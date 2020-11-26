Shurgard Self Storage S A : signs a purchase agreement for a land in the Paris region

Log in
11/26/2020 | 12:21pm EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 26, 2020

Shurgard Self Storage SA

("Shurgard")

LUXEMBOURG - Shurgard, the largest developer, owner and operator of self-storage centers in Europe

  • has signed a purchase agreement for a land in Paris and is expecting to receive a building permit for a new storage facility during the course of 2021.

This project will reinforce our leadership position in the Paris region with 42 properties.

The future c. 5,500 sqm self-storage property is set to open by year-end 2021 and will offer approximately 800 self-storage units to the Paris region.

About Shurgard

Shurgard is the largest provider of self storage in Europe. The company owns and/or operates 242 self-storage centers and approximately 1.2 million net rentable square meters in seven countries: the Netherlands, France, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany and Denmark.

Shurgard's European network currently serves 165,000 customers and employs approximately 750 people. Shurgard is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "SHUR".

For more information: corporate.shurgard.eu www.shurgard.fr blog.shurgard.fr www.facebook.com/shurgardselfstorage

Contact

Caroline Thirifay, Director of Investor Relations, Shurgard Self Storage SA

Email: investor.relations@shurgard.lu

M: +352 621 680 104

Jean-Louis Reinalda, Vice President Real Estate, Shurgard Self Storage SA

Email: jean-louis.reinalda@shurgard.lu

M: +352 621 810 120

Nathalie Verbeeck, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Email: nathalie.verbeeck@citigatedewerogerson.com

M: +32 477 45 75 41

