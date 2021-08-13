Shurgard Self Storage S A : signs a land purchase agreement in Inner West London

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 12, 2021

Shurgard Self Storage SA

("Shurgard")

Shurgard signs a land purchase agreement in Inner West London

LUXEMBOURG - Shurgard, the largest developer, owner and operator of self-storage centers in Europe - has signed a land purchase agreement in Inner West London and is expecting to receive a building permit for a new storage facility in the coming months.

This future c. 6,700 sqm self-storage property is set to open in 2023 and will offer over c. 1,200 self- storage units to the London region.

This project will reinforce our leadership position in London and the Thames Valley with close to 200,000 square meters of rentable area.

Earlier this year Shurgard opened a property in Barking (east London) and is currently offering self storage in 33 centers in the London region. End of 2021 another self-storage property is set to open in Bow - offering approximately 1,500 self-storage units to the London area.

About Shurgard

Shurgard is the largest provider of self storage in Europe. The company owns and/or operates 245 self-storage centers and approximately 1.2 million net rentable square meters in seven countries: France, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and Denmark.

Shurgard's European network currently serves 170,000 customers and employs approximately 750 people. Shurgard is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "SHUR".

Contact

Caroline Thirifay, Director of Investor Relations, Shurgard Self Storage SA

Email: investor.relations@shurgard.lu

M: +352 621 680 104

Nathalie Verbeeck, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Email: nathalie.verbeeck@citigatedewerogerson.com

M: +32 477 45 75 41