    SHUR   LU1883301340

SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.

(SHUR)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:17 2022-09-23 am EDT
39.60 EUR   -0.38%
SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : opens new self-storage property in Randstad-Rotterdam
PU
SHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : opens new self-storage property in Dusseldorf
PU
Shurgard Self Storage Seeks M&A
CI
Shurgard Self Storage S A : opens new self-storage property in Dusseldorf

09/23/2022 | 03:00am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 22, 2022

Shurgard Self Storage SA

("Shurgard")

Shurgard opens new self-storage property in Düsseldorf (Germany)

LUXEMBOURG - Shurgard, the largest developer, owner and operator of self-storage centers in Europe - is pleased to announce the opening of its new self-storage facility in Düsseldorf.

  • This brand-new c. 4,500 sqm building is offering approximately 600 dry, clean and secure self- storage units spread over four floors.
  • Located near the airport, Shurgard Düsseldorf Rath offers many benefits for private and professional customers, including convenient access, an easy (un)loading area and an excellent customer parking.
  • Direct project cost (excl. absorption cost) amounts to €11.9 million and the expected property yield at maturity is expected to be within our guidance (7-8%).

Shurgard currently offers self-storage solutions in 26 properties in Germany, consolidating its number-two position (in net rentable sqm) in the country. Shurgard has another four properties in its organic development pipeline in that market- with one opening still expected in 2022 and the other three in 2023 or 2024.

About Shurgard

Shurgard is the largest provider of self storage in Europe. The company owns and/or operates 260 self-storage centers and approximately 1.3 million net rentable square meters in seven countries: the Netherlands, France, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany and Denmark.

Shurgard's European network currently serves 180,000 customers and employs approximately 750 people. Shurgard is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "SHUR".

For more information:

www.shurgard.com/corporate

www.shurgard.com/de-de

www.shurgard.com/de-de/blog

www.facebook.com/shurgardselfstorage

Contact

Caroline Thirifay, Director of Investor Relations, Shurgard Self Storage SA

Email: investor.relations@shurgard.lu

M: +352 621 680 104

Isabel Neumann, Chief Investment Officer, Shurgard Self Storage SA

Email: isabel.neumann@shurgard.eu

M: +32 2 229 56 69

Nathalie Verbeeck, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Email: nathalie.verbeeck@citigatedewerogerson.com

M: +32 477 45 75 41

Disclaimer

Shurgard Self Storage SA published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 06:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
