, Chief Investment Officer, Shurgard Self Storage SA

Email: isabel.neumann@shurgard.eu

M: +32 2 229 56 69

Nathalie Verbeeck, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Email: nathalie.verbeeck@citigatedewerogerson.com

M: +32 477 45 75 41

Disclaimer

Shurgard Self Storage SA published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 17:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
